TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Iowa men's basketball bounces back in necessary fashion

SIOUX CITY – I’m so thankful we’ve had a basketball season to keep us distracted on these cold winter nights of ours, I’m willing to overlook all the confusion this one has manufactured.
I’m not just talking about all the postponements and cancellations that have scrambled so many schedules as colleges and high schools are affected by COVID-19 outbreaks. We’ve experienced quite a few scheduling adjustments in the past with all the chaos our wintry climate can create.
It’s rather remarkable, I believe, that we’re snaking our way through a college campaign in which there have been fewer alterations than many had anticipated. And, as the virus numbers continue to improve, it looks like we’ll have some entertaining March Madness after sitting out the Big Dance of 2020.
In the meantime, a show of hands, please, from those who aren’t quite clear on the incessant banter about games labeled Quad 1 or 2 or 3 or 4. Maybe it’s just because I’m essentially retired from the sports writing business, but I’d have griped about this latest jargon even if I were still in the loop.
I’ve never fully adjusted to football’s “passer efficiency ratings,’’ which involves a complex formula I’ve actually spelled out for our readers a number of years ago. I don’t get revved up either with baseball’s “WAR’’ or “OBPS” calculations, which I believe to have limited value even after once again looking up what they are.
College basketball has now come up with these quadrants, which help produce something called the “NET” rankings, an acronym that stands for “NCAA Evaluation Tool.’’
Without going through the entire manual, I’ll tell you this is a system we’d never have been able to generate in the days before computers.
With the ratings changing daily as the games play out, a “Quad 1 win” is a victory that falls into one of three categories. If you win in a home game with a team ranked in the NET’s Top 30, you are credited with four points. The same is true for neutral court wins over Top 50 teams or road wins over Top 75 opponents. Losses to these teams, by the way, count as a minus-1 in your NET point total.
Quad 2 games – a win is worth 3 and a loss deducts 2 – is the next level, which none of us could ever remember without Google. Then there are the Quad 3 and Quad 4 contests, taking care of all the rest.
As of Monday, the NET rankings run true to form with all the other polls, crediting Gonzaga (20-0) and Baylor (17-0), the last two unbeatens in major college hoops, with the first and second highest billing.
Four of the next five are all from the Big Ten, but they’re not exactly like the new AP poll, which has Michigan No. 3, Ohio State No. 4, Illinois No. 5 and Iowa No. 11. The NET list has Michigan third, Illinois fourth, Ohio State sixth and Iowa a lofty seventh despite a 15-6 record – at least two losses more than any of the top six.
Two big wins last week helped the Hawkeyes put the brakes on a recent tailspin that has certainly been impacted by an undisclosed leg injury that has kept starting guard C.J. Frederick out of five of the last seven games.
Iowa triumphed 79-66 last Wednesday over a ranked team from Rutgers and then rolled 88-58 on Saturday at Michigan State. It was the Spartans’ worst home loss under Coach Tom Izzo, who in 25 seasons has taken eight teams to the NCAA Final Four and guided 10 Big Ten champions.
It was an especially big week for Iowa, overcoming a suffocating low-post defense that limited national scoring leader Luka Garza to two of his lowest scoring games of the season.
Taking up a big chunk of the slack was 6-6 junior wing Joe Wieskamp, who totaled 47 points in the two games while connecting on 10 of 14 three-point attempts. Unsurprisingly, Wieskamp was named the Big Ten Player of the Week and possibly a few more people learned how to pronounce his name (WEEZ-camp).
In post-game analysis on Fox, Steve Lavin praised the strong performance by Wieskamp, who he referred to as “WISE-camp.” After losing coaching jobs at UCLA and St. John’s, maybe Lavin won’t hang on to this gig for too long, either.
You’d have thought Lavin might have taken the hint from Fox play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson, who seemingly believed Wieskamp’s name was simply “Weezy.’’ Johnson, it seems, doesn’t like to use full names, considering he consistently referred to Fran McCaffery as “Coach Mac’’ while also deciding his two elder sons, Connor and Patrick, were “C-Mac’’ and some other adorable nickname I’ve already managed to forget.
Wieskamp came out of Muscatine High School in 2018 with a Class 4A-record 2,376 points, smashing the big-school record of 2,194 by Jeff Horner, a 2002 Mason City grad. Horner, by the way, is now the head coach at Truman State in Kirksville, Mo.
Des Moines North’s Tyreke Locure, a year younger than Wieskamp, also moved past Horner in 2019, winding up with 2,251 points.
The only other Class 4A player to reach 2,000 points was 2015 North High product Daniel Tillo, earning Mr. Basketball honors after piling up a city-record 2,016 points.
Tillo, a talented left-handed pitcher, underwent Tommy John surgery last year, when affiliated minor league baseball was closed down. He’s getting a shot at reaching the big leagues this year, entering spring training on the Kansas City Royals’ 40-man roster.