BARRY POE COLUMN: Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play Tournament takes over Siouxland

A SPECIAL SUNDAY

Hard to believe that two of the four Sioux City “major” tournaments are already in the books.

Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington, Nebraska, won the Tri-State Masters in May while Sam Prue collected the top prize at the Interstate Amateur.

It was truly a weekend to remember for Prue, a 61-year-old who outdueled 25-year-old Connor Power in a sudden-death playoff last Sunday at Two Rivers Golf Club.

The final round turned into survival of the fittest, so to speak, with swirling winds gusting at 30 miles-per-hour or more the entire day.

That’s why the low score posted for the tournament by Prue and Power was 6-over-par. Normally, on a calm day, any number of players would finish under par.

Prue, a Two River passholder, certainly knows every nook and cranny around the place and took advantage with solid play throughout.

He became the oldest Interstate winner in recent memory and quite possibly the oldest of all time.

The landscape at Two Rivers – formally known as the Sioux City Boat Club – is undergoing some changes. Most notably is a dredged area that in time will be a lake all the way down the right side of the 16th hole.