TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Steve Malchow's career in sports spans from Sioux City to Ames

SIOUX CITY — Steve Malchow was just over 6 years old when doctors informed his parents he’d be saddled with diabetes for the rest of his life.
Abiding by the lifestyle they encouraged him to adopt, the 1979 East High graduate enjoys better health than most of us and can break 80 on a regular basis at Ames Country Club, playing from the senior tees.
He’ll be hitting the golf course more frequently, too, when an early retirement package goes into effect on June 30. The senior associate athletic director in charge of communications at Iowa State University, Malchow qualified for a generous buy-out if he turned 60 before that date. His birthday is June 21.
“I said to my wife, Barb, that I made the deadline by nine days,’’ he said. “Is that a message from God or what?’’
I’m so grateful to still be around when one of the nicest people I’ve ever met turns 60. Those apples don’t fall too far from the tree, of course, so it was no surprise when the son of former Sioux City residents Ron and Joan Malchow, now living in Chandler, Ariz., turned into one of the friendliest individuals I’ve been blessed to know.
Ron, a graduate of Morningside, was a member of my original staff when I came to The Journal in November of 1977. Soon after, I realized that Steve would be a valuable addition as the first of what would only be three high school students I hired over a 38-year span.
“I was a correspondent for East and I still remember the pink slips I brought in with results,’’ he said with a chuckle. “Then, you let me come in on Friday nights and do agate (monitoring phone reports and making the information compliant with the style we published).’’
“I still remember the first story I had published,’’ he said. “It was about Bob Boeve scoring over 20 points to help the East junior varsity beat Heelan, 56-42.’’
An honor student, Malchow had his sights set on the University of Iowa, pursuing studies in actuarial science. There was that pull, though, to be like his dad, writing about sports. As I’ve recalled it, I telephoned longtime Iowa sports information director George Wine and told him about an incoming freshman with considerable potential.
Wine, I seem to remember, told me he didn’t take on student aides who weren’t journalist majors.
“Here’s my version of that story and you were obviously part of it,’’ Steve countered. “I was looking to make some money for weekend pizza. I walked into George’s office. My dad encouraged me to do so. I asked George for a part-time job and he asked, ‘What year are you?’ I told him I was a freshman and he said, ‘I don’t hire freshmen. They don’t know anything. Come back in a couple years.’ ‘’
“That was the end of the interview,’’ Malchow said. “I leave, downtrodden. Then, about two weeks later – this was Hayden Fry’s first game as the Iowa (football) coach – George called me to say the Indiana radio guy needed a spotter. He wanted to know if I was up for it and I said, yeah, I can do that.’’
Hence, it was Sept. 8, 1979, that Steve dipped a toe in the water, so to speak, identifying the players for sportscaster Don Fischer, who recently completed his 50th year as the voice of Indiana football and basketball games. The Hoosiers won 30-26 in this one, by the way.
“(Fischer) must have called George and said the kid is dependable or something like ‘he was a good one.’ So, a couple of weeks later, George calls and says, ‘I’ve been thinking about this and I’m going to give you a shot to work in my office. If you mess this up, there won’t be another freshman ever hired at Iowa.’’
Malchow certainly didn’t mess up. After working for Wine through his undergraduate years, he accepted a full-time assistant’s position for the next five years. Then, when Iowa assistant football coach Barry Alvarez became the head coach at Wisconsin, he began a 15-year stint as the head of the Badgers’ sports information office.
Steve’s time in Madison was definitely eventful. He helped publicized a Final Four team in basketball, led the publicity work for seven bowl teams, including three Rose Bowl winners. In 2002, when Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne became college football’s all-time leading rusher, he was named SID of the Year by the National Football Foundation after leading the campaign that helped Dayne win a Heisman Trophy.
Malchow made two life-changing acquaintances during his time in Madison.
One was the former Barb Butler, a Florida native who graduated from Alabama and worked in that school’s SID office when Gene Stallings led the Crimson Tide to a national title in football.
Barb moved north to become the head SID at Illinois, which led her to her husband and the father of their son, Bryce, one of Iowa’s top high school golfers as a senior in Gilbert, near Ames.
It was also at Wisconsin where Malchow worked for eight years with Jamie Pollard, who has since enjoyed great success as the athletic director at Iowa State. This was how Steve was lured to ISU, where he has worked for the last 14 years.
“Jamie says, ‘Steve, I don’t know if there’s a person in the state of Iowa’s history who’s worked with more landmark Iowans than you.’ When he said it, I thought that was nice. Then he started rattling ‘em off. I mean Hayden Fry, Bump Elliott, Tom Davis, Dan Gable, Barry Alvarez, (Olympic wrestling medalist) Barry Davis, Fred Hoiberg, Matt Campbell, Cael Sanderson and that’s not to mention Jamie Pollard.’’
Barb Malchow, who has worked in corporate communications outside the sports world, is currently a fifth-grade teacher. Nine years younger than Steve, she’ll work another couple of years while Bryce continues his studies at North Iowa Community College in Mason City, where he’s been awarded a golf scholarship.
“After that,’’ said Steve, “we’ll probably move somewhere south, where we can play golf the year ‘round. That was our first date, playing golf. Bryce will either transfer to a four-year school in the South or he’ll finish school around here, maybe at Iowa State.’’
Here’s to many more years of happiness for all of them, Ron and Joan included.