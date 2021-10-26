TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Can baseball save itself in the offseason?

As the 117th World Series got underway Tuesday night in Houston, news surfaced that Major League Baseball was on the brink of slashing its own wrists.

Again, that is to say.

When the best-of-seven matchup between the Astros and Braves comes to an end, another player strike threatens to leave the 2022 season in limbo.

As of Dec. 1, the latest Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA) between MLB and the players union will expire and the two sides are once again at an impasse that isn’t likely to be resolved without more bad publicity over the greed of players who are already grossly overpaid.

Somehow, baseball has remained America’s second favorite sport behind football after eight work stoppages since 1972, one of which canceled the 1994 World Series. Fans insisted over and over that this grand old game, once known as America’s pastime, had driven them away.

For decades on end, team owners throughout the big leagues clearly exploited their athletes. Wealthy individuals reaped the dividends while the talented folks who brought in that revenue received a relatively small fraction of the profits. Times have certainly changed.

In 1963, Hall of Fame outfielder Willie Mays signed a new contract that represented an all-time record. That $105,000 a year was the highest salary Mays ever received. If you translate that figure into 2021 dollars, it computes to $922,055.

Sounds like a tidy sum to you and me, but it’s not so impressive when you realize the average MLB player salary this year was $4,170,000. Yes, that’s $4.17-million dollars, which is a miniscule number compared to what a superstar like Mays would be hauling in today. One season for a light-hitting shortstop or a little-known middle reliever pays more than Willie’s net worth of $3 million at age 90.

Owners began loosening the purse strings in 1972, when the Major League Players Association started turning things around. Instead of a swing and a miss, the word “strike” took on a different meaning.

Ever since, the MLPA has continued digging in its heels, insisting on more and more of the financial pie. As if they hadn’t gone too far already, they have stubbornly refused to take the field on eight separate occasions after collective bargaining agreements have expired.

A curious motion picture was titled “For Love of the Game.’’ Kevin Costner headed a list of impressive stars who told this story on the big screen in 1999. Barely two decades later, that concept seems obsolete.

I can’t believe any players can possibly love the game when they’d rather not play without eight work stoppages, soon to become nine. They’ve asked fans to continue buying tickets even when they insisted that enough is never enough.

The last straw should have been the latest walk-out, the 1994 season, which came to a screeching halt on Aug. 11, nearly two months before the schedule had been completed. Then, after the entire postseason slate was scrubbed, accord was not reached until the 1995 campaign got under way almost a month late on April 25.

Franchise owners, once the villains in this tale, are still earning buckets of money, but only because they’ve raised the price of tickets and all the team paraphernalia that cost all of us far too many hard-earned dollars to purchase.

The unbelievable fact is that attendance figures continue to grow for a game that does nothing to win back the younger generations. Much of that demographic finds baseball all too boring as the average game length becomes longer and longer.

Before you know it, the senior citizens who seem to be baseball’s most loyal fans, will become so apprehensive about fighting the crowds they’ll remain safe in their homes, watching on television or listening on the radio. Many, of course, will simply be gone.

Some problems can’t be solved, but they definitely can’t be solved without someone thinking of solutions.

Maybe it starts with speeding up the game, an approach that has become an ongoing yet unsuccessful endeavor. Pitch clocks might help, and I wouldn’t mind seeing prima donna players stop stepping out of the batter’s box to re-tighten their batting gloves after every single pitch.

Maybe these owners and these players should stop focusing so much on their selfish priorities and make it possible for fans to enjoy baseball more affordably. Instead of charging $12 for a beer, maybe $10 would be enough. Instead of a price of $50 for an adjustable cap that is worth pennies, the cost could be shaved to $40 or less.

With so many thousands of deaths attributed to COVID-19, we all need a diversion that can be fun. Baseball used to be like that before it became primarily a business.

We shouldn’t have to worry about the future when the present is quite interesting, indeed. This World Series is the first between two teams from southern states. It’s also the first in which the rival managers – Atlanta’s Brian Snitker, 66, and Houston’s Dusty Baker, 72 – are over 65 years of age.

Let’s savor another fall classic and hope the negotiations are resolved swiftly before they ruin everything.

