BARRY POE COLUMN: New looks at Two Rivers Golf Course is key factor for Interstate Amateur tournament

DAKOTA DUNES – The golf course may be the story when the 87th Interstate Amateur unfolds on Saturday.
Two Rivers Golf Club plays host to the 36-hole stroke play event, with 18 holes each on Saturday and Sunday.
As usual, the tree-lined layout will be a stern test for the 90 players entered. The course is in excellent condition with its well groomed fairways and firm, fast greens.
In addition, there have been a few cosmetic changes made to the venerable layout, once known as the Sioux City Boat Club.
A new greenside bunker has been added to the right side of No. 1, while the hard-working staff has been busy pruning trees to improve some shot lines. Also, a major project has been completed on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.
The five-acre area on the right side of No. 16 – already a difficult par 4 – has been excavated for a new lake. That should see plenty of action from tee balls and approach shots to the green.
It’s such an expansive area that it may also come into play to the right of the 17th green. And, if the back tees are utilized on No. 18, players will be forced to carry the water into a prevailing wind from the south.
I, for one, am looking forward to seeing the new additions. Players will certainly be challenged on the closing holes to avoid making a big number.
The field is strong for the season’s second “major” tournament, but won’t include last year’s winner Chris Rager, who is unable to compete because of a scheduling conflict.
Rager, a South Sioux Cityan and former Morningside College standout, made history last year when he completed a career grand slam of Sioux City major tournaments.
Until then, only Todd Sapp, Dan Freed and Adam Fields had won the Tri-State Masters, Interstate, River-Cade and Men’s City.
Fields, a two-time Interstate champ, won’t make the trip from Council Bluffs, Iowa, to play because of a conflict.
However, 2019 winner Brian Evans is in the field, along with past major winners Ayron Corporon, Tyler Danke, Jeff Donaldson, Colin Mitchell and Matt Young.
Course knowledge is also a helpful commodity, so don’t count out Two Rivers passholders Dave Avery (reigning club champion), Blake Van Ginkel (past club champion) and Sam Prue (reigning Siouxland Senior Player of the Year).
If you can’t make it out to follow the leaders, feel free to connect to the Golf Genius app. The passcode for this tournament is INTERSTATEAM.
Lake Creek Am decided in playoff
In case you missed it, a University of Sioux Falls golfer has won the Lake Creek Amateur for the second straight year.
Sioux Falls native Brenden Bassing defeated past champ J.D. Anderson of West Des Moines in a one-hole playoff at Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek in Storm Lake last Sunday.
Anderson, the 2006 and ‘09 winner, birdied Nos. 16 and 17 and parred 18 to force the extra hole. Bassing won with a par on the playoff, joining collegiate teammate Jack Evans, who won the 2020 Lake Creek Am in extra holes.
The Lake Creek Amateur, which returned last year after a seven-year hiatus, is one of the point tournaments used to determine the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year.
Sioux Valley nears
Anderson will certainly be on hand June 19-20 for the 87th annual Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play in Cherokee.
Anderson, a Pocahontas native, won Iowa’s oldest match play tournament for the fifth time last summer and can tie the late Mike Jividen for the most Sioux Valley wins ever with a victory on Father’s Day.
Qualifying runs from Saturday, June 12 through Friday, June 18 at Cherokee Golf Course.
Look for more information on the Sioux Valley in upcoming editions of The Journal.
For the first time this year, a women’s Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play will be held, on July 10-11. Qualifying is July 3-9 at Cherokee Golf Course.