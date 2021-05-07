BARRY POE COLUMN: Morningside-Northwestern football was an instant classic

The senior from Hull Western Christian suffered a torn Achilles and will miss Monday’s title game against Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky).

Northwestern is in the national championship game for the first time since 1984, while Morningside had won the last two national titles and 39 games in a row.

The Mustangs shouldn’t be short-changed, by any means. The best offensive team in the nation racked up an incredible 692 yards of total offense and had a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Sims rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns and Joe Dolincheck completed 33 passes for 347 yards.

It was Morningside’s first loss in a football game since the 2017 season. This was its fifth straight appearance in a semifinal.

But, simply put, the Mustangs just ran into a highly talented team led by one of the best players this reporter has seen in his lifetime.

Kooima was 21-for-31 for 490 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Mustangs put plenty of pressure on him, recording six sacks, but when the chips were down, Kooima delivered.

Getting a huge lift from his defense, with two fourth-down stands in the red zone in the fourth quarter, the calm and cool Kooima showed plenty of moxie.