TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Let's see how things evolve in college football

SIOUX CITY — We live in an area where college football loyalties are divided between Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska. I can’t imagine any feasible process that could tell us what percentage of Siouxland fans favor each of the three.
Needless to say, this leads to a wide range of opinions on each of these teams. So, let’s see what the two major polls in America have to say.
Iowa’s 3-0 start has seen the Hawkeyes soar from 18th prior to the season to No. 5 in the AP poll. That’s where they remained after Saturday’s 30-7 win over Kent State – a score that barely covered the 22.5-point spread those crafty folks in Las Vegas established.
The Hawks have also won 34-6 at home over an Indiana team that came into the season opener rated No. 17. Then, Kirk Ferentz took his team to Ames, where they prevailed 27-17 over arch-rival ISU.
Iowa State sits at No. 14 on the ballots the Associated Press tallied from 62 sports writers across America. The Cyclones are also 14th in the other national poll, which USA Today compiles with votes from 65 college coaches.
The coaches’ poll, by the way, lists Iowa as the No. 6 FBS team after listing them No. 7 a week ago.
Nebraska? Well, Coach Scott Frost’s job security was looking rather shaky after the Huskers opened their season with a 30-22 loss at Illinois on Aug. 28, a week earlier than Iowa or Iowa State debuted.
Things are looking considerably better for Frost after his team dominated home games with Fordham (52-7) and Buffalo (28-3), following up with a heartbreaking 23-16 road loss to No. 4-rated Oklahoma.
The fun part about college football is watching how things evolve as we move deeper into the season.
The top four teams are the same in either poll, but the coaches rate Oklahoma No. 3 and Oregon No. 4 while AP has them fourth and third, respectively.
Alabama leads the way on both lists, garnering No. 1 votes from 64 of 65 coaches and 59 of 62 in the writers’ poll.
It’s not easy deciding the pecking order this early in the season. Things become more clear as teams move into more challenging conference schedules. So, we’re still guessing quite a lot.
History insists that defense wins championships and defense is definitely Iowa’s strong suit based on recent tradition. The Hawks’ defense has been looking impressive again thus far, but the offense needs to improve.
If that fails to happen, not even the expansion of the FBS playoffs may be within reach. Remember, those playoffs will increase from four teams to eight, which will require seven games altogether rather than the three played previously.
Iowa State has already made strides with what was expected to be a potent offense. Quarterback Brock Purdy got the Cyclones back on track offensively in a 48-3 frolic at UNLV last Saturday night. With a defense that gave up only one touchdown and 13 total points in their two wins, Matt Campbell may have a shot at the top eight.
NATIONAL CHAMPS
We seldom hear anything about it, but Iowa has staked a claim to national championships four times in the past.
None of these were conveyed by the Associated Press, which started polling in 1936 and has handed out titles for 85 years.
The Hawkeyes were voted No. 1 by UPI in 1956 and 1958, their two Rose Bowl years under Forest Evashevski. The other two came before either wire service poll, back when there were a variety of entities weighing in on the matter.
This is the centennial anniversary for the 1921 champs that featured the lineman whose career has now been properly recognized with the playoff surface at Kinnick Stadium becoming “Duke Slater Field.’’
Howard Jones, previously the head coach at Syracuse, Ohio State and Yale, was in his seventh season in Iowa City when his team won all seven of their games in 1921. He followed that up with another 7-0 record and at least one No. 1 ranking in 1922.
Jones left Iowa in 1924 to coach one season at Duke, then had four national championship teams in 16 years at USC before a shocking heart attack ended his life in 1941 at age 55.
Slater, meanwhile, went on to play professional football before becoming a federal judge in Chicago. The first black athlete in NFL history is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. He passed away at age 67 in 1966.
It will surprise many of you, but Yale is the all-time leader in college football titles with 18. The 17th of these came in 1909 and the last came 18 seasons later when the Ivy League school shared honors in 1927 with Illinois.
Princeton, one of just two schools to field football teams in 1869, was also a powerhouse in the game’s first several decades with 15 champs. Alabama passed them last year with their 16th winner and could very well make it 17 with this team.
MONARCHS REIGN
What’s in a name? Well, in the case of American Association baseball, the name fits the crown seized impressively by the 2021 Kansas City Monarchs.
Manager Joe Calfapietra’s outstanding team, featuring nine players with major league experience, swept through the league playoffs with six wins in as many games.
The Monarchs outscored the Sioux City Explorers 36-10 to win the South Division title in three straight. Then, they finished it off Monday night, cruising to an 8-1 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, who the champs outscored 23-10 in three consecutive wins.
A tip of the cap to Calfapietra, who is 246-153 and a .616 winning percentage with four winning seasons in a row. Only two of 14 previous seasons had seen the franchise wind up above .500.
With five playoff teams in his last six seasons, Sioux City Manager Steve Montgomery sports a 356-243 record (.599) during this impressive stretch. Mongo’s overall mark in seven years is 403-296 (.576).
Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached via e-mail at terrencewhersom@gmail.com.