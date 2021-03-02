TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Michael Lang part of Explorers 2021 cast

SIOUX CITY — If absence makes the heart grow fonder, the upcoming 2021 baseball season should enhance interest in our Sioux City Explorers.
After joining five American Association rivals who took a summer off from the five-team league, the X’s are quickly filling up the roster for their 29th year of independent professional baseball.
The biggest news is the return of veteran outfielder Michael Lang, who has quite a monopoly on career records for the Sioux City franchise. Both times the team has topped 70 wins in a season, Lang has been there in right field.
Lang, who left Rutgers with the school’s second highest total for career hits, finished off the 2019 season with the St. Paul Saints and then sat out last year. After signing for 2021 with Fargo-Moorhead, he was then reunited with the Explorers in a trade for pitcher Ryan Flores.
“It was just the right time,’’ said Steve Montgomery, who enters his seventh year as the X’s field manager after leading teams to playoff appearances in four of his last five attempts. The career record for the towering skipper stands at 350-250.
“A lot of people are going to like it and it’s the right fit for me right now,’’ said Montgomery. “It worked out for us and it worked out for Michael. I’m always going to do what’s in the best interests of the Sioux City Explorers. I’m not doing it because he’s a fan favorite.’’
Lang has played in a record 538 games for the X’s and piled up 642 hits, another all-time best for the club. His 682 career hits, counting 40 in St. Paul, rank seventh in league history. Meanwhile his other Sioux City records include 432 runs, 106 doubles, 32 triples, 912 total bases, 2,135 at-bats and 2,421 plate appearances.
The 32-year-old Lang joins an outfield that should also include newcomers Chase Harris and Eury Perez along with holdover Sebastian Zawada, who’ll likely be used in the designed hitter role. Perez is a former major leaguer entering his 14th year in pro ball and he is noted for his speed on the basepaths, swiping a career-best 64 bases for Class A Hagertown (Pa.) in 2010.
Much of Montgomery’s roster thus far consists of pitchers, which have always been a priority for the former hurler who came to Sioux City after working as the pitching coach in Fargo. Still, he has another significant position player under contract, picking up second baseman Josh Allen, an all-star pick last year in St. Paul, now the Minnesota Twins’ top farm club.
“The thing I don’t like is that all of those guys are righthanded,’’ said Montgomery. “I need a third baseman, a shortstop, a first baseman and a catcher. Hopefully, most if not all of those will be lefthanded.’’
Carlos Sierra, who had an outstanding 2019 season here, is the only familiar face in the projected starting pitching rotation. The X’s have picked up three lefthanded starters in Jairo Labourt, Patrick Ledet and Brett Adcock.
Another possible starter is Iowa native Nick Belzer, who spent much of the last two years with St. Paul – two stints interrupted by an opportunity in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization. Belzer is a native of Bondurant and pitched for a state championship team at Ankeny High School in 2012.
The bullpen corps includes holdovers Nate Gercken and Joe Riley. Montgomery signed righty Karsen Lindell in late January, but he has since been picked up by the Cincinnati Reds.
As the league has projected for now, the Association will continue to have two six-team divisions. The Kane County Cougars, a former Midwest League team in suburban Chicago, has moved into the North Division and landed longtime St. Paul skipper George Tsamis as their manager. The North will have three Chicago-area teams with Kane County, the Chicago Dogs and the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Milwaukee, the league champ in last year’s abbreviated 60-game season, is also in the North along with Winnipeg.
“I think the elephant in the room is whether or not the Canadian border’s going to open up,’’ said Montgomery, concerned about Winnipeg’s status. “I honestly don’t think it will.’’
The Goldeyes played their home games in Fargo last year and were essentially a travel team.
“Sam (Katz, team owner and a former Winnipeg mayor) lost over a million dollars last year and I don’t know if he’s willing to do that again. He has to pay meal money and hotel bills for all 100 games? I’m not sure he’d want to do that.’’
Katz also owns a franchise in Ottawa, the Canadian capital, and he could send the Goldeyes there to play in what would be a four-team Canadian League.
Sioux City, meanwhile, will once again have Kansas City, Lincoln and Sioux Falls among its South Division foes. The Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders also remain in the South and will be joined by a travel team, the Houston Apollos, who’ll play all 100 of their games on the road.
Houston’s situation means the Explorers will pick up six home games, giving them 56 appearances at Lewis and Clark Park along with 44 on the road.
A summer off for Montgomery was not exactly quiet. He spent considerable time working with his son, Stephen Jr., one of the Tampa area’s top high school prospects as a 6-4 junior pitcher who has reached 95 mph on his fastball.
“We’re just dealing with a lot of recruiting – Vanderbilt, Florida, Washington State, Notre Dame, it’s impressive,’’ said the proud dad.
The Explorers open the new season on May 18, launching a nine-game homestand that begins with three games against the newly formed Apollos.