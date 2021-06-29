TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Terry Stevens made an impact all around Iowa, especially in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY – Terry Stevens could handle almost any pitch as a baseball star from high school to college at Upper Iowa and it got him two years in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league farm system.
He made it to age 85, when he met his match after a long battle with dementia, a cruel challenge that struck him out earlier this month. It was June 12 when he passed away peacefully in his sleep in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., which was the only consolation I took in learning this news.
We knew him here as a talented football coach at East High after he left a head coaching job in Oelwein to take the baton from Walt Fiegel in 1972.
It didn’t take long for him to adjust to Iowa’s Class 4A game, which was entering its first year of playoffs. His debut with the Black Raiders turned plenty of heads as East claimed a 7-6 thriller that snapped Waterloo East’s state-record 56-game unbeaten streak.
Such was the beginning of an 8-0 regular season that got the Raiders into what was only a four-team postseason field. And the end of the magic was a first-round – actually, a semifinal – loss to West Des Moines Dowling.
He went on to post a 10-year mark of 66-23 and was 116-49-5 with his Oelwein years included, when he stepped down in the spring of 1982 to become the principal at Kee High in the Mississippi River town of Lansing. A northeast Iowa native, he was already spending summers in this scenic area, where he continued to return even after retiring at age 54 and moving to Arizona in 1990.
It was a similarly scenic surrounding he found in Lake Havasu City, which is located near the Colorado River, creating the border between Arizona and California. This is where he and his wife, Colleen, enjoyed nearly half their 63 years of marriage.
A four-sport athlete at Fayette High School, Stevens was the star quarterback in football, a state champion in the long jump and also a member of a state championship mile relay as a senior in 1953-54. Baseball, though, may have been his best sport, judging from a remarkable .657 batting average.
At his hometown college of Upper Iowa, Terry’s father and an uncle both worked in maintenance and as groundskeepers. That allowed him to start tagging along as a mere 5-year-old with his idol, John “Doc’’ Dorman, the school’s head football coach from 1905 through 1959, a stretch of 54 years. Little could Dorman know “the kid’’ would wind up being his quarterback, earning Little All-America honors.
Dorman, succeeded by Everett “Eb” Eischeid, died in 1963 and Stevens joined both of those men as charter members of the Upper Iowa Hall of Fame in 1980. That class also included Eischeid’s son, Mike, who was a punter on one Super Bowl team with the Oakland Raiders and two more with the Minnesota Vikings.
I first met Terry in 1975, when he served on the coaches’ advisory to our Iowa Daily Press Association all-state selection group. It was just over two years before I came to Sioux City and I listened intently as Alex Stoddard, my predecessor at The Journal, made the pitch for Bishop Heelan’s junior defensive lineman John Harty.
When all the line nominees had been pitched, our committee chairman made his customary appeal to the coaches in the room, seeking any additional thoughts they might have. Stevens promptly quipped, “I don’t know all that about Harty, I’d just like to know where they keep him caged up!”
Harty, later to star for Iowa and the San Francisco 49ers, promptly became a unanimous pick.
It was an impressive and unselfish gesture for Stevens to extend such compelling support for an athlete from East’s heated arch-rival. Then again, just about everything about Terry was impressive.
He was coaching at Oelwein High when he showed up at Upper Iowa’s Dorman Gymnasium and found senior Del Hughes taking a break from wrestling practice and napping in the bleachers between sessions.
“He introduced himself and said, ‘You’re Del Hughes, right?’ recalled Hughes, also a member of the football team after graduating from Elkader Central in 1964. “I told him that I was and he told me he needed a line coach. That’s how it all started.’’
When Stevens left Oelwein, Hughes stuck around for another year, not realizing he would also wind up coaching the line under Terry at East. Hughes also came here as East’s assistant coach in wrestling and girls track.
“He was a demanding soul, but he wanted people to do the best they could possibly do,’’ said Hughes, who became the head wrestling coach in his third year at the school and served in that capacity for two decades. “And he really wouldn’t settle for less than that. He let you know when you were doing good and he let you know when you screwed up.’’
The public side was Stevens’ coaching job, but he was also an exceptional biology teacher, by all accounts.
“People who say coaches don’t teach didn’t know Terry,’’ said Hughes, now retired and living in West Branch. “Again, he was demanding of kids in the classroom and he was also an exceptional teacher on the football field. Our kids were well prepared. I don’t think you can be a good coach if you’re not a good teacher.’’
It was the fall of 1980 that Stevens and Hughes had possibly the best high school team I’ve seen in Sioux City. Heelan had an outstanding squad, as well, and they toppled East 19-7 in an early season showdown. In a first-round playoff rematch, one of many these two schools would play, East turned the tables with a dramatic 19-14 triumph, stopping the Crusaders at the 2-yard line as the game ended.
Injuries in that contest left East at less than full strength when they played a semifinal game against Newton and those injuries definitely factored in to a season-ending loss. This was a team that featured two 1,000-yard rushers in Rick Wegher and Paul Prout, who died as a relatively young man. The offensive line included Dave Croston and Bill Lewis, who both reached the NFL.
“That Heelan playoff game could just as well have been a state championship game,’’ Hughes said.
“Terry was just a great human being,’’ Wegher said. “I guess I would classify him as a servant leader. I had a lot of respect for him and his family, both on and off the field.
“He was really an emotional guy,’’ added Croston. “Talk about a guy that’s into it. Not all coaches are like that. Terry might have been ahead of his time from the standpoint of organization. There was no waste of time with his practices. They were all mapped out and posted on the bulletin board for everyone to see.’’
Terry is survived by Colleen and his two daughters, Shaun (Goodwin) and Shelly (Helland), who were both talented athletes for East.
Three seasons after he left the school and Fiegel returned to the helm, the Raiders edged Waterloo West to win the 1984 state championship game. An empty seat next to me in the UNI-Dome press box was unexpectedly taken by this very special man who was as happy as anyone to see his old school hoist the big trophy.
I never saw him again, sad to say.