TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: A look back at the careers of Paul Hornung and Alex Karras

SIOUX CITY — I shake my head sometimes when I realize the 2018 induction of Jack Morris into the Baseball Hall of Fame made it an even 40 people I’ve interviewed from the shrine in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Hang around this business long enough and you wind up crossing paths with quite a few interesting individuals, some of them more interesting than others, of course.
Most of you are aware, I’m sure, that this hall of fame does not include Pete Rose, who totaled an MLB-record 4,256 hits during a highly celebrated 24-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos.
After becoming the manager of the Reds, you’ll recall, the Cincinnati native was disgraced when a thorough investigation confirmed he had bet on his own team numerous times in the mid-1980’s, placing daily wagers ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 based on various reports.
Rose, who turned 80 in April, owned up to those reports in his 2004 autobiography but has always insisted he never bet on his team to lose. For many years, this side of the story somewhat exonerated “Charlie Hustle” from charges that have barred him from the hall of fame. After all, fame is fame and he certainly achieved that.
I’ve been giving this more thought, however, ever since Sports Illustrated published its September issue last week and devoted it almost entirely to sports gambling. It occurred to me that even a manager betting in favor of his own team might sacrifice long-term objectives by pulling out the stops to win when he had lots of money at stake.
Signs posted in every major league clubhouse, meanwhile, have long held that gambling on baseball is taboo. So, it’s been there in plain sight for decades and decades. And with no ties to the game other than my longtime interest, I’ve no right to dispute it.
Curiously, Rose was not the primary focus for this interesting issue of America’s premier sports magazine. Rather, the story that intrigued me the most was a rehash of pro football’s sanctions against Paul Hornung and former Iowa Hawkeye star Alex Karras.
Hornung and Karras, I’m reminded, were both suspended for the entire 1963 season due to their involvement in sports gambling and “association with undesirables.’’ Not only did these matters not prevent either man from a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it also did nothing to halt the legalization of sports gambling by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018.
Hornung, who was 84 when he died last Oct. 10, starred for the Green Bay Packers, who made him the No. 1 pick in the 1957 NFL Draft. This followed a career in which he somehow won the 1956 Heisman Trophy despite a senior season in which his Notre Dame team turned in a dismal 2-8 record.
Coincidentally, Karras, the 1957 Outland Trophy winner, was a junior at Iowa when the Hawks demolished Hornung and Notre Dame 48-8 in Iowa City and proceeded to reach the Rose Bowl for the first time in school history.
It is Karras and his career at Iowa that meant more to me, even though I was a first grader in Cedar Rapids when Coach Forest Evashevski led his third-ranked team to a 35-19 win in Pasadena over Oregon State.
A native of Gary, Ind., Karras had a rocky relationship with Evashevski, which undoubtedly stemmed from two very strong-willed men who actually benefitted from one another.
Wersheim reports that Karras, unhappy with his playing time as a sophomore, threw a shoe at his coach and then quit the team. He was later reinstated, but the disrespectful outburst cost him a varsity letter for that season.
The 6-2, 248-pound lineman had no interest in playing in the offensive line in this era when players had to go both ways. Quarterback Randy Duncan said Karras, a tenacious defensive player, demonstrated his aversion toward offense by often neglecting to block.
Drafted in 1958 by the Detroit Lions, he was regarded as the NFL’s toughest defensive lineman for most of his professional career. Former Chicago Bears tight end and head coach Mike Ditka, a tough cookie himself, said there were no players tougher than Karras.
After football, as many recall, Karras had quite a successful show business career. His movie and TV work was somewhat prolific. On the big screen, he’s possibly best remembered as “Mongo’’ in the comedy “Blazing Saddles.’’ His best TV role was probably working alongside his wife, Susan Clark, in the hit series “Webster,’’ featuring child star Emmanuel Lewis.
Karras died at age 77 on Oct. 10, 2012, just a few weeks before his nephew, Ted Karras, Jr., led Marian University of Indianapolis to a 30-27 overtime win over Morningside in the NAIA football championship game.
As a side note, Ted Junior left Marian a few weeks later to take over the football program at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio. He was dismissed from that job after posting a four-year record of 10-33.
I don’t compare Paul Hornung or Alex Karras to Pete Rose, I should note, because neither man’s gambling habits involved football. They were certainly quite legendary athletes and deserving of all the honors they received.
At last count, more than two dozen states have made “bookies’’ obsolete and total sports betting revenues for 2020 surpassed $1.5-billion. Our world is more and more about money, and we’ve seen everything from this phenomenon to decisions that are opening up the sale of alcohol at more and more college sports venues.
Heaven only knows what may happen to come along next.
