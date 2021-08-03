TERRY HERSOM: Dynasties are hard to build in baseball, but can the Cubs rebuild?

CHICAGO – There are plenty of people all over the Midwest whose fondness for the Chicago Cubs baseball team becomes a significant part of who they are.
You’ll see this allegiance referenced quite often when surviving family members write the obituaries of loved ones they are mourning. That’s quite easy to understand, too, because the Cubs have spent much of the modern era trying to overcome a reputation for losing.
The loveable losers, the victim of one curse or another, the sports franchise that waited more than a century between world championships, the Cubs so often seemed ready to get it done. Next thing you knew, they’d found a way to seize defeat from the jaws of victory.
Former Briar Cliff and Bishop Heelan basketball coach Ray Nacke would ask me annually, “Are our Cubs ever going to win one in my lifetime?’’ I’d try to offer encouraging words, but we both knew “our Cubs” were destined to fail.
Those memories certainly came to mind on Nov. 2, 2016, when an 8-7, 10-inning triumph gave the boys from Wrigley their first World Series title since 1908. A 108-year drought – during which they came up short in seven other World Series bids – had finally come to an end.
Ray nearly lived to see it, but he passed away just over one year earlier, on Sept. 16, 2015.
Three straight wins over the Cleveland Indians rallied the Cubs from a 3-1 deficit in the first four games of the 2016 Series and the team soon after that worked aggressively to strengthen their chances for a 2017 repeat.
The big-ticket deal came in mid-July after a slow start to the 2017 campaign. This was the July 13 swap that let them add Jose Quintana, a veteran pitcher they hoped would fortify the starting rotation.
Quintana did that to some extent, but he came at a high cost. In exchange for Quintana, the Cubs shipped four young players to the crosstown rival White Sox, most notably outfielder Eloy Jiminez and reliever Dylan Cease.
After going 7-3 in 14 late-season starts for the Cubs, Quintana won 13 times in each of the next two seasons before his pandemic-shortened 2020 season amounted to just 10 innings with one start and three relief appearances.
The team cut him loose and he has essentially flamed out with the Los Angeles Angels, who are paying him $8 million for a season in which he’s gone 0-3 with a 6.56 ERA.
After five playoff teams in the last six seasons, the 2021 edition was definitely in the hunt, tied for the NL Central Division lead as recently as June 24. However, they proceeded to lose their next 11 in a row and have gone 9-12 ever since to erase all signs of playoff hopes.
Rather than spend piles of money on reinforcements for the stretch run, the only alternative was to start selling off the remaining nucleus from their 2016 championship. Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, the brain trust that helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2004 World Series – their first title in 86 years – also collaborated on the skid-breaker in Chicago. Still, after putting together another rags-to-riches transformation at Wrigley Field, they also ran that ship aground by allowing contracts to expire simultaneously for too many stars.
Epstein, the grandson of a screenwriter who won an Oscar for “Casablana,’’ had too much of a Hollywood mindset when he announced last Oct. 23 that his new manager was former “Dancing With The Stars’’ runner-up David Ross. The Cubs’ popular backup catcher in 2016, Ross had never coached let alone managed a baseball team at any level.
Then, after repeatedly stating he’d stay one more year in Chicago, Epstein stepped down on Nov. 17 and is now a consultant to Major League Baseball.
That left Hoyer, the general manager who was Epstein’s assistant GM in Boston, holding the proverbial bag. Regardless of who did what, the franchise had painted itself into a corner by letting most of their major bills to come due at the same time. With Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javy Baez all set to become free agents at season’s end, the Cubs found themselves almost forced to let them all go and see if they couldn’t start another total overhaul with the prospects they received in exchange.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, of course, and the players who might help this franchise win another World Series possibly haven’t been born yet.
Then again, maybe the Cubs will put something else together in a few short years.
I think often about how the former Florida Marlins were MLB newcomers in 1993 and then world champs in 1997, their fifth season. Then, after seeing that team dismantled by trades and injuries, the Marlins put together another championship team in 2003, beating the Cubs in seven games in the NLCS and then taking down the Yankees in six games to earn another ring.
Baseball dynasties have become more and more difficult to sustain ever since Curt Flood, the great St. Louis Cardinals outfielder, unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball over its reserve clause, which entitled teams to retain control over players until they were either traded or released.
Flood likened the reserve clause to slavery and he sat out the entire 1970 season after losing his lawsuit with the league and Commissioner Bowie Kuhn. Released by the Cardinals, he signed a $110,000 contract with the Washington Senators and then left baseball after hitting just .200 in 13 games with the team.
Flood, who played in the same outfield with Frank Robinson and Vada Pinson at West Oakland’s McClymonds High School, took his case to the Supreme Court, which dealt him another defeat.
Still, it was just over three years later that baseball’s players union finally negotiated an end to the reserve clause and created free agency for the game.
The rule allows players to become free agents after six seasons with a team, providing they haven’t been traded or released or signed to a contract extension.
Flood paid a steep price for standing his ground and was essentially blackballed from baseball. He left the U.S. to open a bar in Majorca, a Mediterranean island of Spain, but he returned to his homeland to battle cancer, which took his life two days after his 59th birthday on Jan. 20, 1997.
He’d be proud to know that baseball’s top players are now paid more than fans tend to believe they’re worth. Baseball’s minimum MLB salary reached $300,000 in 2003 and that had climbed to $570,500 as of 2019.