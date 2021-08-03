TERRY HERSOM: Dynasties are hard to build in baseball, but can the Cubs rebuild?

Rather than spend piles of money on reinforcements for the stretch run, the only alternative was to start selling off the remaining nucleus from their 2016 championship. Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, the brain trust that helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2004 World Series – their first title in 86 years – also collaborated on the skid-breaker in Chicago. Still, after putting together another rags-to-riches transformation at Wrigley Field, they also ran that ship aground by allowing contracts to expire simultaneously for too many stars.

Epstein, the grandson of a screenwriter who won an Oscar for “Casablana,’’ had too much of a Hollywood mindset when he announced last Oct. 23 that his new manager was former “Dancing With The Stars’’ runner-up David Ross. The Cubs’ popular backup catcher in 2016, Ross had never coached let alone managed a baseball team at any level.

Then, after repeatedly stating he’d stay one more year in Chicago, Epstein stepped down on Nov. 17 and is now a consultant to Major League Baseball.