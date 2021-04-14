BARRY POE COLUMN: The local golf season is right around the corner

SIOUX CITY – Don't look now, but the Elk Point Early Bird is just around the corner.
That, of course, signals the official start of the golf tournament season, where the best of the best from the area stage a season-long competition for Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year honors.
Circle Saturday, May 1 on your calendar, which is when the season opener unfolds at The Pointe Golf & Events Center in Elk Point, South Dakota.
The tournament was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but it annually draws a number of talented players who are eager to shake off the rust in tournament competition.
That is the first points tournament of the season and kicks off a busy schedule that runs all the way through the summer and into the fall.
Corey Matthey was last year’s Siouxland Player of the Year, while Sam Prue was crowned Senior Player of the year.
There has been a little tweaking in the points system this year. Only the four “majors” -- the Tri-State Masters, Interstate, River-Cade and Men’s City – are double point events.
The Open Division (under 50 years of age) can count three of the five single point events and Seniors (50-over) count two of three.
Just three of the four majors can be counted in each division and the season-ending Jividen Cup Match Play – which includes the top 12 players in the season-long points race and four qualifying spots – is a full double point event.
The Sioux Valley Amateur, Iowa’s oldest match play tournament slated for June 19-20 at Cherokee Golf Course, can be counted no matter how many single events a golfer plays. Only the championship and first flight, however, can garner points.
Moving along in May, the Tri-State Masters is set for May 14-15-16. The opening round will be played at The Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota, while the second round is at Covington Links in South Sioux City and the final round at Green Valley in Sioux City.
Adam Fields of Council Bluffs, Iowa, won last year’s Tri-State – played exclusively at Green Valley because of the pandemic – in a playoff over Ryan Terry of Nashville, Tennessee.
The newest single point event on the schedule is the Lake Creek Amateur, May 29-30 at Lake Creek Country Club in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Buena Vista University-owned course rejuvenated the event last year after a few dormant years. The Lake Creek Am, though, was once one of the most popular tournaments in the state.
Moving to June, the Interstate Amateur will be played June 5-6 at Two Rivers Golf Course. Chris Rager made history with a win last year, becoming just the fourth player to complete a career grand slam of all four Sioux City majors.
J.D. Anderson of Des Moines will shoot for a record-tying sixth win at the Sioux Valley Amateur June 19-20. Only the late great Mike Jividen has won more at Cherokee than Anderson, a Pocahontas native and Wayne State College graduate.
The Ridge Mid-Summer Open is slated for June 26 in Sioux Center, Iowa. This event, as well as the Tri-State, River-Cade, Whispering Creek Invite and Jividen Cup, include both Open and Senior Divisions.
As the calendar turns to July, the third major, the River-Cade Amateur, takes place July 10-11 at Green Valley. Matthey cruised to his second River-Cade win last year, besting his Morningside College coach Todd Sapp by nine shots.
The Whispering Creek Invite is set for July 24-25 at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City.
Matthey won his fourth Men’s City title at the tender age of 23 last year and hopefully will still be around to defend this year on August 14-15 at Green Valley.
The 50 and over crowd takes center stage August 20 in the Siouxland Senior Open at Two Rivers. Jeff Donaldson – owner and operator of Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City – won the tournament for the third time in the five times he’s competed last year.
The regular season finale is the Le Mars Labor Day Open at Willow Creek in Le Mars, Iowa, September 6.
It all leads to the Jividen Cup, to be played this year at Dakota Dunes Country Club. Dates have yet to be determined, but Matthey and Prue are the defending champs in their respective divisions.
The point structure has remained the same and can be found in the enclosed graphic.