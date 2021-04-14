BARRY POE COLUMN: The local golf season is right around the corner

SIOUX CITY – Don't look now, but the Elk Point Early Bird is just around the corner.

That, of course, signals the official start of the golf tournament season, where the best of the best from the area stage a season-long competition for Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year honors.

Circle Saturday, May 1 on your calendar, which is when the season opener unfolds at The Pointe Golf & Events Center in Elk Point, South Dakota.

The tournament was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but it annually draws a number of talented players who are eager to shake off the rust in tournament competition.

That is the first points tournament of the season and kicks off a busy schedule that runs all the way through the summer and into the fall.

Corey Matthey was last year’s Siouxland Player of the Year, while Sam Prue was crowned Senior Player of the year.

There has been a little tweaking in the points system this year. Only the four “majors” -- the Tri-State Masters, Interstate, River-Cade and Men’s City – are double point events.

The Open Division (under 50 years of age) can count three of the five single point events and Seniors (50-over) count two of three.