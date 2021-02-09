TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Baseball Hall of Fame lets nobody into 2021 class

SIOUX CITY – Chasing the dream in the game of baseball quite often involves a fervent belief in an age-old mantra.

One of the most significant commandments of baseball insists “thou shalt not make a mockery of this game.’’

And that’s what leads us to a foreseeable impasse when it comes to adding new members to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Cooperstown, N.Y., shrine I was privileged to visit last summer.

For the first time since 2013, the Baseball Writers Association of America failed to name any hall of fame candidate on over 75 percent of their ballots – the level of approval necessary to join the sacred inductees of the past.

Controversial pitcher Curt Schilling narrowly missed the mark and that speaks more to Schilling’s outspoken history than his career achievements. As if he hadn’t opened that mouth enough, he then asked to be removed from the ballot next year in his last of 10 chances before leaving his fate to the veterans’ committee.

Next in line, though, were slugger Barry Bonds and pitcher Roger Clemens, two superstars whose lifetime numbers are skewed by their alleged – to be polite – use of performance enhancing drugs.