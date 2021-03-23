TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: This year's NCAA Tournament is uniquely different

Excluding the four play-in games, all of which matched teams with identical seeds, we’ve seen lower-seeded challengers win 15 of the first 48 matchups. And one of the 33 underdogs that didn’t was Virginia Commonwealth, which had to opt out of its first-round game with Oregon because of COVID-19 problems.

These are the calculations of writer Al Schade, whose tournament outtakes appeared Monday on the website “Fan Nation,’’ which is part of the Sports Illustrated Network.

Schade notes that the lowest possible total would be 40 if the Sweet 16 consisted of all the top four seeds from all four regionals. The closest this has come to happening was in 2009 and again in 2019, the last time the tournament was played. In either instance, all 12 teams seeded third or higher advanced along with two No. 4’s, one No. 5 and one No. 12 – a total of 49.

It shouldn’t surprise you how the national media has teed off on the Big Ten Conference for its dismal postseason showing after being awarded a whopping nine berths on the brackets. After being hailed all winter as the strongest league in the country, only loop champion Michigan is still around after second-round play wrapped up Monday.