TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: A look back at the careers of Paul Hornung and Alex Karras

SIOUX CITY — I shake my head sometimes when I realize the 2018 induction of Jack Morris into the Baseball Hall of Fame made it an even 40 people I’ve interviewed from the shrine in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Hang around this business long enough and you wind up crossing paths with quite a few interesting individuals, some of them more interesting than others, of course.

Most of you are aware, I’m sure, that this hall of fame does not include Pete Rose, who totaled an MLB-record 4,256 hits during a highly celebrated 24-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos.

After becoming the manager of the Reds, you’ll recall, the Cincinnati native was disgraced when a thorough investigation confirmed he had bet on his own team numerous times in the mid-1980’s, placing daily wagers ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 based on various reports.

Rose, who turned 80 in April, owned up to those reports in his 2004 autobiography but has always insisted he never bet on his team to lose. For many years, this side of the story somewhat exonerated “Charlie Hustle” from charges that have barred him from the hall of fame. After all, fame is fame and he certainly achieved that.