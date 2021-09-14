TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Monarchs were just too much for Sioux City Explorers

Then, too, there was the hand injury that put outfielder Michael Lang, the Explorers’ all-time leader in hits, out of commission for over six weeks. Lang was hit on his left hand by a pitch in the second game of the season and still tried to keep playing. After appearing in 18 more games, batting a highly uncustomary .119 (8 of 67), a second X-ray revealed the fracture.

To his credit, by the way, the former Rutgers star, who has played more games for Sioux City than anyone in the X’s 28 seasons, came back to play the last 31 regular season contests and bat .283 (30 of 106).

Back to the Monarchs.

This is a juggernaut that outscored the Explorers 36-10 in the three-game sweep, winning 11-2, 11-6 and 14-2. In the regular season, Calfapietra’s offense belted 147 homers to shatter the league record (128 by Lincoln in 2010). All but one of the usual nine players in the lineup hit 10 or more home runs and five of those eight clubbed at least 18.

Three of the normal nine have major league experience while three more have been as high as Triple-A. Small wonder there were seven .300 hitters on the roster.