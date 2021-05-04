TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Chuck Darling's story deserves far more than a passing glance

SIOUX CITY – I was 20-some miles up the road in Cedar Rapids, caged up in a playpen, when Chuck Darling was making history at the Iowa Fieldhouse.

Years later, I learned what a loud and wonderful atmosphere this antique college basketball venue had to offer, even if you were stuck in one of many seats obstructed by iron beams that held the place up.

It was long before I got into this business that I learned what a special individual Darling was and the legacy he left behind at the University of Iowa.

Now, I’ve chosen to pay tribute to a rare and gifted fellow whose native state has produced, I daresay, more remarkable folks per capita than just about any in America.

A native of Denison, Darling is one of just three Hawkeye basketball stars to earn consensus All-America laurels, landing that lofty status as a senior in 1952. The Hawkeyes said Saturday that Darling passed away at the age of 91 in Littleton, Colo.

Part of my mission as a veteran sports journalist is to keep alive the memories that are still vivid for a dwindling few. This, I’m convinced, is a story that deserves far more than a passing glance for people of all ages.