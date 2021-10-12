TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Is Iowa football as good as its No. 2 ranking?

SIOUX CITY — The general consensus is that Saturday’s 23-20 victory over Penn State was the biggest football victory for the Iowa Hawkeyes since 1985.

Not since a No. 1-ranked Iowa team prevailed 12-10 over No. 2 Michigan in a Kinnick Stadium classic on Oct. 19, 1985, have the Hawkeyes played a game with so much pre-game hype.

After all the talk leading up to the 3 p.m. kickoff, it didn’t seem likely we would see a contest that could live up to all of that.

And that certainly seemed to be the case when visiting Penn State, ranked No. 4 in the nation, grabbed a 17-3 lead on No. 3 Iowa less than three minutes into the second quarter.

Jordan Stout’s 32-yard field goal came three seconds after senior quarterback Sean Clifford absorbed a crushing hit from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell just as he released an incomplete pass intended for Brenton Strange.

It turned out to be the last play of the day for Clifford, who’d been the star of the show for the Nittany Lions.

Without that costly injury, could the Hawkeyes still have prevailed in this battle of unbeatens?

We’ll never know, of course, because the visitors of Coach James Franklin were dealt that hand of cards and were unable to stave off Iowa’s dramatic comeback for a 23-20 triumph.

In all of college football history, all that matters is what the scoreboard reads when time has expired. The variables involved in these outcomes can’t change the winners or the losers.

Clifford, to be sure, was having his way when he went down with what appear to be fractured ribs. The Cincinnati native is a talented athlete who, like most talented athletes, has had his ups and his downs.

No matter what he accomplished in his team’s first five games last season, it wasn’t enough to prevent them from getting off to a shocking 0-5 start to an abbreviated, nine-game season.

It was a 41-21 home loss to Iowa that kept the Lions winless five games into that 2020 campaign. Still, they hadn’t lost again until this visit to Iowa City, winning last year’s final four games before starting 2021 with another five in a row.

Sports aren’t so much about the bad breaks that befall the vanquished. They’re more about what the opponent gets done in order to win.

This Iowa football team, which has extended the program’s current winning streak to 12, deserves more credit for a victory that has sent them to No. 2 in both the AP and the USA Today/ESPN polls.

Are the Hawks’ THAT good? The answer is complex, but it amounts to this: In some respects they are. In a few others, they definitely aren’t.

No college team in America can compare to Iowa’s knack for creating turnovers and also for committing precious few of their own. By comparison to their FBS-leading 16 pass interceptions along with four fumble recoveries, the Hawks have coughed up just three fumbles and thrown two interceptions. That’s a plus-15 turnover margin that leads the nation.

Four more picks helped produce this memorable win. So did the continued excellence of punter Tory Taylor, the sophomore from Australia who pinned Penn State inside their own 10 a whopping five times.

Iowa downed one Taylor kick at the 1-yard line, another at the 2 and yet another at the 3 while having two more boomers fair caught at the 8.

Field position has been the trump suit throughout the Kirk Ferentz era, and it has been a game plan that has led to much success.

The loyal fans who have backed this program faithfully through thick and thin were at their best ever, it would appear. The sellout crowd generated so much noise that Penn State was whistled for six false-start penalties.

The Ferentz regime has also had a habit of overcoming struggles on offense with impressive play on defense. This year is a classic and rather astonishing case in point.

Halfway through a 12-game schedule, Iowa ranks eighth nationally, limiting opponents to an even 274 yards a game. At the same time, the offensive average of 317.5 yards ranks a lowly 120th out of 130 FBS teams.

All 10 teams with fewer yards per game than Iowa are teams with losing records adding up to a combined 12-45 mark.

So, the Hawkeyes have put together a perfect 6-0 record while facing what is clearly the toughest stretch on their schedule. Six remaining games are with Purdue (3-2), Wisconsin (2-3), Northwestern (2-3), Minnesota (3-2), Illinois (1-5) and Nebraska (2-5).

There are no guarantees, to be sure, but the road to the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 4 in Indianapolis would certainly appear to be more clear than ever.

With five of the Top 10 teams in the AP poll all hailing from the Big Ten, Iowa is the only one that represents the league’s seven-team West Division.

Penn State, meanwhile, is the only ranked team from the East on the Iowa schedule, which does not include No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Michigan or No. 10 Michigan State.

The Lions, who fell three spots to No. 7 this week, may have to finish out their schedule without a quarterback who is arguably more indispensable than anyone on the Iowa roster. Perhaps this one factor is what could make these Hawkeyes worthy of a place in the FBS Playoffs.

Those playoffs, by the way, will once again involve just four teams with two semifinals Dec. 31 and the championship game Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium, host also of the Big Ten title clash.

Yes, there has been considerable talk of expanding this championship “tournament’’ to 12 teams. However, that has not yet been resolved.

Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached via e-mail at terrencewhersom@gmail.com.

