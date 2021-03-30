TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: There’s no better time than the present to clean up issues

SIOUX CITY – The phrase “politically correct” has turned into a source of complaints from millions of Americans who didn’t pay much attention during their days in history class.

It’s not possible to go back in time and fix what has happened, but the least we can do is take a little inventory to see what fences we are able to mend. If team nicknames at any level are disrespectful enough to offend even a small number of people, those names should be changed without any further delay.

Where the world of sports is concerned, this is as plain as the nose on your face.

The NFL franchise in Washington, D.C., was good enough to concede the name “Redskins” belonged on this list. Then again, it has taken so long to come up with something different, you have to think “Washington Football Team” is nothing more than a sarcastic rejection of any change.

Baseball’s “Cleveland Indians,’’ meanwhile, are prepared to take on a different identity and that’s another no-brainer. I don’t suggest holding your breath until something else is adopted, but I shouldn’t think there’s any turning back.