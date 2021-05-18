TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Steve Malchow's career in sports spans from Sioux City to Ames

“I was a correspondent for East and I still remember the pink slips I brought in with results,’’ he said with a chuckle. “Then, you let me come in on Friday nights and do agate (monitoring phone reports and making the information compliant with the style we published).’’

“I still remember the first story I had published,’’ he said. “It was about Bob Boeve scoring over 20 points to help the East junior varsity beat Heelan, 56-42.’’

An honor student, Malchow had his sights set on the University of Iowa, pursuing studies in actuarial science. There was that pull, though, to be like his dad, writing about sports. As I’ve recalled it, I telephoned longtime Iowa sports information director George Wine and told him about an incoming freshman with considerable potential.

Wine, I seem to remember, told me he didn’t take on student aides who weren’t journalist majors.

“Here’s my version of that story and you were obviously part of it,’’ Steve countered. “I was looking to make some money for weekend pizza. I walked into George’s office. My dad encouraged me to do so. I asked George for a part-time job and he asked, ‘What year are you?’ I told him I was a freshman and he said, ‘I don’t hire freshmen. They don’t know anything. Come back in a couple years.’ ‘’