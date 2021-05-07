BARRY POE COLUMN: Morningside-Northwestern football was an instant classic

SIOUX CITY – Over the course of four decades as a sports reporter, there are a few games that stick out in my mind.
Kim Sublet’s last-second 3-pointer to win a state championship game for the South Sioux City girls basketball team.
A three-quarter court heave by a Hartington Cedar Catholic player (can’t remember her name) to win a state tournament game at venerable Pershing Auditorium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Morningside’s wild four-overtime 75-69 win over St. Xavier in an NAIA opening round football playoff game in 2015. Tyler Kavan scored the winning touchdown and celebrated with teammates by diving in a pile of snow on the Olsen Stadium track.
Last Saturday’s NAIA football playoff semifinal between Morningside and Northwestern has also made the list.
It was a thriller from start to finish, two outstanding teams going head-to-head with a berth in the national championship game on the line. In 90-plus degree heat, by the way.
Northwestern scored the game-winning touchdown with 16 seconds left when Tyson Kooima threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Michael Storey, giving the Red Raiders a 44-41 victory.
As it turned out, though, the play was rather bittersweet for Kooima, a two-time Great Plains Athletic Conference offensive player of the year and first-team All-America selection.
The senior from Hull Western Christian suffered a torn Achilles and will miss Monday’s title game against Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky).
Northwestern is in the national championship game for the first time since 1984, while Morningside had won the last two national titles and 39 games in a row.
The Mustangs shouldn’t be short-changed, by any means. The best offensive team in the nation racked up an incredible 692 yards of total offense and had a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Sims rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns and Joe Dolincheck completed 33 passes for 347 yards.
It was Morningside’s first loss in a football game since the 2017 season. This was its fifth straight appearance in a semifinal.
But, simply put, the Mustangs just ran into a highly talented team led by one of the best players this reporter has seen in his lifetime.
Kooima was 21-for-31 for 490 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Mustangs put plenty of pressure on him, recording six sacks, but when the chips were down, Kooima delivered.
Getting a huge lift from his defense, with two fourth-down stands in the red zone in the fourth quarter, the calm and cool Kooima showed plenty of moxie.
Dolincheck was stopped short of a first down from the Northwestern 8-yard line on a quarterback sneak with 1:49 left and Morningside clinging to a 41-36 lead.
Some may question why the Mustangs didn’t try a field goal at that point, but they were operating against a stiff wind and more than likely trusted that their defense could hold if they couldn’t convert on fourth down.
Kooima had other ideas.
He completed a 25-yard pass to Cade Moser on third-and-4 from the 14-yard line. Moser, who set a school single-game record with 303 receiving yards, made a one-handed grab of a perfectly thrown pass.
After scrambling for an 11-yard gain to midfield, Kooima rifled a 27-yard pass to tight end Josh Fakkema. As time ticked away, he intentionally spiked the ball and then unloaded out of bounds, setting up third-and-10 from the 23-yard line.
What came next was strictly out of a storybook.
Kooima eluded more of the constant pressure applied by the Morningside defense, rolling to his left and planting his right foot to fire one into the end zone.
Storey, a sophomore from Spencer, Iowa, somehow came down with the ball, but Kooima didn’t see because he was lying on the field in pain.
After the game, he said he felt something pop and knew that it was “something not good.”
Blake Fryar entered and ran for a two-point conversion. Fryar, by the way, will be the starting quarterback in the championship game.