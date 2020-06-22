JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Time to treat the gift that is the summer sports season with more respect

Do you realize how hard it is for one or two administrators to have to try and change decades-old habits of fans, players and coaches? Almost impossible but that is the crazy task that the IHSAA and IGHSAU has put on their shoulders since late May.

The ADs already had plenty to worry about beforehand. Some of them have children who are high-risk if they were to catch COVID-19, so some ADs risk their children's safety when they are at games. Some AD's and admins risk their own health because there are a few that are at-risk themselves.

However, they are the ones getting the blowback and putting up with a lot of extra stress so there can be a 2020 summer season. So when an admin asks you to do something during a game, please listen to them because they are just doing it for your safety, their safety, their family's safety and your families' safety.

Without the admins at the games, there would be no games, plain and simple.

And I am not saying everyone isn't following the guidelines, but I have talked with plenty of other reporters and people across the state. There isn't a lot of socially distancing going on and masks are basically non-existent.