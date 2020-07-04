JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Iowa summer seasons feel like a line from 'Jurassic Park'

So many people wanted a summer season. Whether it was parents or players, especially seniors who wanted one final season, and more than a few coaches. Even Governor Kim Reynolds became one of those supporters and gave the go-ahead for a summer sports season.

However, some of the people who wanted a summer season and eventually got it, were so preoccupied with whether or not they could have a season, some of them may not have stopped to think if they should have a summer season.

Look, so far I wouldn't classify the summer sports season as a disaster. From what I know, no one has died from COVID-19 due to the baseball and softball season, thank goodness.

However, there have been more than a few teams, not just in Northwest Iowa but around the state, who have had at least one player test positive and have had to postpone their seasons by 14 days. The latest in the area that I know about is Storm Lake St. Mary's, which was featured in an ESPN story when the summer season began. Their season is effectively over.

Gehlen Catholic baseball had to put a halt to their season and the softball team had at least one player in quarantine. MMCRU softball had to suspend its season for 14 days. A couple of other programs have had scares but the results of the tests came back negative.