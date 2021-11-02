BARRY POE COLUMN: Goodbye to Terry Hersom, a Sioux City sports legend

SIOUX CITY – The news hit me hard.

In typical sports writing jargon, like a ton of bricks.

The greatest sports writer I’ve ever had the privilege of being around is gone.

Not only that, but a loyal and trusted friend with whom I fought a lot of battles while working alongside for a quarter century.

Terry Hersom was better than anyone when it came to making words mesh together to tell a story. Words, though, can’t describe what a true legend this man was.

With a lump in my throat and a burning heaviness in my heart, this will be one of the hardest columns I’ve ever had to write.

You see, Terry Hersom was much more than just a boss to me. I’m really going to miss him.

He took a chance on me way back in 1991 and along the way, turned this reporter into a real sportswriter. Sure, I had a decade of experience before I came to The Journal, but little knowledge of what it took to work at a daily paper.

Yes, Terry had his own way of getting his point across and sometimes it wasn’t pleasant. However, all of those times that he told me privately that I was the best person he ever hired more than made up for that.

Our relationship carried far beyond the newsroom. To the golf course, our favorite watering holes and more times than not to somebody’s house after that so Terry could play the guitar and sing.

He was good at that, too.

His work alone was enough to set him apart from most. But it was the behind-the-scenes stuff that it takes to put out a quality sports section in a major metro market each day that most people don’t know about.

From 1977 through 2015, he took little time away from work. That includes hours upon hours away from the office, pouring over statistics in order to supply his “guys” with material needed to do our job.

That included the most comprehensive collection of archives not only from Sioux City but all across Northwest Iowa.

Any high school or college athlete growing up in this area should thank their lucky stars that Terry was covering their games.

He used to tell me to always care about what I was writing because somebody was going to cut the story out of the paper and keep it for their scrapbook.

He cared deeply about his profession and the kids he was writing about. I know that for a fact because I sat beside him for 25 years.

Sioux City has also lost a great ambassador. Yes, he was a Cedar Rapids native and loved talking about his roots, but there is no doubt he considered this his home town.

His long devotion to the Sioux City Explorers is a testament to that. In fact, they should erect a statue of him at Lewis and Clark Park.

Terry’s family was also a great source of pride.

Shortly after he retired, the love of his life Linda fell ill with cancer and eventually succumbed to the dreaded disease. That took a big toll on Terry, but with the help of friends and his two wonderful sons — Jason and Jim — and their families, he bounced back like always.

Then, a couple of years ago, he met Sam and it didn’t take long for them to fall in love. They were married about a year ago and, I must say, you could see a twinkle in each of their eyes.

Terry finally got to make his first trip to Arizona to watch the Cubs in spring training. He and Sam were Iowa Hawkeye football season ticket holders, where he got a first-hand view of the action in order to write his weekly column for The Journal.

As you probably know by now, Terry and Sam were in Chicago to attend a Bears game when he suffered a fatal heart attack last weekend at the age of 71. Far too young and with many adventures left unconquered.

The last time I talked to Terry was about a month ago. He saw a post on Facebook that I made from Lambeau Field.

I’m sure he had to bite his tongue when he texted “Too bad you didn’t get to Soldier Field, but I’m glad you saw the Packers play well.”

I don’t have to bite my tongue when I tell you that Terry Hersom was a great man. Absolutely magnificent at his craft.

And, an even greater friend to a countless number of folks.

I’m more than fortunate that he was my boss.

