SIOUX CITY – The modern mindset quite often leans toward expressions like “no disrespect,’’ which is generally followed with a “but” and some commentary that is thoroughly disrespectful.
That being said, I want to tell you about one of my longtime pet peeves with some of the highly qualified and knowledgeable people I’ve encountered in the coaching profession.
Needless to say, I’ve known a few coaches in all my years as a sports journalist. On the high end of the spectrum are remarkable folks like Paul Muyskens and Larry Korver and Todd Barry, all of whom just happen to have some strong roots in Sioux County.
Muyskens, the former boys basketball coach at Sioux Center High School, may be one of the only people in that line of work who never drew a single technical foul. Never once lost his temper to the point where referees had to rein him in. Even though I’m sure there are many other basketball coaches who could make the same claim, that’s still pretty special.
“Bub” Korver, the legendary Northwestern College football coach, is probably the most dignified and honorable individual I’ve met in a line of work that involves the process of instilling toughness and discipline in your athletes. It helped, of course, that none of Korver’s players, no matter how gifted, could ever be any tougher or more disciplined than the guy in charge.
Barry, as many of you realize, coached some pretty special high school basketball teams in Northwest Iowa before a college coaching career that took him to Northwestern and later Briar Cliff. Many others, including several I know or have known, are certainly comparable in this respect, but a better person doesn’t exist.
So, what’s this little awards ceremony all about? Well, it’s about the blame game. The people I’ve just singled out – and my personal list could go on and on – are all coaches who all knew about how to be gracious both in victory and defeat.
This issue has my attention today because I think our culture is trending south when it comes to accepting the true reality of sports, which is that winning is almost always earned and losing is simply the inevitable consequence for the other side.
In my view, at least, far too many coaches and also far too many fans are getting worse at accepting the fact that their teams rarely lose solely because of their own mistakes or failures. Not enough of you are willing to acknowledge that most sports contests are decided by what the winning team does to succeed.
I’ve known too many coaches – and I won’t make a list here, believe me – who almost never reflect on an outcome without insisting their teams’ losses were almost entirely self-inflicted wounds. They don’t want to give credit where it is due.
Let’s apply all of the above to a University of Iowa football team that has tumbled from 6-1 to 6-4 after consecutive losses to Penn State, Purdue and Northwestern. Now, I don’t lump Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz with those coaches unwilling to compliment opponents. He’s as diplomatic as they come.
Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for a large number of Hawkeye fans who have failed to see what’s really happened in these last three games.
What’s that? Well, what has happened to these Hawkeyes is they have run into three straight teams that have played just enough better than Iowa to squeeze out narrow decisions by 30-24, 38-36 and 14-10.
Somebody wins, somebody loses. Beyond a doubt, Iowa hasn’t generated enough offense to succeed, ranking 82 out of 129 FBS teams in total yards per game and tied for 89th in rushing. On the other hand, the defense is a lofty 10th nationally and this is still a bowl-eligible team that can take an 8-4 record into its postseason contest by winning the next two weeks over Illinois (4-6, 2-5) and Nebraska (3-7, 2-5) – two teams tied for last in the Big Ten West with Minnesota.
Meanwhile, if I also hadn’t obsessed about all of that, I could have spent more time here lauding an Iowa State team that has stormed back impressively from a 1-3 start.
With a 28-14 win Saturday over Baylor, Coach Matt Campbell’s Cyclones have reeled off five straight wins since a rough start that included narrow losses to Iowa (13-3), Oklahoma (37-27) and TCU (17-14). Those five consecutive victories have all come in Big 12 Conference play, marking the very first time any Iowa State football team has ever won five conference games in a row.
That’s pretty remarkable, needless to say. And, from a statistical standout, it’s interesting to note the Cyclones have had a similar recipe in hiking their record to 6-3. Like Iowa, they’ve been solid on defense (32nd nationally) while ranking a lowly 95th on offense.
Iowa State, also now bowl eligible, is 5-2 in the Big 12, tied for third behind co-leaders Oklahoma and West Virginia, both with 6-1 records. That’s with Texas and Kansas State still ahead for the Cyclones before their Dec. 1 home game with Incarnate Word, which was added to the schedule after ISU’s scheduled Sept. 1 season opener with South Dakota State had to be canceled due to weather.
Not many of you know much if anything about Incarnate Word, which is located in San Antonio. The late Jim Ellwanger, who launched the baseball program at Briar Cliff in 1978, left Sioux City in 1986 to start the baseball program at Incarnate Word. Sadly, he died of brain cancer in 2012, four days shy of his 68th birthday.
The Texas school didn’t initiate a football program until 2009, when they debuted as a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference. They made the switch to Division I in 2012 and on Saturday they claimed a share of the championship in the Southland Conference, an FCS league, finishing up 6-2 in the league and 6-4 overall. That was originally to have been the season finale for the Cardinals, who’ll now have three weeks to prepare for that added visit to Ames.
It’s somewhat surprising to me, I should add, that ISU doesn’t rank much higher in terms of offense, given the talents of wide receiver Hakeem Butler, running back David Montgomery and true freshman quarterback Brock Purdy.
Butler leads the nation in yards per reception at 22.67, hauling in 36 passes for 816 yards, and Montgomery is 23rd in rushing with 101.7 a game, totaling 712 yards despite missing two contests.
That offensive unit is one of just four from the so-called “Power Five” conferences to not start a single senior lineman this fall (Auburn, Tennessee and Oregon are the others).