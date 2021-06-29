TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Terry Stevens made an impact all around Iowa, especially in Sioux City

When all the line nominees had been pitched, our committee chairman made his customary appeal to the coaches in the room, seeking any additional thoughts they might have. Stevens promptly quipped, “I don’t know all that about Harty, I’d just like to know where they keep him caged up!”

Harty, later to star for Iowa and the San Francisco 49ers, promptly became a unanimous pick.

It was an impressive and unselfish gesture for Stevens to extend such compelling support for an athlete from East’s heated arch-rival. Then again, just about everything about Terry was impressive.

He was coaching at Oelwein High when he showed up at Upper Iowa’s Dorman Gymnasium and found senior Del Hughes taking a break from wrestling practice and napping in the bleachers between sessions.

“He introduced himself and said, ‘You’re Del Hughes, right?’ recalled Hughes, also a member of the football team after graduating from Elkader Central in 1964. “I told him that I was and he told me he needed a line coach. That’s how it all started.’’

When Stevens left Oelwein, Hughes stuck around for another year, not realizing he would also wind up coaching the line under Terry at East. Hughes also came here as East’s assistant coach in wrestling and girls track.