SIOUX CITY -- I glanced Monday morning at the leader board for the PGA-Dell Championship, slated for a Labor Day finish, and saw the name “C. Smith” listed in a tie for fourth place, just two shots off the lead after the event’s first three rounds.
I’m not exactly a fan of golf scores with only an initial for a player’s first name, but I don’t make those decisions, all of which is immaterial. What I wondered, though, was whether or not this was our old friend Chris Smith, a two-time winner in what I consider the most important sporting event held here in more than four decades since I made Sioux City my home.
That would be the Dakota Dunes Open, which lasted 12 years on the PGA Tour’s second-tier circuit, known originally as the Ben Hogan Tour. It had become the Nike Tour when Smith won his titles here in 1995 and 1997.
Nice guy, Chris, even though he’s a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan. He’s also one of the best golfers to matriculate from The Ohio State University since a fellow named Nicklaus. But, alas, the “C. Smith” challenging in this $9-million tournament in Norton, Massachusetts, was a 25-year-old Australian named Cameron Smith, not Chris.
So, yes, I’m making news out of nothing at all. Or is it nothing at all?
I realized that since it’s been 17 years since the Dunes Open’s swan song in 2001, there are probably lots of you who are too young to remember much about it or possibly anything at all.
Even those who were present for most or all these events may never have realized that over half the PGA Tour regulars were Dunes Open “alumni” by the time Pat Bates became our second two-time winner. That was Pat’s victory in an ’01 chase that we didn’t immediately realize would be the final installment.
For the record, Chris Smith’s bio still appears on the PGA Tour website, even though he has appeared in only one tournament this season. Hard to believe it, but he’s 49 years old and probably gearing up to try the Senior Tour, which is now, of course, called the Champions Tour.
When it comes to name changes, that Hogan Tour debuting in 1990 with metro Sioux City on its map, became the Nike Tour in its fourth season and retained that identity for a seven-year stretch. It was the Buy.com Tour for three years, including our last two events, then became the Nationwide Tour in 2003.
Money talks, needless to say, and when Web.com signed a 10-year sponsorship deal in 2012, the Nationwide Insurance label was ditched midway through the schedule. And, despite my already telling you this was a 10-year deal, you win a prize if you realize the Web.com Tour is still the current label.
The Dunes Open, as many recall, was sponsored in part by Gateway for all but it’s final year, when Pecaut and Company stepped up to keep the thing alive. More often than not, our stop on the tour boasted the largest purse on the slate, which meant nearly all the tour’s top 50 money winners made it a point to be here.
None of the 10 men to come away with a win -- or wins, counting Bates and Smith -- became one of golf’s big stars. There were many who played here, though, who had or still are having quite a bit of success.
For the first two years, 1990 and ’91, the event was held at the old Sioux City Boat Club, now Two Rivers, while the Dakota Dunes Country Club course was being developed on the other side of I-29. Funny to think of it now, but among those missing the 36-hole cut in that first year were Jeff Maggert and Tom Lehman, who won the British Open six years later. Things went a little better for Steve Stricker, who tied for second and has since won 12 PGA Tour events.
One of my personal favorites was Ernie Els, who was playing one of his first tournaments ever in the U.S. when he posted a first-round 63 in 1991. That was only one shot off the lead and I was lucky enough to be the only member of the media in the press tent when Els came in, one of four or five contenders the Hogan Tour (much like the PGA Tour) impose upon to answer questions.
The list goes on and on, but two I’d certainly have to mention are 2001 PGA Championship winner David Toms along with Matt Kuchar, still a prominent PGA Tour regular. Kuchar and Eric Meeks, both of them former U.S. Amateur champs, tied for second in the Dunes finale, a shot behind Bates.
Chris Smith did manage to win a big tour title, capturing the 2002 Buick Classic, but the 1997 Nike Tour Player of the Year has played largely on regional circuits in and around his hometown of Indianapolis. A far worse milestone in his life, I’m sorry to say, was the death of his wife in a June 21, 2009 automobile accident.
Many golf enthusiasts, myself included, truly miss the Dakota Dunes tournament, which wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of Ted Waitt, who made this a first-rate happening. Two more major influences, meanwhile, were Russ Christiansen from MidAmerican Energy, and J.R. Castner, the tournament director from start to finish.
Then, too, there were the members of this country club to thank for yielding the use of their beautiful golf course for a significant period of time every season.