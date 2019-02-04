SIOUX CITY -- For nearly 40 years, he was the voice of the Drake Relays, “America’s Athletic Classic,’’ and when Father Time came calling in 1989 the absence of the magnificent Jim Duncan seemed destined to leave an intractable void.
Some shoes just can’t be filled, especially a beloved gentleman like Duncan, a longtime Drake professor.
Then, however, up stepped Tom Kroeschell, the veteran sports information director from Iowa State, bringing his own expert insights to help keep our state’s premier athletic carnival the special happening it had been for so many decades.
Nearly 20 years later, when Kroeschell stepped aside, it didn’t seem possible that yet another top-notch successor could be found. And yet the transition has been so seamless, it almost seems as if Mike Jay has been wielding that Drake Stadium microphone for longer than his 12 years as the lead announcer.
Well, actually, he has. Jay, who used to sit in the stands, dreaming of an opportunity to do precisely what he’s now doing, backed up Kroeschell for three years before taking over in 2007. But it was only recently that he and his three sons put together a non-profit company called “Track Guy USA.”
You will learn more about all of this if you pay a visit on Wednesday (6 to 8 p.m.) to an enlightening (and free) event at the Wheelhouse Bar and Grill at 4501 Southern Hills Drive.
A panel discussion featuring Jay and Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon, will also include three Olympians from our general neck of the woods -- A.G. Kruger, Derek Miles and Rod DeHaven.
“My sons convinced me that track and field had been very good to us and it was time to give something back to the sport,’’ said Jay, a Columbus Junction native who now makes his home in Iowa City. “So in October, we established this little company. Literally, what we do is we sell t-shirts -- a high quality of t-shirts -- and we raise money that will help impoverished kids that want to get involved in track and field but can’t afford to.’’
Proceeds from this venture pay for shoes and also for camps that will help the shoe recipients maximize their potential. And if ever a sport focused on maximizing potential, this is it.
“We did this big event at a brewery in Iowa City and hoped for 50 to 75 people to show up,’’ said Jay, a longtime track coach and athletic director in his hometown. “It wound up being standing room only and some people counted over 200 in attendance. We talked about Track Guy and our mission and we had two great speakers -- Randy Wilson and Eric Sowinski.’’
Wilson, a Knoxville native and former University of Oklahoma star, has held Drake’s 800-meter record for nearly 40 years and was headed for the 1980 Moscow Olympics when the U.S. elected to boycott. Sowinski, a five-time All-American at Iowa, is also a half-miler and is hopeful of reaching the Games of 2020.
“Blake said he never dreamt (the event) would turn out that well and said ‘let’s do another one,’ ‘’ said Jay. “So, I said, ‘Let’s go to Sioux City.’ ‘’
Thanks to Sioux City’s own Bob Prince, a former NCAA champion for Kansas State, the logistics and a quality program are set to go.
DeHaven, the head track coach at South Dakota State, his alma mater, reached the Olympics in 2000 after winning the U.S. Trials in the marathon.
Kruger, of course, is the Sheldon native and Morningside College graduate who became a three-time Olympian in the hammer throw.
Miles who was inducted into the Drake Relays Hall of Fame just last year, became a world-class pole vaulter at the University of South Dakota, where he is now second in command of the men’s and women’s track programs. The California native’s Olympic exploits include a bronze medal from the 2008 Games, where he was initially awarded fourth place.
The bronze medal, however, was turned over to Miles in 2016, when it was determined that Ukrainian vaulter Denys Yurchenko had tested positive for an illegal substance.
“(Prince) has taken the baton and run with it,’’ said Jay, who will also preside over one more gathering next Tuesday in Des Moines. The featured speakers there will be Boone native Brogan Austin, the newly crowned U.S. marathon champ, and Rick Wanamaker, a former world-class decathlete.
The 6-foot 8-inch Wanamaker is also remembered for his basketball exploits at Drake, where he helped his team reach the national semifinals in 1969. The Marengo native nearly turned the tide when he blocked a shot by UCLA’s Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul Jabbar), but the upstart Bulldogs dropped an 85-82 heartbreaker.
“We plan to do two or three events a year every February,’’ said Jay, who has fielded inquiries from track devotees in Council Bluffs, Dubuque and Waterloo-Cedar Falls.
The target audience, I should note, is not entirely the established track and field zealots. Jay and also Boldon are hoping to broaden the sport’s fan base throughout Iowa.
“Our goal is to talk about Track Guy and maybe have some people come out of there being new track and field fans,’’ said Jay.