TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Nostalgia is just part of who I am

SIOUX CITY – The words on the other side of the dash are called a “dateline,’’ even though it’s been decades since it ceased to include a date.
I love starting things off with the name of the city I’ve called home for more than four decades. It’s the city I adopted in November of 1977 and by moving here I landed a job that has let me file an incalculable number of reports and comments from somewhere else, resulting in different datelines.
We all need to plant ourselves in a community we can call home. Thanks to the good people of Sioux City, I’ve felt that way almost from the outset. I’ve felt entitled to represent the city’s interests on a wide range of matters and to spread the good word of what we’re about wherever I’ve gone.
I wake up here nearly every day with some of the same recurring thoughts. For starters, I try to celebrate waking up another day. So many friends and loved ones are no longer here to do that, even though I prefer to believe they’re as much a part of our lives as ever.
A few weeks ago, I consented to a lengthy interview with Brian Vakulskas, who helps keep you informed on KSCJ-AM. My good friend Ed Nottle likes to drive home a terrific point. The original Sioux City Explorers manager holds a thumb and index finger a quarter of an inch apart and says, “We’re all about THIS important and that is probably an exaggeration.’’
Given an audible forum to reflect on so many fond memories, I was inspired to reflect on the 44 years I’ve been able to share opinions and praise with anyone who cares to read them. The past is what it is, and the future offers great promise, even in the challenging times still ahead of us.
So, I focus most on the present and enjoy seeing things from new vantage points. After more than 50 years of watching sports from a press box, I’m no longer pledged to be impartial. I don’t flash a media pass and think about the work that lies ahead. I buy tickets and savor a chance to be a fan like I was as a kid.
I hope my loyalties have never kept me from being fair and informative. Nostalgia, however, is just part of who I am. That’s why I often get misty-eyed as I watch people from all over Siouxland show outsiders the wealth of talent our area has to offer. “Siouxland Proud’’ is a phrase we owe to KCAU-TV and it’s a perfect tribute to their large viewing audience.
Since the inception of the Sioux City Explorers in 1993, I’ve seen summers here enriched by something the city had been without for more than three decades. Professional baseball came back in June of that year, and I was privileged to sing the first national anthem at Lewis and Clark Park. As I left the field that evening, my first handshake came from Edwin “Buzz’’ Aldrin, who was 39 when he became the second person to walk on the moon on July 21, 1969 and is still with us at age 91.
For the X’s first 27 seasons, I invested thousands of hours in reporting all the wins and losses in more than 1,300 games. When The Journal told me they’d like me to stay involved after retirement, I kept at it for four seasons. The stadium was dark for all of 2020, the peak year of the pandemic, then I found myself in a box seat when the lights came back on in May.
I am now a fan, no longer required to stay long after games and write. That doesn’t mean I don’t occasionally keep in touch with Manager Steve Montgomery, who keeps me in the loop as much as time permits him.
I’m slowly learning to stay out of the way more and more, mindful that successful managers like “Mongo’’ often find that staying out of their players’ way can often yield dividends.
Four playoff teams in his last five seasons are an impressive tribute to Montgomery’s performance with a franchise that had reached postseason play just four times in previous 22 seasons.
The 47-year-old Mecca, Ohio native has brought a perennial contender to the smallest market in the American Association. The Explorers have held that distinction throughout their 13 seasons in the old Northern League and now 15 more in this league.
I was so proud of this area when the team drew more than 3,000 a game for each of its first five summers. The average slipped to 2,930 for year No. 6, but it remained well over 2,000 for another eight years (1998-2005) and then topped 1,900 for another three seasons (through 2008).
It’s hard to explain why fewer and fewer fans have turned out as the team became increasingly more successful. Take away the July 3-4 contests, when post-game fireworks brought out 3,053 and 2,902, the 1,527 on hand for Sunday’s home season finale marked the second largest crowd in 52 additional 2021 home appearances.
This hasn’t made me particularly proud of the place where my two sons grew up. So many people have told me they don’t “follow it’’ that I’ve been even more disappointed.
It was a final homestand with plenty of frustration. First, there were the back-to-back losses to the Houston Apollos, a woeful team that hadn’t won consecutive games in what will be their only American Association campaign.
On the heels of this, wet grounds washed out Friday’s scheduled series opener with I-29 rival Sioux Falls. Then came the bizarre outfield bubble created, it seems, by a sprinkler system breakdown preventing play on Saturday.
With 10 games left on the schedule, still very much in the playoff chase, the Sunday doubleheader produced tension-filled wins of 4-3 and 3-0 to go along with Jose Sermo’s 28th home run, a new franchise record.
That left eight games on the road beginning with a three-game series Tuesday through Thursday in Fargo. After that will come five games in Sioux Falls, which counts the one home game that wasn’t played here over the weekend.
Montgomery always strives to have his team still playing meaningful baseball for as long as possible. The X’s are definitely doing that and this final push will be aided by the addition of veterans Nick Franklin and Jay Austin.
Franklin, a former first-round draft pick, is a middle infielder who has played in over 300 major league games. Austin, a centerfielder, played 55 games here in 2018, batting .364, and has spent most of this season in Mexico.