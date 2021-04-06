TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers eager to get back on Lewis and Clark Park field

Foster, a rural Moville resident died last May at the age of 70 and his untimely demise immediately came to mind when the Lang homecoming was first announced.

The New Jersey native has played in a franchise-record 538 games, which has helped him establish career marks in more departments than space allows me to print. Suffice it to say, a few of these are his 682 hits, 42 runs, 106 doubles, 32 triples, 912 total bases and 2,421 plate appearances.

Samson, a slick-fielding shortstop, isn’t far behind on most of these lists. The team’s first league MVP winner in 2016, the 33-year-old from Ocala, Fla., has been an American Association all-star four times and led the league in hits three times.

“As far as what these guys have left in the tank, I took into account they don’t have body types that you worry about them falling out of shape,’’ said Montgomery.

A free agent after the 2019 season – a major consideration that led to the trade with St. Paul – Lang finished that year with the Saints and then signed in the offseason with Fargo, his wife’s hometown. He did not play for the RedHawks, however, electing to opt out due to COVID-19 concerns. His return here became possible when the Hawks ran out of room for veterans on their 2021 roster and swapped him for reliever Ryan Flores.