TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Nostalgia is just part of who I am

Given an audible forum to reflect on so many fond memories, I was inspired to reflect on the 44 years I’ve been able to share opinions and praise with anyone who cares to read them. The past is what it is, and the future offers great promise, even in the challenging times still ahead of us.

So, I focus most on the present and enjoy seeing things from new vantage points. After more than 50 years of watching sports from a press box, I’m no longer pledged to be impartial. I don’t flash a media pass and think about the work that lies ahead. I buy tickets and savor a chance to be a fan like I was as a kid.

I hope my loyalties have never kept me from being fair and informative. Nostalgia, however, is just part of who I am. That’s why I often get misty-eyed as I watch people from all over Siouxland show outsiders the wealth of talent our area has to offer. “Siouxland Proud’’ is a phrase we owe to KCAU-TV and it’s a perfect tribute to their large viewing audience.