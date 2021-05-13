BARRY POE COLUMN: It's time for the first local golf major

SIOUX CITY – As we continue to edge closer to some form of normality, the Tri-State Masters golf tournament returns to its regular format this weekend.

Because of the pandemic, the unique event celebrating its 17th anniversary was held only at Sioux City’s Green Valley Golf Club a year ago.

The brainchild of Green Valley director of golf Scott Harmelink, the Tri-State Masters is typically contested on three different courses in three different states.

That all changed last May, but it’s all systems go this time around, beginning at The Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota, on Friday. The second round is back in its usual spot at Covington Links in South Sioux City on Saturday, while Sunday’s final round will be played at Green Valley.

Adam Fields of Council Bluffs, Iowa, will be back to defend his title. Fields, a Sioux City native and Bishop Heelan graduate, won a sudden death playoff with Ryan Terry of Nashville, Tennessee, to claim his second title in the last three years.

Fields, a Pottawatomie County deputy sheriff, charged from six strokes back at the beginning of the final round to force the playoff. The former Wayne State College linkster – one of four past champs in the field – also won in 2018.