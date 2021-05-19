BARRY POE COLUMN: Lake Creek, site of ‘The Amateur,’ has grown into a great test

BVU Lake Creek General Manager Joe Powell, who becomes the Director of Golf Operations at Buena Vista University on July 1, is grateful “The Amateur” is a point-event to help determine the Siouxland Player of the Year. Powell remains confident the Iowa Golf Association will add the Lake Creek Amateur to its 2022 calendar to help determine the Iowa Amateur of the Year.

“We were thrilled to welcome 97 golfers and at least that many fans to the return of the Lake Creek Amateur in 2020,” Powell said. “Golfers from all over the region shared their feedback about the great condition of the course, especially our trademark greens, manicured by 31-year golf Supt. Bob Leinbaugh and his staff.