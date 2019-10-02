SIOUX CITY – Qualifying is set to begin for the annual Jividen Cup match play tournament, to be held this year at Whispering Creek Golf Club.
There are four spots to be determined through qualifying in both the Open and Leo divisions. The remaining 12 spots were secured through a season-long points competition.
Qualifying runs from Thursday through Oct. 10. If enough interest is shown, additional flights will be added in both divisions.
In case you’re not familiar with the Jividen Cup, it is named after the late Mike Jividen, widely recognized as the best match player competitor this area has ever produced, and his father Leo.
Mike Jividen, who died at the age of 45 in 1992, chalked up a record seven victories in the Sioux Valley Amateur in Cherokee, Iowa’s oldest match play tournament. Jividen won many more individual stroke play tournaments and was still among the top players in Siouxland at the time of his death.
The Leo Division is for players 50 years of age and older.
Members of the Jividen family have carried on Mike’s legacy by hosting the Jividen Cup for over two decades. It has been held at various courses in the Sioux City area, with Whispering Creek acting as host this year.
To qualify, players must pay a $50 fee and those who are successful in making either field, that $50 counts as your entry fee.
Bret Taylor will defend his title in the Open Division and by virtue of his victory at Sioux City Country Club a year ago has drawn the No. 1 seed. Taylor, who now resides in Booneville, near Des Moines, had to qualify to make the field last year but from his No. 14 seed rose to the top, defeating Will Andersen of Dakota City 2 and 1 in the title match.
Taylor, of course, is a former club professional at several Sioux City area courses. He regained his amateur status several years ago and has become of the top amateur performers in the state.
Taylor will meet the No. 4 qualifier in an opening-round match on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Whispering Creek. The two-day event runs through Sunday.
Morningside College golfer Tyler Danke, who won the Tri-State Masters in May, is the No. 2 seed while Interstate Amateur champion Brian Evans is seeded third and Colin Mitchell fourth.
The No. 1 qualifier will draw the fifth seed and tangle with Brian Schultz of Le Mars, Iowa, in the first round. Schultz is a four-time River-Cade champion and has also won the Sioux Valley Match Play and Interstate tournaments.
Danke will play the No. 3 qualifier while Evans draws Mike Moody (No. 14) and Mitchell will take on Ayron Corporon (No. 13).
Sixth-seeded Louis Sitting Crow will have to wait to see who secures the No. 2 qualifying spot (No. 11 seed) before he knows his first-round foe.
Corey Matthey, who had a string of three straight Jividen Cup victories snapped by Taylor last fall, is the No. 7 seed and will take on former Morningside standout Matt Young (No. 10). Matthey recently won the Men’s City championship.
The always interesting No. 8 vs. No. 9 match will pit Morningside College linkster Connor Prescott and Ray Sencenbaugh.
Official final pairings, of course, will be unveiled at the conclusion of qualifying.
Bill Mathers, the No. 1 seed, will be shooting for his third straight Leo Division win. Jeff Donaldson and Sam Prue, who normally battle with Mathers in the Senior Division of local tournaments, are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds.
Mathers and Donaldson will play the Nos. 4 and 3 qualifiers, respectively, in the opening round. Prue goes up against No. 14 Mike Pape while fourth-seeded Jim Tritz matches up with No. 13 Dave Holmberg.
Dan Belvin, the No. 12 seed, will draw the No. 1 qualifier and fifth seed. No. 6 seed Brent Weitzel will play the No. 2 qualifier (No. 11 seed) while Scott Knowles (No. 7) plays Scott Wieck (No. 10). Mark Albert and M.L. Petersen clash as No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.
Adam Fields (Open) and Mathers (Senior) currently sit atop the point standings that determine the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year in each division.
Fields was unable to make the trip from his home in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to play in the Jividen Cup but has put together an outstanding campaign.
However, the Players of the Year won’t be determined until the conclusion of the Jividen Cup, when members of the Jividen family present awards to the winners.