TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Chuck Darling's story deserves far more than a passing glance

SIOUX CITY – I was 20-some miles up the road in Cedar Rapids, caged up in a playpen, when Chuck Darling was making history at the Iowa Fieldhouse.
Years later, I learned what a loud and wonderful atmosphere this antique college basketball venue had to offer, even if you were stuck in one of many seats obstructed by iron beams that held the place up.
It was long before I got into this business that I learned what a special individual Darling was and the legacy he left behind at the University of Iowa.
Now, I’ve chosen to pay tribute to a rare and gifted fellow whose native state has produced, I daresay, more remarkable folks per capita than just about any in America.
A native of Denison, Darling is one of just three Hawkeye basketball stars to earn consensus All-America laurels, landing that lofty status as a senior in 1952. The Hawkeyes said Saturday that Darling passed away at the age of 91 in Littleton, Colo.
Part of my mission as a veteran sports journalist is to keep alive the memories that are still vivid for a dwindling few. This, I’m convinced, is a story that deserves far more than a passing glance for people of all ages.
Darling, whose family moved to Montana in his childhood, was a 10th grader in Helena when a major growth spurt stretched him out to 6 feet, 8 inches tall. That made him one of the more imposing prep post players for his final two years of high school, which he spent at Denver (Colo.) South.
A three-time Colorado all-stater, Darling led Denver South to the state’s big-school (AA) championship as a junior and had a repeat foiled by a 44-42 state title game loss to end his senior season.
“We only lost two games at South (in his two years),’’ he recalled in 1994, when he joined the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. “We lost the first game of the season to Colorado Springs, when Arlie Beery and Myran Craig (senior guards) were still playing football. We lost by two points to Manual in the state championship my senior year.’’
An exceptional scholar and talented musician, Darling’s college choice came down to Iowa, his father’s alma mater, and Yale.
“My mother never forgave me for not going to Yale,’’ he said.
People in Hawkeye land, of course, felt quite the opposite.
These were the days before freshmen could play varsity sports. Basketball schedules were considerably shorter than today, as well. Even so, Darling managed to total 1,094 points in 63 games, an average of 17.4.
In 1951-52, he capped things off by leading Iowa to 19 wins, a school record at the time. His 25.5 points a game that season still rank third best in program history behind John Johnson (27.9 in 1970) and “Downtown” Freddy Brown (27.6 in 1971).
A consensus first-team All-American that year, he remains one of only three Hawks to achieve such acclaim. Only Muscatine native Murray Wier (1948) had preceded that and they stood alone until the last two seasons, when Luka Garza became the first two-timer.
The 25.5 per contest, incidentally, ranked fourth nationally behind quite an outstanding trio of athletes. A pair of 6-foot-9 future NBA stars, Clyde Lovellette of Kansas and Bob Pettit of LSU, were among those three along with Dick Groat of Duke, who went on to be named the 1960 National League MVP for baseball’s world champion Pittsburgh Pirates.
While a nifty hook shot is said to have been Darling’s favorite offensive weapon, he was particularly dominating as a rebounder. He set a school record that may never be broken when he hauled down 30 rebounds against Wisconsin late in his senior year. Next high on this list with 25 are Darling (vs. Purdue on Jan. 6, 1951) and Frank Allen (vs. California on Dec. 28, 1960).
Graduating Phi Beta Kappa, Darling served as senior class president for Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts. In a time when NBA paychecks were light years from where they are today, he passed up a pro career to join the Phillips “66” Oilers, the top amateur team in the country.
Doing so allowed Darling to land a spot on the 1956 Olympic team, long before professionals were permitted. His teammates included three players fresh off the 1956 NCAA championship game. One was Carl Cain of Iowa and the others were Bill Russell and K.C. Jones, whose University of San Francisco squad topped the Hawkeyes 83-71 to win a second straight national title.
The 12-member American team, now all members of the Olympic Hall of Fame, dominated in all eight of its Olympic matchups, defeating Russia 89-55 in the final.
Darling, who had become a geologist working for Phillips, kept playing for the Oilers for a few more years, playing in England, Egypt and the western U.S. before he settled in Colorado. He was no less successful moving into the private sector while helping his wife of 68 years, Kay, raising two sons and a daughter.
A capable pianist, he sang in the church choir for many years and devoted a considerable amount of time to the Sertoma (Service To Mankind) organization. He also remained active in sports, biking Colorado’s Ride the Rockies event several times. In later years, he switched gears from basketball to senior competition in volleyball and competitive track and field, throwing the shot and discus.
Ninety-one years add up to a good, long life, by most standards. Sounds to me like he made the most of them.