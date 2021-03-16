TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Kelly Flynn leads Fremont team to NSAA girls state basketball

SIOUX CITY – Choose any sport at any level and you’ll run into all sorts of dynasties.
When it comes to high school sports, long-term success worthy of such lofty acclaim can be traced quite often to a spectacular run of athletes, many of them feeding off the achievements of their predecessors.
No matter the talent, though, the predominant factor almost always points directly to a coach with a strong philosophy and the ability to sell it to his players.
In Nebraska prep girls basketball, no coach has matched the remarkable legacy Kelly Flynn, who was a dazzling 508-127 when he stepped down after 27 seasons as the head coach at South Sioux City.
And if you thought Flynn’s retirement from coaching in 2011 was the end of the story, you’re quite obviously mistaken.
After two years as the high school’s activities coordinator, the Parker, S.D., native took on a new challenge as South Sioux City’s director of economic development.
Five years later, with his two sons and two daughters all living in metro Omaha, he started looking into a similar position in that area. What he found, instead, was a chance to get back on the bench, taking over the girls hoops program at nearby Fremont High School.
Three years later, he’s 63-20 after a narrow 56-52 loss to defending champion Lincoln Pius X in the recent Nebraska Class A state championship game. Not bad at all after taking over a program that had six previous state tournament appearances and zero wins.
“We have a pretty special group coming back,’’ said Flynn, who’ll welcome back four starters from a team that went 23-4. Three of the four losses came at the hands of a Pius squad featuring 6-3 senior Alexis Markowski, who is headed to Nebraska, where her father, Andy, is a former team captain for the men’s team.
Flynn’s holdovers are led by 5-9 junior shooting guard Taylor McCabe, a University of Iowa commit who averaged 23.6 points while becoming her school’s all-time scoring leader with a full season to go. The Tigers also return 5-11 forwards Sarah Shepard and Macy Bryant, whose junior seasons yielded 11.6 and 8.5 points a game.
Bryant has already become Fremont’s career rebounding leader, eclipsing the former mark held by Shepard’s sister, Jessica.
The only senior starter was 5-9 post player Charli Earth, who’ll be joining a tradition-rich NAIA program at Concordia University.
“McCabe’s a phenomenal player,’’ said Flynn. “She started for us as a freshman (Flynn’s first year) and we reached the district championship (go-to-state) game against Papillion. We got beat by one (point) and then we thought we might still get in with the wild card (one team that joins seven district champs in Lincoln), but we lost out there by a fraction of a point (in the Nebraska School Activities Association point system).’’
Then, last season, Fremont made it to the tournament and made school history with a 58-40 first-round win over Omaha Westside. The bubble finally burst in a 59-50 semifinal loss to Lincoln East, which lost the title game to Pius.
All of this certainly corroborates what we already knew about Kelly Flynn. Plain and simply, the guy knows how to coach. And it’s possible the 63-year-old had a little help from his older brother, Ron, a South Dakota girls basketball icon who passed away last year at the age of 69.
“My brother was actually my wife’s high school coach,’’ says Kelly, who was a freshman at Nebraska when Barb was a 12th grader in Lennox, S.D.
Ron Flynn later spent the bulk of his coaching career in Wakonda, S.D., where he put together a 101-game winning streak.
Kelly didn’t have a comparable streak, but he intentionally made that improbable by traditionally challenging his South Sioux City teams with a formidable schedule.
Annual trips to national-level tournaments in California, Chicago and Florida pitted the Cardinals against several of America’s strongest squads. That exposure also made South Sioux a perennial Top 25 team in the USA Today prep rankings. This lofty status was topped off in 1996, when the Cardinals occupied the No. 1 national ranking for a time.
The ’96 team went 23-0, but after winning 80-42 and 91-39 in their first two state tournament assignments, they trailed Lincoln Pius by two points with eight seconds remaining and Pius headed for the free throw line on a two-shot foul.
“They missed both of them and we came racing down with April Sailors, who passed to Kim Sublet right in front of our bench.’’
Sublet’s shot (which Flynn estimates at 21 feet) went in at the buzzer and the Cardinals escaped with a 67-66 win. Ironically, it was the only three-pointer Sublet made in her high school career.
South Sioux won its first championship the previous season with junior starters Trish Martin and 6-2 center Charlie Rogers.
The Cardinals lost four starters from 1996, but Sailors led four fresh faces to a 24-1 campaign that made it three titles in a row. Future Division I performers Nicole Oliver (Houston) and Candace Blackbird (Nebraska) were among the new stars.
The championship streak reached four in 1998 with Oliver, Blackbird and Mindi Durant joined by 6-foot freshman phenom Katie Robinette, ultimately one of 10 players named to the Parade Magazine All-America team in 2001.
After a runner-up finish in 1999, South Sioux reeled off another six in a row. Robinette led the first two of these, Oliver helped out with the 2000 title and the cupboard was restocked that year with freshmen guards Jenni Flynn and Amanda Wiltgen.
On it went through 2005 as Flynn kept reloading with players like Ashley Robinette, now the high school principal, along with Katie Frank, Molly Frank, Andrea Shoepf, and Jenni Flynn’s sister, Brooke, both the daughters of the coach.
So very many names and no way to list them all, I offer my apologies in advance. Nor could I provide a complete list of the many milestones they helped make happen. Most impressive, perhaps: The 1996 champs averaged a whopping 93.6 points a game, 12.5 per contest more than anyone in Nebraska history has ever mustered.
Meanwhile, all the best to Kelly Flynn and another budding dynasty. It’s a fascinating postscript to one of the finest stories I’ve been able to follow in my four-plus decades here.
Hopefully, Kelly’s team will take that next big step a year from now.
