BARRY POE COLUMN: Sam Prue continues hot pace on links
SIOUX CITY -- It’s been a profitable last couple of weeks on the golf course for Sam Prue, the reigning Sioux City Journal Siouxland Senior Player of the Year.

Prue won the Senior Division -- for players 50 years of age and older -- in the Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Championship a couple of weeks ago.

The 61-year-old shotmaker followed that with a share of the title in the 29th Siouxland Senior Open last Friday. Prue shared the crown with Vern Van Peursem and Lance Heimsoth, who each shot 1-under-par 69.

Instead of having a playoff, the three men agreed to share the title, which has been the case in similar situations in this tournament the last few years.

Two Rivers Golf Club again hosted the Siouxland Senior Open, which benefits the Memory Care Unit at Sunrise Retirement Community.

Bill Mathers, another familiar face atop the leaderboards, matched par with 70 and finished fourth. Jeff Donaldson, Jay Jackson and Mark Krause tied for fifth with 71.

Tami Snyder claimed the women’s individual title with an 88, winning by eight shots over Tami Mahrt.

For the first time this year, a team competition was held and the foursome of Donaldson, Jim Tritz, Kirk Walker and Mathers was the winner.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a saltier squad than these four. Donaldson and Tritz have probably played more combined rounds at Two Rivers than anyone. Walker is a talented golfer who moonlights as the head women’s basketball coach at College of St. Mary in Omaha and Mathers just keeps getting better with age.

However, I digress.

With his two wins, Prue moved past Donaldson and into first place in the Player of the Year standings. It’s a tight race, with Prue totaling 993 points and Donaldson 877.5. Not surprisingly, Mathers, Heimsoth and Van Peursem are next in line.

This was the final Senior event of the regular season, with only the Jividen Cup Match Play remaining on the schedule.

Speaking of the Jividen Cup, it has been moved from its original late September date to Oct. 2-3 at Dakota Dunes Country Club.

Prue has had a strong season from start to finish. He won the Interstate Amateur on his home course at Two Rivers in June, prevailing in a playoff with 25-year-old Conner Powers.

He is the defending Jividen Cup Senior Division champion and will defend his title this fall at The Dunes.

Meanwhile, Colin Mitchell has moved into first place in the Siouxland Player of the Year Open Division standings with only the Labor Day Open at Willow Creek in Le Mars remaining on the regular season schedule.

Mitchell, the 2018 Men’s City champion, sets the pace in a tightly bunched race that most certainly is still up for grabs.

Ray Sencenbaugh, who has posted top five finishes in both the River-Cade and Men’s City, sits in second place, with Josh Wendling, Matt Pitts and, yes, Prue, rounding out the top five.

At the conclusion of the Le Mars Labor Day, the top 12 in the point standings automatically qualify for the Jividen Cup Match Play. The final four spots will be determined through qualifying the week of the tournament.

To recap, winners of Sioux City’s “major” tournaments this season were Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington, Nebraska (Tri-State Masters), Prue (Interstate), Corey Matthey (River-Cade) and Jonny Douglas (Men’s City).

Three of the four are very much in the race for Player of the Year. Matthey, though, has moved to Arizona to pursue a professional career.

Spellerberg, by the way, plans to compete in the Jividen Cup.

Hard to believe the summer has flown by so quickly and it’s already football season.

We’ve had another outstanding local golf campaign with a final chapter that’s waiting to be written.

+3 
SIOUXLAND PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Point Standings (Through Men’s City)

Open Division

Colin Mitchell, 607.5

Ray Sencenbaugh, 540

Josh Wendling, 520

Matt Pitts, 500

Sam Prue, 485

Jonny Douglas, 452.5

Brian Evans, 430

Corey Matthey, 400

Johnny Spellerberg, 400

Ethan Spier, 375

Doug Loutsch, 372.5

Conner Power, 367.5

J.D. Anderson, 340

Tyler Danke, 305

Adam Fields, 280

Matt Young, 280

Brady Nurse, 265

Ryan Gorsett, 245

Sam Storey, 240

Xan Milligan, 240

Senior Division

(Final Regular Season)

Sam Prue, 993

Jeff Donaldson, 877.5

Bill Mathers, 682.5

Lance Heimsoth, 663

Vern Van Peursem, 653

Jay Jackson, 552.5

Scott Knowles, 410

Bret Taylor,4 00

Jim Tritz, 387.5

Brent Weitzel, 380

Kirk Walker, 360

Jeff Warden, 320

John Stibbs, 295

Sean Davis, 280

M.L. Petersen, 245

Jerry Reuvers, 200

Mark Albert, 180

Dan Belvin, 175

Dan Robbins, 175

Mark Krause, 170

Tom Yaneff, 170

