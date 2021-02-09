TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Baseball Hall of Fame lets nobody into 2021 class

SIOUX CITY – Chasing the dream in the game of baseball quite often involves a fervent belief in an age-old mantra.
One of the most significant commandments of baseball insists “thou shalt not make a mockery of this game.’’
And that’s what leads us to a foreseeable impasse when it comes to adding new members to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Cooperstown, N.Y., shrine I was privileged to visit last summer.
For the first time since 2013, the Baseball Writers Association of America failed to name any hall of fame candidate on over 75 percent of their ballots – the level of approval necessary to join the sacred inductees of the past.
Controversial pitcher Curt Schilling narrowly missed the mark and that speaks more to Schilling’s outspoken history than his career achievements. As if he hadn’t opened that mouth enough, he then asked to be removed from the ballot next year in his last of 10 chances before leaving his fate to the veterans’ committee.
Next in line, though, were slugger Barry Bonds and pitcher Roger Clemens, two superstars whose lifetime numbers are skewed by their alleged – to be polite – use of performance enhancing drugs.
Morality also factors into both candidates’ chances and it leaves me wondering how many previously elected greats weren’t guilty of similar, if not worse, misdeeds. So it’s been for decades in a business where so many of these guys never bother or need to grow up.
Should the hall of fame be limited strictly to the saintlier stars of yesteryear or should the private behavior of these individuals remain private and immaterial to the subject at hand – namely, their talent?
Clearly, the BBWAA has begun to mellow a bit on the steroids issue, voting 61.8 percent in favor of Bonds and 61.6 percent in support of Clemens.
It’s impossible to say precisely how much performance enhancing drugs influenced the accomplishments of either man. At the same time, the wide range of reprehensible comments uttered by Schilling over the years are simply too offensive to warrant my respect.
We’ve lost 10 hall of fame players since the start of 2020 and the most recent casualty was former home run king Hank Aaron, a consummate gentleman who campaigned strongly against Pete Rose. Yes, Rose admitted to gambling on baseball, a long-standing “no-no.’’ Still, all indications are that he never wagered against his own team, which means his bets never involved things he could control.
Even though you won’t find Rose in the hall’s first-floor pantheon of plaques, you’re reminded of his feats upstairs with a large mural of photographs of the man they named “Charlie Hustle,’’ the game’s all-time hits leader.
The hall seems intent on never recognizing the rare contributions of the great Shoeless Joe Jackson. Still, you’ll find a display with a pair of baseball shoes worn by the greatest of the “Eight Men Out’’ involved in the 1919 “Black Sox’’ scandal.
Several recent op-ed pieces I’ve read maintain that the best of next year’s newly eligible candidates are likely to be held back due to issues completely unrelated to their baseball careers.
An online piece by MLB.com writer Michael Clair posted Monday suggests the best available candidate who has gone somewhat overlooked is none other than the great Orestes “Minnie” Minoso, the only player to appear in major league games in five different decades.
The “Cuban Comet,’’ almost 90 years old when he died in 2015, was actually credited with seven decades in professional baseball, batting at ages 67 and 77 for the old Northern League’s St. Paul Saints in 1993 and 2003.
Some believe Minoso’s years in Cuba, Mexico and the old Negro Leagues should have been included with the 1,835 games in which he appeared over 17 major league seasons, mostly with the Chicago White Sox. He batted .298 and 1,953 hits in those years, but his other seasons in baseball gave him an unofficial grand total of 3,135 hits and a composite .301 batting average.
HOOP NEWS
It’s been quite a tough stretch for a talented Iowa men’s basketball team, losing four of its last five games with the last three setbacks decided by just 11 total points. Somehow, though, the Hawkeyes only slipped to No. 15 in this week’s AP poll after a staggering 67-65 loss to Indiana.
The 65 points were a season low for the Hawkeyes, who are still third nationally at 87.8 points a game. Meanwhile, 6-foot-11 senior Luka Garza has remained the nation’s leading scorer, averaging 25.5 points despite being limited to 16 and 18 in his last two games.
Then, we have the Drake Bulldogs, who didn’t last long in the Top 25 after getting tagged No. 25 last week. The Bulldogs made it to 18-0 with an 80-77 escape last Saturday at Valparaiso, which came into the game at just 6-11. Then, in a Sunday rematch, Valpo shocked Coach Darian DeVries’ team, spoiling that perfect record with a 74-57 shellacking.
Incidentally, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, a 6-foot freshman guard who was a prep All-American at West Des Moines Dowling, ranks fourth in the country with 25.9 points a game.
Meanwhile, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, a 6-foot junior wing who the Cyclones lured out of Iowa City High, is eighth on the list, averaging 23.8 points to lead a team with three freshman starters.
MORE CHANGES
No sooner do I tell you about several changes in baseball’s American Association and the independent professional league comes forth with some more big news.
Late last week, we learned that suburban Chicago’s Kane County Cougars, formerly an affiliated Midwest League team, will be added to the North Division. Then came news that a sixth South Division team, joining our Sioux City Explorers, will be the Houston Apollos, a travel team that will play all 100 games on the road.
Houston debuts in a May 18 season opener here and that will launch a nine-game X’s homestand that also includes three games each with Milwaukee and Kansas City. Since the Apollos will also visit Lewis and Clark Park for another three-game series Aug. 24-26, the 2021 Sioux City schedule has them playing 56 of their 100 games at home.