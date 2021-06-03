BARRY POE COLUMN: New looks at Two Rivers Golf Course is key factor for Interstate Amateur tournament

DAKOTA DUNES – The golf course may be the story when the 87th Interstate Amateur unfolds on Saturday.

Two Rivers Golf Club plays host to the 36-hole stroke play event, with 18 holes each on Saturday and Sunday.

As usual, the tree-lined layout will be a stern test for the 90 players entered. The course is in excellent condition with its well groomed fairways and firm, fast greens.

In addition, there have been a few cosmetic changes made to the venerable layout, once known as the Sioux City Boat Club.

A new greenside bunker has been added to the right side of No. 1, while the hard-working staff has been busy pruning trees to improve some shot lines. Also, a major project has been completed on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.

The five-acre area on the right side of No. 16 – already a difficult par 4 – has been excavated for a new lake. That should see plenty of action from tee balls and approach shots to the green.

It’s such an expansive area that it may also come into play to the right of the 17th green. And, if the back tees are utilized on No. 18, players will be forced to carry the water into a prevailing wind from the south.