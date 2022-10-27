ONE FINAL GPAC RANKINGS: How will the remainder of the 2022 season play out?

As I mentioned last week, this is my final GPAC Rankings of the season, and with that being the case, I am going to mix up how I do this.

For those of you who have followed along each week, you see the typical format of ranking, previous game and upcoming game before my analysis. This week will be different, as I will be giving my predictions for the remainder of the season. I will give my projected record and give my thoughts on why I have their final few games playing out a certain way.

Because of this different format, the teams will be listed by my final record projection, and not by the traditional which team I think is better.

I hope you have enjoyed this series as much as I have, and thank you for giving these a look each week.

Now to my final GPAC rankings.

1. Morningside

Current Record: 7-0

Projected Final Record: 10-0

With two of their final three games at home, and already having played the toughest stretch of their schedule, Morningside should be the frontrunner to win the conference at this point.

The Mustangs are the only undefeated team standing in the GPAC, and play three teams with below-.500 records the remainder of the season.

A rematch with Northwestern in the playoff is imminent, which is really interesting to me considering how the first game between the two schools played out. The rematch would most likely be in the semifinals, and if the Mustangs win out, it would be at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Obviously this is assuming both teams make it that far but that match-up is certainly one I am hoping happens and am looking forward to.

2. Northwestern

Current Record: 6-1

Projected Final Record: 9-1

Northwestern also gets two of its final three games at Korver Field at De Valois Stadium in Orange City, but a Nov. 5 showdown with Midland, who is currently No. 14 in the NAIA, is going to be the difference between a top four or five ranking nationally and a top 10 or 15 ranking when the playoffs come around.

Having the game be at home helps the Red Raiders, and they get a toon-up game with Briar Cliff this weekend. I like Northwestern to hold strong at home. Hastings on the road to end the season could also be interesting, but we’ve seen the Broncos look beatable a few times this season, so I like the Red Raiders to win out.

3. Midland

Current Record: 6-1 (7-1 overall)

Projected Final Record: 8-2 (9-2 overall)

The Warriors have three tricky games to end the season, but two of them are at home as the Warriors try to earn a playoff spot this season.

The tricky part is a Concordia team that is 3-4, but has been competitive in nearly every game this season, a Northwestern team that has been one of the national’s best all year long, and a Dordt team that was picked third in the preseason and is looking to finish the season strong after a rough start.

I like the Warriors on defense, but I don’t trust their offense at all. I’m scared to confidently pick them to win any of these games. I am taking them to beat Concordia and Dordt at home.

4. Dordt

Current Record: 4-3

Projected Final Record: 6-4

The Defenders are a game and a half behind Hastings at this points in the season, but a head to head matchup with the Broncos and a winnable game against Jamestown this week could be enough for the Defenders to climb to fourth in the conference.

I think the defenders win both of those games, but fall to Midland on the road to end their season at 6-4 after a 3-3 start.

5. Hastings

Current Record: 6-2 (7-2 overall)

Projected Final Record: 6-4 (7-4 overall)

The Broncos have an open week this week before having Northwestern and Dordt to end the season. This season has been a success for the Broncos, who are guaranteed a winning record, but I think their success runs dry the final two weeks, as they fall to the two Sioux County, Iowa schools.

6. Doane

Current Record: 3-4

Projected Final Record: 5-5

The Tigers have two winnable games against Mount Marty and Briar Cliff, but a roadtrip to Morningside will prevent Doane from earning a winning record this season.

I think the Tigers defense will get them narrow wins over Mount Marty and Briar Cliff, but they won’t be able to keep up with the Mustangs firepower.

7. Concordia

Current Record: 3-4

Projected Final Record: 4-6

Concordia has had a rough season after high projections to start the season. I think the Bulldogs will struggle in the final three games, having to go on the road for games with Midland and Briar Cliff before ending the season at home against Morningside.

I have the Bulldogs losing to the two Top 25 teams, but defeating the Chargers on the road inbetween.

8. Mount Marty

Current Record: 1-6 (2-6)

Projected Final Record: 3-7 (4-7)

If you told me coming into the season that I would be projecting the Lancers to win four games (three in conference), I probably would’ve been surprised, but not shocked.

Mount Marty showed potential last season, and while they are still a work in progress, I like them to best Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan to end the season with two wins. Watch out for a potential upset this weekend at home against Doane as well.

9. Jamestown

Current Record: 2-6 (3-6)

Projected Final Record: 2-8 (3-8)

The Jimmies have two games to close out this season, and they are road trips to Dordt and Mount Marty. The Jimmies haven’t won a road game this season, and I don’t think that changes for the rest of this season. Long road trips away from home are challenging.

10. Dakota Wesleyan

Current Record: 1-7 (1-8)

Projected Final Record: 1-9 (1-10)

The Tigers started the season 0-6, but they finally got the win that evaded them for so long when they beat Briar Cliff two weeks ago. I don’t think they will be able to get another win this season, but with Briar Cliff’s struggles, it balances out.

11. Briar Cliff

Current Record: 1-6 (1-7)

Projected Final Record: 1-9 (1-10)

There is little doubt about it, the Chargers struggled mightily this season. There were a lot of positives from the first month of the season, but failing to find more than a win moved Briar Cliff down to the bottom of the rankings, where I think they will finish this season.

If the Chargers are looking for wins to end the season, I think there is potential there, with a home game against a struggling Concordia team and a road game at a Doane team that has a statistically bad offense. On the plus side, The No. 24 Briar Cliff men's basketball team opens its' season Friday on the road.

In conclusion, I again, want to thank everyone for reading along these last two months of me ranking GPAC football. It's been a blast.

As for what's next for me, well, I will be staying in the communications field, but I am leaving journalism. My last official day with the Sioux City Journal is Sunday, and starting next week I will be a member of the Morningside Communications department.

I have loved my nearly six months at The Journal, and wouldn't trade it for anything, but I feel as though it's time for me to move on, and while it has been a short time, I am ever thankful for that time.

If you decide you want to reach out to me in the future, follow me on Twitter (@BaileyZubke) and DM there. Otherwise, thanks for reading.