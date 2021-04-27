TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: I certainly hope baseball will be with us for many decades to come.

SIOUX CITY – New rules at the Major League Baseball level are just part of an ill-conceived scheme to regain a fan base that will never be the same.

Legend has it that good intentions have helped pave a road that none of us wants to take. I’m afraid, however, this is precisely what will come of all the modifications MLB has introduced to a wonderful game that flourished for decades with minimal interference.

Declining attendance is generally blamed on the younger generations that are inclined to believe baseball moves too slowly. In truth, I’d respond, that doesn’t really wash.

National Football League games are currently clocking in at an average of three hours and 12 minutes. Remarkably, researchers have determined the ball is live for just 11 of those 192 minutes, give or take.

Meanwhile, the length of big-league baseball games reached an all-time high in 2019. averaging three hours, five minutes and 35 seconds. And even though our former national pastime has a little too much inactivity on the surface, the ball is in play far more than 11 minutes.

A student of the game, in fact, can show you how things of consequence are happening almost constantly.