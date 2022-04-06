BARRY POE COLUMN: Opening Day, first day of The Masters on the same day? It doesn't get better.

For die-hard sports fans like myself, we’ve arrived at the best week possible.

In my book, today is a national holiday. It’s the Major League baseball season opener and the first round of The Masters.

Doesn’t get any better than that.

Of course, all of the buzz at Augusta National centers around Tiger Woods, who is returning to competition after being involved in a horrendous car accident a little over a year ago.

Galleries have been 10 or more deep just for his practice rounds, which is not a surprise.

The way it sounds, his game is in fairly solid shape, it’s just a matter of whether or not Woods can handle walking up and down all of the hills at Augusta.

Everyone has their own opinion of Tiger, but anybody who knows me realizes what side of the fence I’m on.

To me, the more he can play, the better.

When Tiger won the 2019 Masters, that had to rank as one of the top sports stories of all time. Certainly near the top of the list in the game of golf.

Had Tom Watson – my second-favorite golfer of all time – managed to win the British Open in 2009, that would have been the biggest sports story ever. He didn’t, however, but that’s a topic for another day.

Watson, by the way, will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player early this morning to hit the ceremonial first tee shots. Then, it’s time to hunker down in my easy chair for four straight days.

No, I’m not expecting Woods to win the tournament, although he still thinks he can.

With five Masters victories under his belt, including his first 25 years ago, there’s no doubt he knows the course inside and out.

Making the cut is probably a more realistic prediction. But if he does, anything can happen.

One thing is for sure, I’ll be cheering wildly for the greatest player of all time.

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion and tees off with Justin Thomas --- one of the betting favorites – at 9:45 a.m., just after Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

Matsuyama has already won twice this season, but has been battling a neck injury. When healthy, he would have been capable of repeating, but don’t look for that to happen.

Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player around right now, having risen to No. 1 in the world rankings. He’s winning almost every time he plays these days, but hasn’t had much experience at Augusta.

Dustin Johnson ripped the course apart in 2020 when the tournament was held in November because of the pandemic. He’ll be in the hunt come late Sunday afternoon.

Jon Rahm is a guy who’s a threat to win every time he tees it up. We haven’t heard a lot from him lately, but he’s certainly capable of gaining a green jacket.

Brooks Koepka is another guy who could win, along with past champions Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth. Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa also come to mind and Rory McIlroy too, although that’s a longshot.

Keep in mind, in all of the years I’ve made my pick in this column, I’ve only been correct once. That was Jordan Spieth in 2015.

That said, I’m going with Australian Cameron Smith. He made a bundle of clutch putts en route to a win at The Players Championship, so that should bode well for him on the lightning-fast greens at Augusta.

How about Tiger Woods as a longshot?

As the late, great Ken Venturi once said, “The Masters doesn’t begin until the final nine holes.”

Can’t wait to see how it really unfolds.

Play ball

Now, on to baseball.

A third-place finish in the National League Central is about as well as my beloved Chicago Cubs can do this season.

As much as it pains me to say, the dreaded St. Louis Cardinals are the best team in the division and the Milwaukee Brewers are not far behind.

The Cubs are rebuilding whether or not the front office says so or not. For whatever reason, ownership decided not to sign any big name free agents and after last year’s dumping of all of their stars, the Cubs still haven’t recovered.

Third place may also be a stretch. Pittsburgh may be the only team in the division worse than the Cubs.

For what it’s worth, here are my predictions for every division:

American League East: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Yankees, Red Sox, Baltimore.

AL Central: White Sox, Twins, Tigers, Royals, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians.

AL West: Houston, Seattle, Angels, Rangers, Oakland.

National League East: (This is the best division in baseball) Braves, Phillies, Mets, Marlins, Nationals.

NL Central: Cardinals, Brewers, Cincinnati, Cubs, Pirates.

NL West: Dodgers, Padres, Giants, Rockies, Diamondbacks.

World Series: Dodgers over Rays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0