SIOUX CITY – The record is nothing short of remarkable when you consider all the outstanding offensive lineman the University of Iowa football program has sent to the National Football League in the last 20 years.
Of course, the Hawkeyes’ head coach throughout those two productive decades has been Kirk Ferentz, a former NFL offensive line coach.
No less than 17 of 66 NFL draft picks from the Ferentz era have been O-linemen, most of whom were homegrown Iowans -- a list that features Washington’s Brandon Scherff, the Outland Trophy winner from Denison who was the fifth player drafted in 2015.
Fellow offensive linemen Riley Reiff, Bryan Bulaga and Robert Gallery are three more former first-round picks who’ve enjoyed successful pro football careers after playing for Ferentz.
And, without rattling off the entire roster, let’s not forget Marshal Yanda from Anamosa, a third-round selection in 2007 who was a Pro Bowl performer six consecutive years from 2011 through 2016 and is now in his 12th season with the Baltimore Ravens.
All the attention heaped on Iowa’s rich vein of linemen, meanwhile, has overshadowed a story that got considerably more impressive over the weekend. To put it mildly, the Hawkeyes have also become quite a breeding ground for tight ends.
You’ve heard a little more than usual about this during the season Iowa will be wrapping up in the Outback Bowl.
Junior Noah Fant, rated the top tight end prospect in the nation at season’s outset, has already announced he’ll not be playing in that game in order to prepare himself for the NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore T.J. Hockenson, who upstaged Fant to win college football’s John Mackey Award (the No. 1 tight end in the nation), will suit up with his teammates in Tampa and then decide later on about whether or not to forego two remaining years of eligibility.
Dallas Clark (2002) was Iowa’s other Mackey Award recipient and his 11-year NFL career included All-Pro laurels and a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts.
Nonetheless, the new headliner among former Iowa tight ends is now second-year pro George Kittle, a mere fifth-round draft pick two years ago who made a little history in the San Francisco 49ers’ 20-14 win Sunday over the Denver Broncos.
Hauling in seven passes for 210 yards, all in the first half, Kittle narrowly missed the NFL’s single-game record for receiving yards by a tight end (Shannon Sharpe had 214 for Denver in a 2002 contest).
An 85-yard touchdown play highlighted the 6-4, 250-pound Kittle’s performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., but this gigantic day was certainly not a fluke.
The ex-Hawkeye was already among the NFL’s most productive tight ends this season and his 2018 numbers improved to 1,103 yards on 69 catches, just 56 yards behind the league-leading 1,159 yards for Kansas City’s Travis Kelce.
With three games still to play, incidentally, both players are well within range of the league’s single-season record. That belongs to New England’s still-active Rob Gronkowski, who totaled 1,327 yards in 2011.
Kittle, who’d need to average 75 yards a game to catch Gronkowski, was so dominant in Sunday’s first two quarters that he also drew three defensive holding penalties on Denver defenders. The Broncos double- and triple-teamed him in the second half, denying him any additional catches.
For what it’s worth, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan (yes, Mike’s son) apologized afterward for not scheming to get Kittle those five yards he needed for a record.
Suffice it to say, these first two NFL seasons have been quite a breakthrough for an athlete who caught 48 passes for 737 yards during four years in Iowa City. He nearly matched those totals as a rookie last season, catching 43 passes for 515 yards as a part-time starter.
Kittle, who has broken the Niners’ single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end, was born in Madison, Wis., and played high school football in Norman, Okla. That’s all because his father, Bruce, a former Iowa prep all-stater from Cedar Falls and a co-captain on Iowa’s 1982 Rose Bowl team, was an assistant coach at Wisconsin and then Oklahoma.
Interesting tidbit: George Kittle’s cousins include former Iowa basketball star Jess Settles, now a familiar face on the Big Ten Network, and Henry Krieger-Coble. And the only other tight end among Iowa’s active alumni in the NFL right now is Krieger-Coble, now in his third year with the L.A. Rams.
Kittle, I should note, is one of three ex-Hawkeyes on the San Francisco roster, joining reserve cornerback Greg Mabin and backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.
Getting back to the considerable in-state help Iowa has had in developing one of college football’s premier offensive line traditions, let’s not forget that junior twins Levi and Landan Paulsen, former prep stars at Woodbury Central, have seen considerable action this fall, backing up starting guards Cole Banwart and Ross Reynolds.
Next season, as well, Siouxland will have Ridge View all-stater Ezra Miller from Holstein wearing the black and gold. One of only two Northwest Iowans among 25 “All-Iowa” picks by The Des Moines Register, Miller is a 6-7, 317-pounder who graced the cover of our preseason football edition.
The only other area player cited by Brand X is The Journal’s Siouxland Player of the Year, Hunter Dekkers, the junior quarterback who led West Sioux to its second consecutive state title.