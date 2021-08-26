BARRY POE COLUMN: Sam Prue continues hot pace on links

You’d be hard-pressed to find a saltier squad than these four. Donaldson and Tritz have probably played more combined rounds at Two Rivers than anyone. Walker is a talented golfer who moonlights as the head women’s basketball coach at College of St. Mary in Omaha and Mathers just keeps getting better with age.

However, I digress.

With his two wins, Prue moved past Donaldson and into first place in the Player of the Year standings. It’s a tight race, with Prue totaling 993 points and Donaldson 877.5. Not surprisingly, Mathers, Heimsoth and Van Peursem are next in line.

This was the final Senior event of the regular season, with only the Jividen Cup Match Play remaining on the schedule.

Speaking of the Jividen Cup, it has been moved from its original late September date to Oct. 2-3 at Dakota Dunes Country Club.

Prue has had a strong season from start to finish. He won the Interstate Amateur on his home course at Two Rivers in June, prevailing in a playoff with 25-year-old Conner Powers.

He is the defending Jividen Cup Senior Division champion and will defend his title this fall at The Dunes.