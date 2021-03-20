BARRY POE COLUMN: Good luck to Jerry Hanson, the SID of the century

SIOUX CITY – Fittingly, Jerry Hanson covered his final basketball game at home.

The Sioux City native is retiring after a highly successful 42-year career as a sports information director. He sat in front of a computer for the final time on Thursday as Clarke University competed in the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center.

Hanson, a West High graduate, worked for 18 years as SID at Briar Cliff University. He has spent the last 24 years at Clarke, located in Dubuque, Iowa.

Those of us in the news business here in Sioux City, as well as countless others who are not, have known Hanson as one of the best at what he does.

He was around for the heyday of Briar Cliff basketball. Back when Ray Nacke and the Panamanian Pipeline were making national news.

Hanson worked the NAIA national tournament in Kansas City for 10 years, 31 games each year from start to finish. He left Briar Cliff in 1998 and has been at Clarke ever since.

Thursday, though, was his last game ever. He had to get home in time to celebrate his 65th birthday with family and probably won’t make a return trip across the state for any more NAIA tourney games.