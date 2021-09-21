TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Let's see how things evolve in college football

Things are looking considerably better for Frost after his team dominated home games with Fordham (52-7) and Buffalo (28-3), following up with a heartbreaking 23-16 road loss to No. 4-rated Oklahoma.

The fun part about college football is watching how things evolve as we move deeper into the season.

The top four teams are the same in either poll, but the coaches rate Oklahoma No. 3 and Oregon No. 4 while AP has them fourth and third, respectively.

Alabama leads the way on both lists, garnering No. 1 votes from 64 of 65 coaches and 59 of 62 in the writers’ poll.

It’s not easy deciding the pecking order this early in the season. Things become more clear as teams move into more challenging conference schedules. So, we’re still guessing quite a lot.

History insists that defense wins championships and defense is definitely Iowa’s strong suit based on recent tradition. The Hawks’ defense has been looking impressive again thus far, but the offense needs to improve.

If that fails to happen, not even the expansion of the FBS playoffs may be within reach. Remember, those playoffs will increase from four teams to eight, which will require seven games altogether rather than the three played previously.