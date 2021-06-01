TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Explorers have second-best start after 12 games

SIOUX CITY – Trying to keep up with the times, I’ll come at you today with a format that has become quite popular in some of the other newspapers for which I have online (e-edition) subscriptions.

These electronic subscriptions, I should add, are a very affordable way to keep up with publications that have grown more spendy throughout the industry. For those who just can’t be satisfied without those printed versions, they’re a better option than some seem to think.

But I digress. You see, many of today’s news and sports commentaries are presented as a rundown of the “takeaways” we possibly have learned from recent developments. In this case, I’m sizing things up from the first dozen games the 2021 Sioux City Explorers baseball team had completed prior to a Tuesday night contest in the Milwaukee suburb of Sussex, Wis.

Most obvious on my list is that an 8­-4 record following Monday’s 8-3 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen equals the second-best record at the 12-game mark in the Explorers’ 28 seasons. And, yes, I know the franchise is labeling this as their 29th year, but there was, of course, no season in 2020.