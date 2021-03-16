TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Kelly Flynn leads Fremont team to NSAA girls state basketball

SIOUX CITY – Choose any sport at any level and you’ll run into all sorts of dynasties.

When it comes to high school sports, long-term success worthy of such lofty acclaim can be traced quite often to a spectacular run of athletes, many of them feeding off the achievements of their predecessors.

No matter the talent, though, the predominant factor almost always points directly to a coach with a strong philosophy and the ability to sell it to his players.

In Nebraska prep girls basketball, no coach has matched the remarkable legacy Kelly Flynn, who was a dazzling 508-127 when he stepped down after 27 seasons as the head coach at South Sioux City.

And if you thought Flynn’s retirement from coaching in 2011 was the end of the story, you’re quite obviously mistaken.

After two years as the high school’s activities coordinator, the Parker, S.D., native took on a new challenge as South Sioux City’s director of economic development.

Five years later, with his two sons and two daughters all living in metro Omaha, he started looking into a similar position in that area. What he found, instead, was a chance to get back on the bench, taking over the girls hoops program at nearby Fremont High School.