BARRY POE COLUMN: Lake Creek, site of ‘The Amateur,’ has grown into a great test

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Lake Creek Country Club will always be near and dear to my heart.
Even more so now that my alma mater, Buena Vista University, has become a partner.
I’ve played hundreds of rounds (maybe even a thousand or more) there and forged memories that will last a lifetime.
In my early days as a sportswriter, I had the privilege of covering the Lake Creek Amateur, which since 1975 has been one of eight point events used to determine the Iowa Amateur of the Year.
Perhaps the most famous winner was Lonnie Nielsen of Belle Plaine in 1975. Nielsen, who died in January, went on to become a two-time winner on the PGA Senior Tour.
Dean Kain of Algona was the winner of the first one I covered back in 1980. I left Storm Lake for a few years after Gary Claypool of Marion prevailed in 1982, but returned to chronicle a victory by another Algona resident, Steve Winkel, in 1986.
Before departing for a 30-year stint at The Sioux City Journal, I was lucky enough to watch Todd Sapp, then of Lincoln, Nebraska, take the top prize. Sapp, of course, is a Sioux City native and decorated player, currently the head coach at Morningside College.
The tournament took a seven-year hiatus beginning in 2013, but returned last year to Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek.
We’re pleased to announce that the Lake Creek Amateur is now included in the points race for the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year.
Action is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30.
“We’re tickled to be a points event for the Siouxland Player of the Year race and would love to see even more competitors from in and around Sioux City make the short drive east to see what we’re doing at BVU Lake Creek,” BVU Lake Creek Board President Mike Wilson said. “What was once a 151-acre dream has become a residential community erected around a championship course that certainly stands the test of time.”
Jack Evans, a senior-to-be at the University of Sioux Falls, sank a 13-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Morningside College golfer Jonny Douglas, of England, and Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington, Neb., to welcome back the event last year.
Evans, Douglas and Spellerberg – who won the Tri-State Masters last week – each shot even-par for 36 holes.
Mark Gambaiana won the Senior Division for players 55 and over. “Gambo” is a longtime friend of ours and former sports information director at Morningside College.
BVU Lake Creek was still a relatively young course when I began playing there in the early 1980s. I hadn’t been back for nearly 20 years until a couple of days ago and, boy, has it changed.
It’s still as beautiful as ever and the greens are as magnificent as they’ve always been. However, the trees have grown substantially, making it an even stiffer test of accuracy.
Built in 1972, BVU Lake Creek will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022.
BVU Lake Creek General Manager Joe Powell, who becomes the Director of Golf Operations at Buena Vista University on July 1, is grateful “The Amateur” is a point-event to help determine the Siouxland Player of the Year. Powell remains confident the Iowa Golf Association will add the Lake Creek Amateur to its 2022 calendar to help determine the Iowa Amateur of the Year.
“We were thrilled to welcome 97 golfers and at least that many fans to the return of the Lake Creek Amateur in 2020,” Powell said. “Golfers from all over the region shared their feedback about the great condition of the course, especially our trademark greens, manicured by 31-year golf Supt. Bob Leinbaugh and his staff.
“The water on the course, the tricky winds, and our tree-lined plush fairways make the BVU Lake Creek layout a challenge. The greens, however, are undoubtedly the features of this course that keep people coming back. We’re so excited to be able to share these greens with competitors and fans who truly appreciate the excitement of top-flight amateur golf.”
Evans will be back to defend his title, but among the early commitments is J.D. Anderson of Des Moines, who won the tournament in 2006 and 2009. Anderson, a Pocahontas native, has won the Sioux Valley Amateur – Iowa's oldest match play tournament hosted by Cherokee Golf Course – five times.
Among others who may contend are Brady Nurse of Sioux City, Matt Pitts of Cherokee, Aaron Clausen of Storm Lake, Ryan Ruzek of Shenandoah, Alex Snyder of Alta, Jake Oetzmann of Urbandale and Brenden Bassing of Sioux Falls.
Remember, however, there is still time to throw your name into the hat. See www.lakecreekgolf.com for details.