SIOUX CITY – After listening more than 30 minutes Monday to former Iowa quarterback Chuck Long, I’m ready to buy the book writer Aaron Putze of Ankeny came out with last October.
In a visit to the Sioux City Rotary Club, the memories came flooding back from the time when the blonde-haired kid from Wheaton, Illinois, helped the Hawkeyes establish a winning habit that has continued now for more than three decades.
Of course, Iowa had gone 20 years without a winner before Hayden Fry’s third season in Iowa City surprised the college football world, ending a 13-year Pasadena filibuster by Michigan and Ohio State with a trip to the 1982 Rose Bowl.
Long took only two snaps in that 28-0 loss to Washington, but the next four seasons saw him lead the Hawks to four more bowl games and a 1985 Big Ten championship.
The nuts and bolts, thrills and spills, and the joy and agony of this era are the essence of Putze’s “Chuck Long: Destined for Greatness,’’ which sold several more copies after Long’s entertaining presentation at the Sioux City Convention Center.
Still youthful and handsome at age 55, the guy who gave Bo Jackson quite a battle for the 1985 Heisman Trophy had plenty of stories on topics ranging from his devotion to his former coach, Hayden Fry, to a couple of records you’ve very likely never heard about.
First, there’s the Class 4A title game from 1979 in what was then a five-class Illinois high school playoff system. Long’s Wheaton North squad from Chicago’s western suburbs won their first state title.
“I set a record that will never be broken,’’ noted a polished public speaker who wins over his audience with a liberal helping of self-deprecating humor. “I threw for a minus-three yards in that game.’’
More than three decades after his decorated college career, Long has always enjoyed knowing he’s the only quarterback ever to take snaps in five bowl games. That became possible when the NCAA changed its eligibility rules in 1985, allowing him to erase the 1982 Rose Bowl cameo and return for a second senior season.
“Guess what?’’ he said. “(Under a new rule) you can play freshmen now for four games and still redshirt them. So, someone else will probably take snaps in five bowl games, too.’’
The executive director of the Iowa Sports Foundation, which oversees the 32-year-old Iowa Games along with three other programs, Long had a modest NFL career with the Lions and Rams, then spent 16 years in coaching, including three years as the head coach at San Diego State.
He left coaching for a career in broadcasting that has him entering his sixth year with the Big Ten Network, doing studio work as well as some color commentary on live games.
All of these experiences were made possible when Bill Snyder, Fry’s former offensive coordinator, gave Long a call in December of 1980, his senior year in high school.
“I was a lightly recruited kid,’’ said Long. “I threw the ball 90 times my entire senior year. So, I wasn’t getting any calls. Then I get this call from the great Bill Snyder, now the head coach at Kansas State. They wanted to fly me in for an official visit.
“I’ll never forget, I got picked up at the airport in Cedar Rapids by (assistant athletic trainer) John Streif. We drive down to IRP – Iowa River Power Company (popular Iowa City restaurant) – and I saw the biggest prime rib of my life. I wanted to be a Hawkeye right on the spot.’’
At Iowa, the weekend visits always concluded with recruits meeting with Fry.
“He sits me down on a leather couch and says, ‘Charlie,’ we’re going to turn this thing around. We’re going to offer you a full-ride scholarship. I called my dad and told him. He says, ‘Son, have they seen you play?’ ‘’
Long believes he’d not have had the same opportunity today with Division I programs allowed to offer 85 scholarships compared to the 105 permitted when he signed with the Hawkeyes. And he admits to having considerable self-doubt when he struggled to learn Fry’s complex offense.
“Hayden Fry was way ahead of the game,’’ he said. “He had the spread (offense) back then, much like the spread offenses today. Really, that was the reason why Iowa closed the gap between the Michigan-Ohio State lock on the Rose Bowl.’’
On Oct. 19, 1985, the sixth game on the schedule pitted a No. 1-ranked Iowa team against No. 2 Michigan.
“It was the first time that had happened since the ‘40’s – No. 1 versus No. 2 in the middle of the year,’’ he said, recalling a classic battle Iowa won 12-10 on Rob Houghtlin’s last-second, 29-yard field goal.
Two weeks before that, the Hawks trailed Michigan State 31-27 with under two minutes to play. Long marched his team down the field and they were two yards from the goal line with time for only one play.
Fry called his quarterback over and said, “Charlie, here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to run an isolation play on the left-hand side, 46 pop-out. You’re not going to tell anybody, but don’t hand the ball off. Put it on your right hip, go around the right side and you’ll score a touchdown.’’
“I looked at him like he had two heads. I said, ‘Coach, are you kidding me? Have you seen me run?’ ‘(Fry said) Yes, Charlie, I’ve seen you run and you’re going to score a touchdown.
“So I went in there, called the play, took the snap, faked it and went around the right side. Anybody in this room could have scored that touchdown. There was nobody there.
“All (Michigan State) had to do – that backside defensive back on the line of scrimmage? His job is to stay at home (waiting for trick plays). That’s in every defensive playbook in the country at any level. He busted his assignment, went for the ball carrier (Ronnie Harmon) and we scored the touchdown.’’
Long revels in the fact that MSU’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach was none other than Nick Saban, who has become college football’s highest paid coach at Alabama.
That ’85 Heisman race, by the way, saw Jackson edge out Long by 45 points, which was the closest vote in the history of the award until Alabama’s Mark Ingram edged Stanford’s Toby Gerhart by 28 points in 2009.