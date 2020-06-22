JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Time to treat the gift that is the summer sports season with more respect

A major gift was given to the baseball and softball communities in Iowa when Governor Kim Reynolds, the IHSAA and the IGHSAU greenlit a 2020 season that many, players and coaches alike, didn't think was going to happen.
While 'gift' may seem like a strong word, that's exactly what this summer is for players, coaches and parents who desperately wanted a season for their kids, especially the 2020 seniors.
Why is it a gift? Because not everyone gets to experience what could be the joy of the 2020 season.
Take, for instance, Davenport North coach Cory Wachel. When the announcement came on May 20 there was going to be a season, I went through the various stories from around the state to see the different reactions from program leaders.
Wachel's reaction from Matt Coss' story in the Quad City Times stuck out the most because Wachel won't get to have the joy of having his father at games this summer.
Wachal lost his father due to complications from the coronavirus back in April.
If anyone knows the combination of joys and perils of having a 2020 summer season, it is Wachel, who did say in the story that he is happy his team gets to play but also that everyone needs to stay safe.
So far, it feels like the gift that Iowa was given of a summer season is being mishandled.
A few programs around the state, including the Gehlen Catholic baseball program, have had to suspend their season for 14 days because of at least one player testing positive for COVID-19. Other programs have had to postpone games because of potential exposure to the virus. Some others, such as the George-Little Rock/Central Lyon softball team, are missing players who are in quarantine because of contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Look, some of this was going to happen regardless, whether everyone was following the guidelines or not. It was inevitable, someone was going to get sick, but right now, it seems like a new program a day from around the state has had to postpone games or suspend seasons. A rate that has become alarming.
The guidelines aren't being followed as well as they should be, even at the behest of administrators, specifically athletic directors, around the area and the state.
A lot, let me stress that again, a LOT of extra stress has been put on athletic directors, who have the burden of having to make sure everyone follows the guidelines set forth by the state. Not just with the fans, but with the players. The ADs have had to make sure fans stay socially distanced and that players and coaches make sure equipment stays sanitized and that they don't huddle together.
Do you realize how hard it is for one or two administrators to have to try and change decades-old habits of fans, players and coaches? Almost impossible but that is the crazy task that the IHSAA and IGHSAU has put on their shoulders since late May.
The ADs already had plenty to worry about beforehand. Some of them have children who are high-risk if they were to catch COVID-19, so some ADs risk their children's safety when they are at games. Some AD's and admins risk their own health because there are a few that are at-risk themselves.
However, they are the ones getting the blowback and putting up with a lot of extra stress so there can be a 2020 summer season. So when an admin asks you to do something during a game, please listen to them because they are just doing it for your safety, their safety, their family's safety and your families' safety.
Without the admins at the games, there would be no games, plain and simple.
And I am not saying everyone isn't following the guidelines, but I have talked with plenty of other reporters and people across the state. There isn't a lot of socially distancing going on and masks are basically non-existent.
This doesn't just pertain to what happens during games. Admins and coaches can only control what is going on during games. After games, players and families have their own freedom.
Still, players need to remain safe. Yes, I know it is summer and everyone wants to hang out with their friends. I get that, I'm in the same boat.
All it takes is for one player to contract the COVID-19 virus and the rest of the team is at potential risk. That's what happened with Gehlen Catholic. Luckily, it appears to be just one person but I don't know for sure because of HIPPA rules. I've heard West Sioux, the last team Gehlen Catholic played, came out unscathed from it and the effects are minimal for the Jays.
But potential exposure causes games to postponed or canceled as well because players need to be tested.
This all reminds me a bit of the movie "A Christmas Story." Ralphie gets the Red Ryder air rifle he has begged for. His mother, his teacher, even the mall Santa Claus all told him he was going to shoot his eye out. However, he doesn't heed the cautious advice and what does he do right away with the air rifle? He almost takes a BB to the face and breaks his glasses.
This summer season is the Red Ryder air rifle for Iowa. Don't misuse it. Treat it with respect. Because if things keep snowballing, it's going to affect the fall sports season and maybe even when schools can open again.
