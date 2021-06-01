TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Explorers have second-best start after 12 games

SIOUX CITY – Trying to keep up with the times, I’ll come at you today with a format that has become quite popular in some of the other newspapers for which I have online (e-edition) subscriptions.
These electronic subscriptions, I should add, are a very affordable way to keep up with publications that have grown more spendy throughout the industry. For those who just can’t be satisfied without those printed versions, they’re a better option than some seem to think.
But I digress. You see, many of today’s news and sports commentaries are presented as a rundown of the “takeaways” we possibly have learned from recent developments. In this case, I’m sizing things up from the first dozen games the 2021 Sioux City Explorers baseball team had completed prior to a Tuesday night contest in the Milwaukee suburb of Sussex, Wis.
- Most obvious on my list is that an 8-4 record following Monday’s 8-3 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen equals the second-best record at the 12-game mark in the Explorers’ 28 seasons. And, yes, I know the franchise is labeling this as their 29th year, but there was, of course, no season in 2020.
The X’s have never won more than nine of their first 12 contests, by the way, putting up 9-3 records four times (in 1999, 2005, 2017 and 2018). This is also the fourth time they’ve been 8-4.
- It’s been a slow start for arguably the three most decorated players in Explorers history, a luxury of experience Manager Steve Montgomery believed would make his lineup quite formidable. Through Monday, though, Jose Sermo (.231), Nate Samson (.191) and Michael Lang (.189) rank eighth, ninth and 10th in batting out of 11 position players on the roster.
There’s no reason to believe the club’s all-time hits leader (Lang) and their only league MVP’s ever (Samson and Sermo) won’t all find their groove and make this a much more dangerous offense. Slow starts are quite commonplace in this game, which saw the great Ryne Sandberg of the Cubs go 1-for-30 (.033) in the first 10 games of his rookie year.
- The most successful newcomer in the Sioux City lineup is definitely first baseman Jared Walker. The 25-year-old was a fifth-round draft pick by the Dodgers in 2014, coming directly out of high school in Powder Springs, Ga., barely 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.
Montgomery knew he had found a strong bat when he landed Walker, but he couldn’t have known the 6-2, 198-pounder would be leading the league in runs batted in (18), runs scored (14), total bases (35) and slugging percentage (.795). He’s also tied for the lead in home runs with six.
- The most pleasant surprise has been Lane Milligan, a University of New Mexico product who still qualifies as a rookie under American Association roster guidelines. Milligan played one year in the Red Sox farm system, but he only totaled 42 games and that was in 2018. He sat out 2019 and was forced by COVID-19 to skip last year, as well.
The X’s brought in Milligan because they needed a backup catcher and another left-handed bat. His career shows him with only limited catching experience and he’s been used mainly in the outfield here, where his .553 on-base percentage leads the league and his .370 batting average ranks seventh.
- In what has become a commonplace hazard for the talented teams he builds, Montgomery lost starting pitcher Nick Belzer to an affiliated baseball contract (Diamondbacks). That opened the door for former Oral Roberts University star Xavier Altamirano to be pulled off the inactive list to make his first start Tuesday night.
Before the minor leagues were shut down last year, Altamirano put in five years in the Oakland Athletics farm system, mainly as a starting pitcher. The 26-year-old Tucson native’s time as an Athletics farmhand yielded a modest 29-35 record with a 4.34 earned run average, but he was much more successful prior to pitching in 2019 for Stockton in the Advanced Class A California league.
- L.T. Tolbert, another lefthanded hitter, was one of the last players signed and the plan was to use him as a utility infielder. With an injury to second baseman Chris Clare, he has filled in nicely, batting .300 and currently leading off the batting order.
Clare, who was 4-for-10 in the three games he’s played, is considered day-to-day with a shoulder problem that has shelved him for well over a week. His return to action will very likely be a big help.
- The pitching staff would get a major boost if the Explorers can eventually gain the services of Carlos Sierra and Jairo Labourt, two projected starters who are both held up by visa problems.
Sierra, who was 8-1 with a 3.21 ERA here two years ago, is a native of Cuba. Labourt, who had a brief major league stint with the Detroit Tigers, hails from the Dominican Republic.
The Explorers are second in the league in pitching (.379), rank third in fielding (.982) and fourth in batting (.267). They have stolen a league-high 23 bases and been caught stealing just four times.
The record through Monday had them leading the South Division by 1.5 games each over Sioux Falls and Lincoln, which opens up a seven-game homestand here on Friday. Red-hot Fargo-Moorhead, 10-4 with five straight wins, tops the North Division standings.