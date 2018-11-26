SIOUX CITY -- We all know what’s dead ahead on Mother Nature’s playlist. For most of us, that’s something we tend to dread.
Rough as winter can be here in America’s Heartland, it was even rougher last year, when the state of Iowa had nary a horse in that annual race called “The Big Dance.’’
With Iowa State struggling through a 13-18 season and Iowa finishing 14-19, it was the first time in nine years that the neither the Cyclones nor the Hawkeyes could put up a winning record. Not much fun to distract from the bitter snow and cold temps.
The third season under Coach Steve Prohm brought an end to six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for Iowa State. Meanwhile, Iowa missed the party for a second straight time after stringing together all three of the NCAA bids that ninth-year skipper Fran McCaffery’s program has earned.
Then, of course, we’d also grown accustomed to some fireworks out of Northern Iowa, which had reached the tournament seven times in 13 seasons before missing out the last two years in a row.
Thus far, this season’s early returns haven’t seen my Panthers give me or any of my fellow UNI grads much to get excited about, starting off 3-3 against an unspectacular list of opponents.
But wait. The news out of Iowa City and Ames sure seems to be pointing toward some interesting times for Iowa and Iowa State, who’ll clash a week from Thursday (that’s Dec. 6) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (7 p.m. on FS1).
Monday’s latest Associated Press poll has Iowa, a perfect 5-0, jumping to No. 14 after cracking the Top 25 at No. 20 last week. Then, too, Iowa State is knocking on the door at 5-1, losing only a 71-66 Maui Classic battle to Arizona after leading by 10 with just over 10 minutes to play.
Iowa, a victim last winter of inexperience and major defensive lapses, has been nothing short of outstanding with four players sporting double-figure scoring averages. Seven are averaging 7.4 points or more and there are no seniors on that list (former walk-on Nicholas Baier, tied for eighth on the team at 4.8, is the lone senior on the roster).
Luka Garza, a 6-11 sophomore, and Tyler Cook, a 6-9 junior, have been the offensive leaders at 16.2 and an even 16 points a game. Backing them up at 10.8 and 10.0 are the two lanky freshman guards, 6-5 Connor McCaffrey, the coach’s son, and 6-6 Joe Wieskamp with junior point guard Jordan Bohannon right behind at 9.6.
Ryan Kriener, a 6-9 junior from Spirit Lake, looks to be coming into his own, averaging 7.8 points, while Isaiah Moss, a 6-5 junior who has started all five games, has chipped in 7.4 per contest.
Keep in mind, too, that 6-8 junior Cordell Pemsl, a valuable reinforcement in the post, has missed all but one game with an injury. That’s not to mention 6-11 sophomore Jack Nunge, who started 14 games last season, or true freshman C.J. Frederick, a highly regarded 6-3 guard, who are both slated to redshirt.
Aside from Wieskamp, finishing up a sensational prep career at Muscatine, and Connor McCaffery, taking a redshirt due to illness and injuries, Iowa had the rest of this talent all last season. The Hawks were just too young to pull out games like the eight they lost by eight points or less. And, that culminated in a 77-71 overtime loss to eventual national runner-up Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.
Demonstrating their unmistakable progress, they marched into Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15 and dealt Dana Altman’s 13th-ranked Oregon team (still No. 18) a 77-69 loss in the CK Classic, The following night, Iowa rolled over perennial national power Connecticut (four NCAA championships in the last 20 years) in the title game.
A 105-78 rout of Alabama State (which included a whopping 68 first-half points) was Iowa’s most recent outing last Wednesday. Now come three very challenging assignments prior to that clash with ISU. It starts tonight at home against Pittsburgh, unranked but a perfect 6-0. Then comes the Big Ten opener Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye against No. 22-ranked Wisconsin.
Tough as those two matchups sound, the game after those is a visit next Monday to No. 9-rated Michigan State (another FS1 telecast).
Let’s also take a closer look, though, at Iowa State, where Prohm definitely benefitted from talent left behind by Fred Hoiberg when “The Mayor” took over the Chicago Bulls. It was a tough act to follow, even after Prohm’s first two seasons ended in ISU’s fifth and sixth straight NCAA appearances.
Year No. 3 was a far cry from all of that, however, as the Virginia native and Alabama grad couldn’t overcome the loss of the top four scorers from a 2017 Big 12 Tournament championship team. The Cyclones lost 16 of their final 20 games and failed to win in 10 true road games.
Now, though, after seven games of watching all the impressive new talent Prohm has rounded up, it’s time to give props to the guy who went 104-29 in four seasons as the Murray State head coach. Iowa State has fashioned an excellent start in a rather mind-boggling manner, playing lights out without the benefit, essentially, of all but one of its top five holdovers.
Sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton, who nearly declared for the NBA draft after leading the Cyclones in scoring (16.7) as a freshman, played in only the season opener before suffering a strained left foot from which he’s expected to return soon. All indications also point to the impending return -- probably next Monday -- of 6-9 sophomore center Cameron Lard and 6-7 junior forward Zoran Talley, two talented former transfers who were suspended by Prohm. Sometime in December, as well, 6-8 forward Solomon Young should make his way back from groin surgery.
Those four and 6-5 senior point guard Nick Weiler-Babb were five of the Cyclones’ top six scorers last season, but this team is already looking strong with only Weiler-Babb suiting up.
That’s because Prohm put together a Top 20-rated recruiting class to go with 6-6 senior guard Mariel Shayok and 6-9 junior forward Michael Jacobson, who sat out last winter after transferring from Virginia and Nebraska, respectively. Jacobson is the son of Dr. Bill Jacobson, an orthopedic surgeon in Des Moines who was The Journal’s first Metro Athlete of the Year in 1981 as a multi-sport star at North High.
Heading into a home game Monday against Omaha, the ISU scoring leader at 19.5 a game is Shayok, who played three years at Virginia. Number 2 on the scoring chart at 17.7 was Jacobson, a former basketball and football star at Waukee.
The freshmen, though, are certainly one of the top classes Iowa State basketball has ever put together.
The biggest head-turner has been Talen Horton-Tucker, a 6-4, 235-pound guard-forward named Illinois Player of the Year by USA Today after leading Chicago’s tradition-rich Simeon Career Academy to three straight city championships.
Prohm and his staff also raided the Chicago area for two more of the state’s four or five best prospects, landing 6-6 forward Zion Griffin (Hinsdale South) and 6-10 forward George Conditt IV (Corliss High School). And, although those two have not yet made a big impact, classmate Tyrese Haliburton, a 6-5 guard who was Wisconsin’s Gatorade Player of the Year at North High in Oshkosh, has started all but one game.
Terrence Lewis, a 6-6 sophomore who saw limited duty as a freshman, has hiked his playing time to over 15 minutes a game while the team awaits all the missing veterans. Not to be overlooked, I might add, is another newcomer from Chicagoland who must wait a year before playing his senior season. That’s 6-2 guard Prentiss Nixon, who led Colorado State as a junior last season with 16.1 points a game.