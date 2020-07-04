JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Iowa summer seasons feel like a line from 'Jurassic Park'

Right now, the high school baseball and softball seasons — along with the probable fall sports season — feels like a line from Jurassic Park.
For those of you who are unable to remember the 1993 blockbuster from Steven Spielberg, the movie is about a theme park populated by dinosaurs, who were brought back to life. The park is backed by billionaire John Hammond and he brings in two paleontologists and a scientist/mathematician in order to give their seal of approval for the park. Spoiler alerts for a movie from 1993 are ahead, by the way.
Early in the movie, Ian Malcolm (played by the charismatic Jeff Goldblum), has one of the more famous lines in the movie. As they are touring the facility, Malcolm makes a key statement on if the scientists have played God and if dinosaurs should've been brought back.
"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."
Malcolm is also a champion of the Chaos Theory, the idea that small changes in a complex system can have big, unpredictable effects. Well, in the movie, a major change happens, leading to the dinosaurs getting loose and chaos ensues. Basically, more than a few people got eaten by the dinosaurs.
But getting back to my original point, the current high school baseball and softball seasons in Iowa feel like Malcolm's line in the movie.
So many people wanted a summer season. Whether it was parents or players, especially seniors who wanted one final season, and more than a few coaches. Even Governor Kim Reynolds became one of those supporters and gave the go-ahead for a summer sports season.
However, some of the people who wanted a summer season and eventually got it, were so preoccupied with whether or not they could have a season, some of them may not have stopped to think if they should have a summer season.
Look, so far I wouldn't classify the summer sports season as a disaster. From what I know, no one has died from COVID-19 due to the baseball and softball season, thank goodness.
However, there have been more than a few teams, not just in Northwest Iowa but around the state, who have had at least one player test positive and have had to postpone their seasons by 14 days. The latest in the area that I know about is Storm Lake St. Mary's, which was featured in an ESPN story when the summer season began. Their season is effectively over.
Gehlen Catholic baseball had to put a halt to their season and the softball team had at least one player in quarantine. MMCRU softball had to suspend its season for 14 days. A couple of other programs have had scares but the results of the tests came back negative.
Each day around the state it seems at least one team has had to put their season on hold. A few days ago, a baseball game between Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Jefferson on the other side of the state had to be stopped midway through because of COVID-19 concern. Someone not associated with the baseball program tested positive for COVID-19 and it was discovered that person had contact with one of the Western Dubuque players beforehand, later causing the stoppage of the game.
Those are just some of the examples of how the summer season is going.
Some may say people were bound to be sick and it is a small sample size. Others would say too many people are being put in harm's way and how do we know everyone is following the rules?
Honestly, I am torn 50/50 on the argument as I see both points. During a pandemic, though, I would maybe lean on the side of caution.
Baseball and softball were both going to be guinea pigs, not just in Iowa, but around the nation. Could people follow the rules, socially distance, do what they needed to keep everyone healthy? Honestly, there isn't a whole lot of socially distancing going on during games and after games, players and anyone else can basically do what they want without any monitoring. Which seems to be how the positive cases are happening.
So how is this going to work in the fall then? A baseball game had to be stopped before it could end.
Who is going to run onto a football field to stop a game in the middle of the third quarter during a tight contest if it comes to that? How is a contact sport of football going to happen during this pandemic? Baseball and softball are outdoors.
What happens with an indoor sport such a volleyball? Those tournaments on the weekends happen in some compact spaces.
Look, I don't have the answers and Governor Reynolds has already given her blessing for a fall season, so that basically means the sports are going to happen unless the IHSAA and IGHSAU take a completely opposite approach compared to their approval of summer sports.
But what happens when a football team has to give up two weeks of games. And what if that same team loses a game or two because their opponents had to quarantine? Can you penalize a 6-0 team because they lost a few games because of COVID-19? How do you make the playoff seedings work for a 6-1 team that had to give up a couple of games?
To say it is going to be interesting would be an understatement. I don't make enough money to make those type of decisions and I am certainly nowhere near the top of any totem pole to make that call.
What I do know is this: Stay safe and be smart.
Try to limit the social interactions you have with others. It's not fun being around your friends as much, I know. We are all in the same situation. But in order to keep the rest of the teams safe, that's what has to be done.
Also, I know for many this is a topic of freedom and contention, but wear a mask. I have been. Yes, I do take it off when no one is around me and I am just sitting by myself. But when I get around people, I wear a mask. Just like I will wear shoes when I go into a grocery store. I have the freedom not to wear shoes but out of common decency, I wear them. And the fact that it is a rule.
What will fall sports look like? What will happen to the end of the baseball and softball seasons? I don't know. I can't predict the future or people's actions. I just hope that it can finish with a good result.
For that to happen, everyone is going to have to work together.
