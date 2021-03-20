BARRY POE COLUMN: Good luck to Jerry Hanson, the SID of the century

SIOUX CITY – Fittingly, Jerry Hanson covered his final basketball game at home.
The Sioux City native is retiring after a highly successful 42-year career as a sports information director. He sat in front of a computer for the final time on Thursday as Clarke University competed in the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center.
Hanson, a West High graduate, worked for 18 years as SID at Briar Cliff University. He has spent the last 24 years at Clarke, located in Dubuque, Iowa.
Those of us in the news business here in Sioux City, as well as countless others who are not, have known Hanson as one of the best at what he does.
He was around for the heyday of Briar Cliff basketball. Back when Ray Nacke and the Panamanian Pipeline were making national news.
Hanson worked the NAIA national tournament in Kansas City for 10 years, 31 games each year from start to finish. He left Briar Cliff in 1998 and has been at Clarke ever since.
Thursday, though, was his last game ever. He had to get home in time to celebrate his 65th birthday with family and probably won’t make a return trip across the state for any more NAIA tourney games.
Hanson attended old Central High School in its final year of existence (1972). Even back then, he was keeping statistics for the basketball team and still has in his possession a couple of state basketball tournament tickets from that season.
Then it was on to West High, where he continued as a statistician until his graduation.
About that time, the radio bug bit young Jerry and he was off to broadcasting school in Minneapolis. His first “real” job was at a radio station in Minnesota.
“My boss was going to give me a 50 dollar pay raise after one year working six days a week,” Hanson recalled. “So I said, no I think I’ll go back to college.”
The rest, as they say, is history.
Nacke, then the athletic director, hired Hanson as sports information director during his senior year at Briar Cliff. That was the beginning of a glorious 18-year hitch on “the hill.”
“What great experiences I had there,” Hanson said. “The Panama Pipeline, Rolando Frazier. Sports Illustrated came to my house and did a story on Rolando Frazier.
“I got to work with some great coaches like Ray Nacke, Mike Power, Lila Frommelt and Marian Pesky.”
He’s been at Clarke since June of 1997. In that span, he married after 42 years as a bachelor and raised a family that now includes four grandchildren.
During his time in Sioux City, Hanson said he felt fortunate to have worked closely with the local media.
Let me be the first to say, the feeling was mutual.
I know I’ve spent many hours on the phones at the Sioux City Journal taking results from Jerry from near and far. He and I made a couple of trips along the way, including a memorable week-long stay in Angola, Indiana, for the last NAIA Division II women’s basketball tournament held there before it moved to Sioux City.
He’s adapted to many changes over the years, including the advent of the computer and now social media.
“I remember calling in box scores from a pay phone that was built into the wall,” Hanson said. “And updating season stats on a calculator at home, typing them on a typewriter the next day, using white out, then hand delivering press releases to the media. Then you would do the same thing over again the next day.
“Things back then were more personable. Nowadays you just exchange e-mails and send box scores and files. Things happen so fast these days.”
Some of his favorite memories of Briar Cliff were, of course, the national tournaments and the players drafted by the NBA.
“In 1992 when the NBA played the Panama in the Olympic qualifying games in Portland, we had Rolando Frazier and Mario Butler on that team,” Hanson said. “But you also had Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird. It was unbelievable seeing those former Briar Cliff players playing against those guys.”
From his contacts through working NAIA national tournaments through the years, Hanson played a key role in bringing the women’s tournament to Sioux City.
“I knew they were going to start looking for cities to host these championships around the country,” Hanson said. “So I brought that information back to the Briar Cliff administration and city officials. From there, those guys did their magic. Ray Nacke told me shortly before he died that the NAIA tournament would not be here without you. I never thought about that, but that was nice for him to say.”
Jerry became a bit emotional discussing his close relationship with Nacke during our interview for this column. Quite frankly, so did I.
It’s not often you get the chance to work with a man as humble and down to earth as Jerry, but at the same time a true professional in every sense of the word.
Call him “SID of the century.” I’m honored to be his friend.
Now, it’s off to his cabin in Minnesota for quality time with his family. He’ll soon receive a lifetime achievement award from CoSIDA – the national sports information directors organization.
“I feel a little bit like Forest Gump, when after three years and so many months he stopped running and turned around and said I’m tired, I think I’m going to go home now,” Hanson said. “I think that’s how I feel.”