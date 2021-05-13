BARRY POE COLUMN: It's time for the first local golf major

SIOUX CITY – As we continue to edge closer to some form of normality, the Tri-State Masters golf tournament returns to its regular format this weekend.
Because of the pandemic, the unique event celebrating its 17th anniversary was held only at Sioux City’s Green Valley Golf Club a year ago.
The brainchild of Green Valley director of golf Scott Harmelink, the Tri-State Masters is typically contested on three different courses in three different states.
That all changed last May, but it’s all systems go this time around, beginning at The Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota, on Friday. The second round is back in its usual spot at Covington Links in South Sioux City on Saturday, while Sunday’s final round will be played at Green Valley.
Adam Fields of Council Bluffs, Iowa, will be back to defend his title. Fields, a Sioux City native and Bishop Heelan graduate, won a sudden death playoff with Ryan Terry of Nashville, Tennessee, to claim his second title in the last three years.
Fields, a Pottawatomie County deputy sheriff, charged from six strokes back at the beginning of the final round to force the playoff. The former Wayne State College linkster – one of four past champs in the field – also won in 2018.
Terry made the trip all the way from Nashville after learning of the tournament on a website. Because there was so little golf being played across the country due to the pandemic last year, Terry and his college roommate from Washington, D.C., decided to come here simply to compete in a tournament.
The Tri-State Masters is annually the first of four “majors” of the season. The majors and other select tournaments are used to ultimately determine the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year.
Only the four “majors” — the Tri-State Masters, Interstate, River-Cade and Men’s City — are double point events.
The Open Division (under 50 years of age) can count three of the five single point events and Seniors (50-over) count two of three.
Just three of the four majors can be counted in each division and the season-ending Jividen Cup Match Play – which includes the top 12 players in the season-long points race and four qualifying spots – is a full double point event.
The tournament will be flighted after Saturday’s second round and the final pairings listed on greenvalleyfloyd.com Saturday evening.
Three of the past four winners are in the field, including Fields, Tyler Danke (2019) and Chris Rager (2017). Ayron Corporan is shooting for his fourth Tri-State win, having won three in a row from 2006-08.
Jeff Donaldson will defend his Senior Division (50 and over) title in a strong field that also includes reigning Senior Player of the Year Sam Prue, Bill Mathers, Vern Van Peursem, Lance Heimsoth and Bret Taylor.
Doug Loutsch of Le Mars, Iowa, was runner-up in the season-opening Elk Point Early Bird last weekend. That tournament was won by Broc Gauer of Yankton, South Dakota, by the way.
Brian Evans, a past Interstate Amateur champion, wound up third at Elk Point, while Ray Sencenbaugh was fourth and Prue tied for fifth. Each of them are in the field this weekend.
Another player to watch is Johnny Spellerberg, a former Creighton University golfer from the Omaha area who finished in the top five of the Tri-State last year and made a playoff in the Lake Creek Amateur in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Tournament director Harmelink offered thanks to The Bluffs head pro Rusty Jensen and the membership for hosting the opening round. Marty and Bobbi Johnson will be hosts at Covington for the second round for the 16th time.
Shawn Vacura and his staff and Green Valley have the course in pristine condition for Sunday’s final round.
Just how nice is it?
“Green Valley is in the best shape in the history of this golf course,” Harmelink said.
Lake Creek is Open Event only
The Lake Creek Amateur returned to action last year for the first time in a number of years.
Once one of the premier amateur events in the state of Iowa, it attracted some of the best players in the state.
Hosted by Lake Creek Country Club – a place near and dear to my heart – this year’s tournament is set for May 29-30.