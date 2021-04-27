TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: I certainly hope baseball will be with us for many decades to come.

SIOUX CITY – New rules at the Major League Baseball level are just part of an ill-conceived scheme to regain a fan base that will never be the same.
Legend has it that good intentions have helped pave a road that none of us wants to take. I’m afraid, however, this is precisely what will come of all the modifications MLB has introduced to a wonderful game that flourished for decades with minimal interference.
Declining attendance is generally blamed on the younger generations that are inclined to believe baseball moves too slowly. In truth, I’d respond, that doesn’t really wash.
National Football League games are currently clocking in at an average of three hours and 12 minutes. Remarkably, researchers have determined the ball is live for just 11 of those 192 minutes, give or take.
Meanwhile, the length of big-league baseball games reached an all-time high in 2019. averaging three hours, five minutes and 35 seconds. And even though our former national pastime has a little too much inactivity on the surface, the ball is in play far more than 11 minutes.
A student of the game, in fact, can show you how things of consequence are happening almost constantly.
The biggest change baseball has seen in the last century or so was the decision to lower the pitcher’s mound from 15 inches to 10 at the start of the 1969 season.
That significantly increased angle was apparently enabling pitchers to dominate the game too much for a public whose preferences were drifting more and more toward offense. With the lower mound, at any rate, more offense is what they got, to be sure. Tune into SportsCenter any time during baseball season and it’s one home run after another.
In 1968, the last year for the 15-inch mound, major league games produced an average of 6.84 runs and 1.22 home runs. In 2019, the last full MLB season, the 10-inch era had allowed those averages to reach 9.66 runs and 2.78 homers.
The game now employs what we once called the “international rule,’’ an old fast-pitch softball tradition that tried to reduce the length of extra-inning games. Starting with last year’s abbreviated 60-game schedule, games that reach extra frames have teams begin each half-inning with a runner at second base with nobody out.
Frankly, if changes seemed necessary, this is one I don’t mind.
I’m not so sure I agree with the other big 2020 alteration, shortening MLB doubleheaders to a pair of seven-inning games, just like the long-standing minor league custom. Nonetheless, this one, too, appears to be here to stay.
If you missed it, big-league organizations have tried to reduce budgets by cutting back on minor league affiliates. Some of these franchises are simply gone for now and possibly forever.
Others have accepted non-affiliated competition in some of the various independent leagues around the country.
One of these is an American Association newcomer, suburban Chicago’s Kane County Cougars, a former Midwest League club.
With its cutbacks, MLB opted to convey partnership status to the three most successful independents, which would be the Atlantic League, the Frontier League and our own American Association, arguably the best of them all.
The Atlantic League agreed last summer to test out some experimental rules changes and will be doing so again this year.
Baseball’s Triple-A leagues will be experimenting with bases that are 18 inches wide and deep, three inches larger than usual.
Double-A leagues will test out a rule that requires all four infielders to have both feet in front of the outfield grass when pitches are delivered. It’s a different twist on the 2020 Atlantic League trial, which eliminated those controversial shifts, requiring two infielders to be stationed on either side of the infield.
One level of Class A will create more chances for stealing bases, making it mandatory for pitchers to fully step off the rubber before a pickoff attempt. Lower Class A ball will essentially limit pitchers to two pickoff attempts per plate appearance. If a third pickoff throw is made, the runner must either be tagged out or a balk will be issued.
Triple-A and Double-A have operated with a 20-second pitch clock since 2015 and now some of the lower leagues will see what kind of impact a 15-second clock might have.
Come what may, I certainly hope baseball will be with us for many decades to come.
Meantime, pro football, which has overtaken baseball as America’s favorite sport, faces an uncertain future of its own. With athletes continuing to be bigger, faster and stronger, the violence on the gridiron has become a problem that improved rules and equipment can’t seem to control.
How long, I wonder, can football survive with the increasing numbers on CTE, the brain damage known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy? No doubt, this issue can’t be ignored indefinitely.