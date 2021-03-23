TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: This year's NCAA Tournament is uniquely different

SIOUX CITY – March Madness?
That clever nickname is no less than 82 years old, but it didn’t originate to hype the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The alliterative reference dates surfaced in 1939, when Henry Van Arsdale Porter, director of the Illinois High School Athletic Association, used it to describe his state’s annual high school basketball championships.
It was the same year, by the way, that Porter invented the fan-shaped backboards used in high school games for many decades. However, he’d been dead for seven years when sportscaster Brent Musburger was reputedly first to borrow it in his coverage of the “Big Dance” in 1982 (when Musburger, still working at age 81, was only 42).
I won’t drag this out any further than to credit the late Al McGuire, coaching at Marquette in 1977, spoke anxiously about his team’s impending bid for a national title.
Reflecting on the two busy weekends that have whittled this year’s 68-team field down to 16, this has been a dose of March Madness surpassing anything we’ve ever seen.
If you take the bracket seeds assigned to the 16 that will play on into next weekend, they all add up to 94. That’s the highest aggregate since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The previous high of 89 had stood since 1986, I might add.
Excluding the four play-in games, all of which matched teams with identical seeds, we’ve seen lower-seeded challengers win 15 of the first 48 matchups. And one of the 33 underdogs that didn’t was Virginia Commonwealth, which had to opt out of its first-round game with Oregon because of COVID-19 problems.
These are the calculations of writer Al Schade, whose tournament outtakes appeared Monday on the website “Fan Nation,’’ which is part of the Sports Illustrated Network.
Schade notes that the lowest possible total would be 40 if the Sweet 16 consisted of all the top four seeds from all four regionals. The closest this has come to happening was in 2009 and again in 2019, the last time the tournament was played. In either instance, all 12 teams seeded third or higher advanced along with two No. 4’s, one No. 5 and one No. 12 – a total of 49.
It shouldn’t surprise you how the national media has teed off on the Big Ten Conference for its dismal postseason showing after being awarded a whopping nine berths on the brackets. After being hailed all winter as the strongest league in the country, only loop champion Michigan is still around after second-round play wrapped up Monday.
Lest it appear as though this formidable 14-team conference didn’t show up at all, only four of its eight losses came at the hands of lower-seeded opponents. The biggest shockers were No. 15 seed Oral Roberts’ win over Ohio State, a No. 2, and a victory for No. 13 North Texas over Purdue, a fourth seed.
Only three of the Big Ten’s six second-round hopefuls were favored in games played Sunday and Monday, but the two that lost — Illinois to No. 8 Loyola of Chicago on Sunday and Iowa to No. 7 Oregon on Monday — held No. 1 and No. 2 seeds that made them both appear to be potential national champions.
I’m of a mind that teams don’t usually lose games so much as their opponents win them. Sports are like that, plain and simply. Also, it’s possible the national pollsters weren’t over-rating the Big Ten so much as they were under-rating some other conferences.
From the looks of things, none got short-changed as much as the Pacific-12, which has suffered only one loss in 11 games if you count the VCU forfeit to Oregon. If you want to point fingers in various directions, don’t forget how the only Pac-12 teams to crack the AP’s Top 25 were No. 22 Colorado and No. 23 USC. Not even Oregon, the regular season conference champion, fared better than a spot among the “others receiving votes.’’
Hard to imagine this could happen while the Big Ten sported four of the poll’s top eight with Illinois second, Michigan fourth, Ohio State seventh and Iowa at No. 8.
Hats off to Creighton, which has reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 1974. That’s been one of my teams, certainly, ever since fellow UNI alum Greg McDermott, previously the head coach at Wayne State and Iowa State, took over for Dana Altman.
When Jeff Vanderloo, Sioux City prep basketball’s all-time win leader, became the Jays’ director of basketball operations, the national power just 90 miles down the road became even more of a favorite for many of us.
Curious to note, when Creighton takes the floor at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, only nine teams will remain in the hunt since the weekend’s other seven contests will already be decided.
Don’t bet against our friends from Omaha, either. After all, they enter play against a top-ranked Gonzaga team that is 28-0, trying to become the first team to put together a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1975-76. Only four unbeaten teams have made it to the tournament since that time and all four – Indiana State in 1979, UNLV in 1991, Wichita State in 2014 and Kentucky in 2015 – have been unable to escape defeat.