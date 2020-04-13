Jordan Hansen: Athletes, you shouldn’t feel as if you have to grind

High school and college coaches need to realize that their student-athletes are kids or young adults, not professional athletes. They are not getting paid for what they do and for that — and that alone — they owe nobody anything but themselves.

Even from the beginning of the cancellations, postponements and general uncertainty, coaches and those involved with college and high school athletics wanted to make sure their student-athletes were still keeping fit for the eventual resumptions of their seasons.

Done responsibly, there is nothing wrong with imploring student-athletes to get outside and do some social-distancing activities. Running, working out in a home garage or finding ways to train in a person’s respective sport is more than fine. Coaches should encourage these behaviors and many have even put together at-home workouts to keep a sense of normalcy for their kids.

Working out is a release for many people. Many coaches have done an admirable job working with their kids to find healthy ways forward and should be applauded for it.

The problem comes when coaches start shaming for not completing workouts or staying inside their home. This is hardly the time to be an authoritarian.