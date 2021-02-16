TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Iowa men's basketball bounces back in necessary fashion

College basketball has now come up with these quadrants, which help produce something called the “NET” rankings, an acronym that stands for “NCAA Evaluation Tool.’’

Without going through the entire manual, I’ll tell you this is a system we’d never have been able to generate in the days before computers.

With the ratings changing daily as the games play out, a “Quad 1 win” is a victory that falls into one of three categories. If you win in a home game with a team ranked in the NET’s Top 30, you are credited with four points. The same is true for neutral court wins over Top 50 teams or road wins over Top 75 opponents. Losses to these teams, by the way, count as a minus-1 in your NET point total.

Quad 2 games – a win is worth 3 and a loss deducts 2 – is the next level, which none of us could ever remember without Google. Then there are the Quad 3 and Quad 4 contests, taking care of all the rest.

As of Monday, the NET rankings run true to form with all the other polls, crediting Gonzaga (20-0) and Baylor (17-0), the last two unbeatens in major college hoops, with the first and second highest billing.