SIOUX CITY -- For eight long years, he bounced around the Chicago Cubs’ farm system, chasing the dream of playing major league baseball.
A shortstop by trade, Nate Samson had his work cut out for him, trying to turn heads in an organization loaded with talented shortstops -- notably Starlin Castro, Addison Russell and Javy Baez.
Drafted in 2006 as a high school senior in Ocala, Fla., he watched as so many teammates moved up the ladder and eventually helped the Cubs win a world championship in 2016.
Samson, who made it to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs and played 397 games in Double-A ball, wasn’t throwing in the towel. Rather, he headed for the Winnipeg Goldeyes, hoping a perennial independent league power might get him back on track.
“Some say bad luck, some say bad timing, I say, ‘That’s life,’ ‘’ shrugged the defending American Association batting champion who became the Sioux City Explorers’ first-ever league MVP in 2016.
Samson, who has agreed to return for a fifth season with the X’s, couldn’t have imagined that back in 2013, when he wore a Winnipeg uniform for his first trip to Sioux City.
“When we came to Sioux City, I remember guys (Goldeyes players) saying like I would never play here, this is a terrible place to play,’’ he recalled. “And I came there and Sioux City wasn’t a good team. We ran though ‘em. They just weren’t a good ball club.’’
That all began to change in 2014, when Steve Montgomery became the Explorers’ field manager and put together a roster featuring none other than Samson.
“Right there was a big turning point in the whole organization as far as taking a winning approach,’’ he said. “Steve Montgomery and Bobby Post and Matt Passerelle really do an unbelievable job of putting a real good group of guys on the field.
“Not only just on the field but a really good group of guys in the lockerroom. Because they know how important the lockerroom camaraderie is to winning. You don’t want to get somebody who’s -- for lack of a better word -- like a cancer in the lockerroom.’’
Samson was here less than half that first season for Montgomery, which resulted in a competitive 47-53 record. After batting .335 in 43 games, he was picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks and finished out the season with Mobile (Ala.) in the Double-A Southern League.
Acquired by the Dodgers, he spent the 2015 campaign with that organizations’ top three affiliates before an offseason release brought him back here in 2016. And, he has been perhaps this league’s premier player for the last three seasons, helping Montgomery’s teams build their record over the last four summers to a league-leading 246-154.
“Right now, I think players (on other teams) are like, ‘Crap, we’re playing Sioux City, this is going to be a tough series,’’ said Samson. “Because we’ve been so good for so long now.’’
Montgomery and Post, the pitching coach, have collaborated on most of the roster building. And, Samson credits them with being very good in that department.
For the second time in four seasons, the 2018 Explorers were the league’s winningest team, finishing the regular season 71-29. That was nine wins more than the nearest of the X’s 11 Association rivals. And, they not only led the league in batting (the fourth straight year they’ve ranked third or better), they also topped the chart in pitching even though only 14 of the 17 men Montgomery sent to the mound weren’t around two seasons ago.
“It’s remarkable how they see the talent and see what guys they want and then are able to get the guys to come to Sioux City,’’ said the 31-year-old whose 141 hits last year broke his club record of 137 from 2016.
In eight years since the American Association went to a 100-game schedule, the Explorers have had players log 100 games played just 11 times. Samson became the first with two entries on that list when he appeared in every game a year ago, when three teammates also didn’t miss a contest.
“Towards the end of my time with the Cubs, I wasn’t playing every day,’’ he said. “I was a double-switch guy, coming off the bench, pinch-hitting, facing a closer for most of my at-bats. So, numbers-wise, it’s difficult. And then (Montgomery) called me after that 2013 season and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to play 100 games straight. I need you to play all 100.’
“And to me that was a big reason how I became a better player. If I didn’t have that opportunity to be in this league and do that, I don’t know if I’d ever have been able to figure out who I was and how I am as a player and have the success that I’ve had. That’s a big factor.’’
The Atlantic League is the only independent circuit to play a full 140-game schedule, same as affiliated baseball’s minor league teams typically play. After the 2017 Explorers missed the playoffs, Montgomery got Samson an opportunity to finish that league’s schedule with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.
“I’ve been to the Atlantic League and seen the best they have to offer,’’ said Samson, who hit .318 in nine games with the team from Waldorf, Md. “And I would compete our best against their best and I think we’d come out on top. That’s just how I’ve looked at it and how I saw the competition.’’
He also thinks the east coast league may lose some talent over a contract they’ve signed with Major League Baseball. A three-year deal has the Atlantic League testing out several rules changes that MLB may wish to implement in the future. Among them are robots assisting umpires on ball and strike calls. The league will also move the pitching rubber back two feet to 62 feet, 6 inches for the second half of their schedule.
“To me, that really boosts the stock of the American Association,’’ said Samson. “As far as I know, several players don’t want their careers to be part of an experiment, which I think is going to get some better guys in our league.’’
Samson’s father, Fred, had a seven-year professional baseball career, all in the Texas Rangers’ farm system, making it as high as Class AA. Nate’s brother Paxton is a detective with the Ocala Police Department and his younger brother Hagan, who played baseball one season (2017) at Briar Cliff, is also now a police officer, graduating recently from the Ocala Police Academy.
Meanwhile, Nate and his wife Vanessa became parents for the first time last Nov. 14, when their daughter, Atessa Jade Samson, was born. Passionate as he is about continuing his career, he left the decision in his wife’s hands.
“It was mainly because my wife would allow me (to return this year),’’ he said. “The ultimate decision ends up on her. Obviously, financially is a big part, especially when it comes to indy ball. We had to crunch the numbers and see if we were able to make it work again this year. Especially with the little one now.’’
Vanessa, a dental hygienist, hopes she and her infant daughter can spend the season in Sioux City with Nate. Vanessa was here more of last season.
“It’s going to be a little different this year, but we’ll find a way to make ends meet,’’ he said.
With 2018 league MVP Jose Sermo returning at third base and rightfielder Michael Lang likely to come back for a record-tying sixth season with the club, Montgomery’s everyday lineup may wind up with only two players that weren’t with the team for at least some of last year. Like Samson, Lang and first baseman Dean Green also became first-time dads last fall, both babies arriving in October.
“It should be really exciting,’’ said Samson. “We have the building blocks for another great year.’’