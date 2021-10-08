BARRY POE COLUMN: Colin Mitchell, Jeff Donaldson garner enough points to claim top honor

A very good golfer recently offered some sage advice.

It went something like this: “Do we play golf to win? Heck no. Every other sport you hopefully win at least half the time. Golf? Maybe once a year?

“We play golf for the camaraderie and togetherness. To spend an afternoon on the course with your buddies. And if the breaks don’t go your way, you practice and do it again next year.”

A perfect example is this year’s Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year Colin Mitchell.

Despite not recording a victory, the 37-year-old Mitchell played solid enough to garner enough points through a season-long competition to claim this year’s top honor.

Meanwhile, Jeff Donaldson returned to a familiar spot as Siouxland Senior Player of the Year, although it came down to the final round of the final tournament of the season for him to edge reigning Senior POY Sam Prue.

“I take it as a good accomplishment, but it’s strange not to have a cornerstone victory,” Mitchell said. “But it was generally pretty consistent. Close, but no cigar.

“I play just to have a chance to win, which is what I’m trying to do anyway. I had a couple chances.”

A balky back may have cost the Sioux Cityan his best chance at victory. Mitchell trailed by one shot heading into the final round of the Interstate Amateur, but he tweaked his back at home before the start of Sunday’s play and was unable to play at 100 percent.

The UPS driver posted top 10 finishes in each of the events he played in.

In the past, the North High graduate has had some diffculties controlling his emotions on the course.

“I may have been one to pack it in in the past, but I’m kind of past that,” Mitchell said. “You never know what’s going to happen, you just play your best on every shot and take what you get as opposed to thinking you’re maybe entitled to doing it better than what you are doing.

“It’s a process. I’ve had a little success in the last three or four years so I think I finally have something to show for the big picture. You don’t get to play golf very much, so you make the most out of what you get.”

At one point, golf was going to be Mitchell’s life. He gave up his amateur status to become an assistant professional at Green Valley, but after a few years in the business decided to return to amateur golf.

Mitchell won the 2018 Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Championship and has captured four straight Green Valley club championships.

Brian Evans edged Josh Wendling in a close race for second in the Player of the Year standings, 720-715. Mitchell accumulated 892.5 points.

Tri-State Masters champion Johnny Spellerberg from Bennington, Nebraska, wound up fourth and Matt Pitts of Cherokee was fifth.

“I was kind of scoreboard watching this weekend (Jividen Cup Match Play),” Mitchell said. “I know there were a handful of guys who could have passed me, but it just barely worked out that way. I think if Brian or Josh would have made the finals, they would have had their milestone victory.”

Donaldson, the owner of Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City, had to defeat Prue 3 and 2 in the championship match of the Jividen Cup Leo Division to claim his third Senior Player of the Year honor.

“It’s amazing how it always usually comes down to the Jividen,” Donaldson said. “Sam is a tough competitor and had a fantastic year.”

The 61-year-old Prue emerged as champion on a windy Sunday in June at the Interstate Amateur. He also won the Siouxland Senior Open and scored a decisive nine-shot win in the Senior Men’s City.

“I definitely felt like I was the underdog in the (Jividen) championship match,” Donaldson said. “I think that kind of took some of the pressure off. Instead of being the favorite, I felt like I was the underdog and that helped.”

Donaldson, 54, finished third in the Tri-State Masters and won the River-Cade Senior crown. He was also a top-five finisher in the City and Siouxland Senior Open.

When the dust cleared, Donaldson had 1,277.5 points and Prue 1,273. That, however, isn’t the closest Senior POY race he has been involved in, having tied a few seasons ago with close friend Bill Mathers.

Vern Van Peursem, Mathers and Jay Jackson rounded out the top five in the final Senior Player of the Year standings.

“I knew there was only one way I could win player of the year and that was win the Jividen Cup,” Donaldson said. “In the last three matches, I did not have one birdie. And, I never saw the 18th hole. I just made a lot of pars and you know, that’s a good thing to do there.”

We would personally like to thank all of those who took part in the tournaments this season. Without that, there would be no Player of the Year race, which generates plenty of weekly conversation.

We would also be remiss not to mention Jim LeMoine, who is in charge of breaking down the plethora of numbers and providing season-long updates.

Jim does this as a labor of love for the game of golf. He’s a pretty fair linkster himself. In fact, he and yours truly paired for a victory in the Great Plains Senior Tour stop at Prairie Rose Golf Course in Brunsville earlier this summer.

Hard to believe another golf season is coming to a close. As usual, it sped by rather quickly.

We’re looking forward to another great season of competition in 2022, beginning with the Elk Point Early Bird in May.

