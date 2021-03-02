TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Michael Lang part of Explorers 2021 cast

SIOUX CITY — If absence makes the heart grow fonder, the upcoming 2021 baseball season should enhance interest in our Sioux City Explorers.

After joining five American Association rivals who took a summer off from the five-team league, the X’s are quickly filling up the roster for their 29th year of independent professional baseball.

The biggest news is the return of veteran outfielder Michael Lang, who has quite a monopoly on career records for the Sioux City franchise. Both times the team has topped 70 wins in a season, Lang has been there in right field.

Lang, who left Rutgers with the school’s second highest total for career hits, finished off the 2019 season with the St. Paul Saints and then sat out last year. After signing for 2021 with Fargo-Moorhead, he was then reunited with the Explorers in a trade for pitcher Ryan Flores.

“It was just the right time,’’ said Steve Montgomery, who enters his seventh year as the X’s field manager after leading teams to playoff appearances in four of his last five attempts. The career record for the towering skipper stands at 350-250.