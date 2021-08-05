McKewon: Huskers will 'emphasize the heck' out of scoring red-zone touchdowns

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sean Beckton’s sweet heat will sneak up on you.
The Nebraska tight ends coach — regarded as the team’s mildest-mannered assistant — spiked a football at practice Wednesday in frustration when one of his younger players messed up a drill. He said he jumped all over veteran Austin Allen on Monday for not finishing a block.
Did that encounter catch Allen by surprise?
“Yes it did, yes it did,” Beckton said.
The man is mellow — but direct. So he’s a good person to start with if you want an answer for how Nebraska will revamp a red-zone offense that over two seasons has only scored touchdowns half the time inside an opponent’s 20-yard line.
“We’ve pushed up red zone in our installation this year so we can get more work out of it,” Beckton said Wednesday after NU’s fifth practice.
“That’s one of things we were weak on. Coach (Scott) Frost examined the areas. Red zone is one, short yardage is one. All that’s been moved up in our install.”
Nebraska can do that because of its experience on offense — Beckton said the first practice of training camp felt like the seventh — but Frost’s urgency is notable.
In 20 games over the last two seasons, NU has reached the opponent’s 20-yard line 86 times. The Huskers scored 45 touchdowns. The 52.3% touchdown conversion rate ranked 12th in the Big Ten over that time and last in the Big Ten West.
Wisconsin scored touchdowns 67.9% of the time. Minnesota scored touchdowns 71.3% of the time. Iowa scored at a 61.5% clip. Northwestern was second-lowest in the West at 57.8%. After an awful 2019, Wildcat coach Pat Fitzgerald fired his offensive coordinator and that rate improved to 63.6% in 2020, which played a huge factor in their division title.
Nebraska clocked in at 51.4% last season. Worse than the year before. NU quarterbacks have completed just 42.9% of their passes in the red zone since 2019 and have thrown seven red-zone touchdown passes in two years. No Big Ten team has thrown fewer over that timeframe.
“We’re always about throwing more touchdown passes,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said.
Who isn’t?
“Red zone in general is a point of emphasis,” Lubick said a minute later. “We’re going to emphasize the heck out of that. It’s going to win or lose football games. We want touchdowns, not field goals obviously.”
The second-year OC — who juiced the team’s completion rate in 2020 but didn’t exactly improve the offense’s explosiveness — said he watched all of Nebraska’s red-zone plays, plus those of the top 25 teams in the country. NFL teams were on the menu as well, and Beckton studied tape with him.
Lubick’s key takeaway: Early downs are crucial, even in the red zone.
“We’ve got to get ahead of the sticks,” Lubick said.
Nebraska too often was in third-and-long situations that heavily favor the defense because of the compressed playing area. The back of the end zone serves as a giant 12th defender.
How about in the passing department? Beckton said Nebraska needs to use its “bigger targets” at tight end and wide receiver. Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek — who were getting eyeballed by NFL scouts Wednesday — jump to the front of the stage. So do the larger-framed receivers like Samori Toure, Omar Manning, Zavier Betts and Wyatt Liewer.
Those players — compared to a 2019 receiving corps that included smallish JD Spielman, Wan’Dale Robinson and Kanawai Noa — seem built to make hay in the red zone.
“I tell the tight ends and receivers, you’re always open down there,” Beckton said. “The quarterback will give you (a chance to catch) the ball, and you’ve got to go make a play.”
Allen caught two passes in the red zone last year, including a touchdown. Vokolek didn’t catch any. NU’s red-zone leader was Levi Falck, whose three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown represent the second-best red-zone performance of any Husker since 2019 — when Robinson caught four passes for 22 yards and a score, and one of those catches was the memorably bizarre goal-line shovel pass.