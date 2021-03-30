TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: There’s no better time than the present to clean up issues

SIOUX CITY – The phrase “politically correct” has turned into a source of complaints from millions of Americans who didn’t pay much attention during their days in history class.
It’s not possible to go back in time and fix what has happened, but the least we can do is take a little inventory to see what fences we are able to mend. If team nicknames at any level are disrespectful enough to offend even a small number of people, those names should be changed without any further delay.
Where the world of sports is concerned, this is as plain as the nose on your face.
The NFL franchise in Washington, D.C., was good enough to concede the name “Redskins” belonged on this list. Then again, it has taken so long to come up with something different, you have to think “Washington Football Team” is nothing more than a sarcastic rejection of any change.
Baseball’s “Cleveland Indians,’’ meanwhile, are prepared to take on a different identity and that’s another no-brainer. I don’t suggest holding your breath until something else is adopted, but I shouldn’t think there’s any turning back.
Plenty of other professional and college sports teams should be taking similar steps to follow suit, but the list is too long to put forward. Suffice it to say, they either know who they are or they’re treading on eggshells with some insensitive fans who simply don’t get it.
It goes all the way to the grassroots level, which is why I’m applauding the Nebraska School Activities Association for urging many of their high schools to abandon nicknames that are clearly inappropriate.
Maybe the tipping point has finally arrived -- that moment when the pleas by Natives to end the use of their names and likenesses to promote a…
“We’ll always be the Chiefs,’’ is a line I’ve heard far too often from Morningside College supporters. This is two decades since Morningside’s sports teams became “Mustangs,’’ a nickname that has ushered in a new era of success for the Sioux City school’s athletic endeavors.
As a global pandemic continues to pose a terrible health threat to all of civilization, there’s no better time than the present to clean up issues that have been ignored far too long.
LET’S PLAY BALL
Baseball fans all over the world are anxiously awaiting the start of what we hope will be a full 162-game season for all of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams.
That’s what lies ahead Thursday, when a full slate of 15 games kicks off for all 30 teams, weather permitting. First on the busiest opening day ever is an ESPN telecast of the Blue Jays and Yankees at 12:05 p.m. CDT in Yankee Stadium.
If all goes well, we could have a season filled with milestones, not the least of which involves Los Angeles Angels’ slugger Albert Pujols, playing out the final season of a 10-year, $240-million contract that marks his 21st season in the big leagues.
If you missed it last year, Pujols overtook Willie Mays (660) for fifth on baseball’s all-time home run list with 662. He’s still 34 shy of Alex Rodriguez, who ranks fourth with 696, trailing only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).
More impressively, Pujols has climbed to third on the game’s all-time RBI list with 2,100. Only Aaron (2,297 in 23 seasons) and Ruth (2,214) are ahead of him.
Among other potential milestones, Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera’s 487 career home runs leave him 13 away from joining the game’s 28 players to reach 500 and the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina is 11 contests away from becoming just the sixth player to catch 2,000 games.
STICKER SHOCK
I’m well aware Major League Baseball suffered a major financial setback while playing a 60-game 2020 season in empty ballparks.
I’ll be curious to see how teams approach things with spectators trickling back into MLB venues, all of which will encourage significant social distancing by limiting the number of fans allowed to attend.
Baseball already needs a major shot in the arm within a society in which younger generations have grown weary of the pace of play and various other nuances that only the game’s longtime purists (guilty as charged) find endearing.
What I saw of spring training a few weeks ago prompts me to believe league officials and team owners aren’t willing to bite the bullet and accept the fact that efforts to recoup lost revenues from last season can’t be made up overnight.
I attended the Chicago Cubs’ exhibition season opener on March 1, a seven-inning game in Peoria, Ariz., against the San Diego Padres. With half the Cubs’ regular lineup held out of that abbreviated contest, two tickets behind home plate cost over $300.
Really? Is that how baseball gets back on its feet?
Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached at thersom@cableone.net.