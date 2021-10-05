TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: How do high school sports survive?

SIOUX CITY – The book “Friday Night Lights,’’ which later became a motion picture and then a popular TV series, focused on high school football in Texas.

Prep football, nonetheless, is traditionally played all over America on Fridays and you can see the bright stadium lights like stars in the evening sky at venues from one end of the country to the other.

Not so long ago, the National Federation of School Athletic Associations fought a spirited battle to reserve autumn Fridays for the high school game, appealing to the NCAA and the NFL to respectfully avoid these nights.

Without the developmental benefits of prep football, after all, where would college or professional teams find players capable of performing at the levels they do today? Moreover, without the revenue all these Friday night games generate, how do high school sports survive?

Time goes by and some of these rather sacred traditions fall victim to the greed that drives the NCAA and the NFL. We’ve seen it grow more and more prevalent in recent years, sorry to say. Literally millions of football fans spend Friday nights parked in front of TV sets, watching nationally televised contests played out from the comfort of their homes.

Major League Baseball has had little choice but to conflict with every Friday on high school football’s regular season schedule. Playing regular season games from April until early October, Friday’s can scarcely be avoided. Then, whatever weeks remain go head-to-head with a postseason that could last into early November if the 2021 World Series runs longer than five games.

SATURDAY SHOWDOWN

The smart money goes with a low-scoring game if you’re betting the over/under on Saturday’s 3 p.m. clash at Kinnick Stadium between Iowa and Penn State, teams ranked third and fourth in both major polls.

The two 5-0 teams are 1-2 in the Big Ten in points allowed per game with Iowa holding its first five opponents to an average of 11.6 points while Penn State’s rivals have scored an even 12.0 per contest.

You may have thought Iowa solved some of its problems on offense in last Friday’s 51-14 frolic at previously undefeated Maryland. There were some improvements, to be sure. However, the Hawkeyes’ traditional trump suit, which is defense, had a lot to do with those 51 points.

Even with the six touchdowns and three field goals Coach Kirk Ferentz’s team put on the board, the defense made things particularly easy with a whopping six interceptions. That total sent Iowa into the national lead with 12 on the season. Kent State, which lost 30-7 at Iowa on Sept. 18, is the only other team to reach double digits with 10.

Iowa has remained undefeated thus far even though its offense ranks 118th out of 130 FBS schools with 320.0 yards a game. On the plus side, the Hawks have had just one pass intercepted and have made things harder for opponents with sophomore punter Tory Taylor averaging 47.3 yards a kick.

Taylor ranks 13th nationally with lots of season to play while Penn State punter Jordan Stout ranks seventh at 48.5.

ROBY LEGACY

It’s seldom, certainly, that a punter is deemed the most valuable player on a football team. One definite exception was Reggie Roby, the former Waterloo West star who helped Iowa share the 1981 Big Ten championship and earn its first bowl appearance in 21 years.

An even four decades later, only one major college punter has surpassed the record 49.8 yards per punt averaged by Roby for Hayden Fry’s first Rose Bowl team. That phenomenal record held up for 16 years before LSU’s Chad Kessler topped it with a 50.3-yard average in 1997. All of 40 years later, Roby is still No. 2 in this category.

Reggie went on to spend 16 seasons in the National Football League, the first 10 with Don Shula’s Miami Dolphins. Tragically, the powerful 6-2, 245-pound punter was only 43 years old when he died from a massive heart attack Feb. 22, 2005, in Nashville, Tenn., his home after football.

NAME GAME

If you only saw them in print, you’d certainly be tongue-tied attempting to pronounce the names of quarterbacks Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa, both natives of Honolulu.

I haven’t envied sportscasters who tangled with this tricky Samoan surname ever since Tua rose to stardom at Alabama. The fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft played in 10 of the Miami Dolphins’ 16 games in 2020, making nine starts, and he’s nailed down the starting nod this season.

Taulia, his younger brother, also began school at Alabama before following Mike Locksley, the former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator who became the head coach at Maryland in 2019.

So, how do you say “Tagovailoa?” Phonetically, it’s tahn-guh-vi-LOW-uh.

Tough as that one is, it’s easier to handle than the name of Milwaukee Bucks basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo. People tend to just go with his nickname, the “Greek Freak,’’ but here goes: yah-nuss on-tee-tuh-koom-po.

