BARRY POE COLUMN: Welcome to the 2022 golf season

SIOUX CITY — The time has come for Colin Mitchell and Jeff Donaldson to defend their Sioux City Journal Player of the Year awards.

Welcome to the 2022 golf season.

Mitchell was Player of the Year in the Open Division last season, while Donaldson earned the crown in the Senior Division.

Each will face strong opposition when the current campaign officially begins with the Elk Point Early Bird on May 7 in beautiful Elk Point, South Dakota.

That is the first of three point tournaments used to determine POY set for the month of May. The Tri-State Masters, held at courses in South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa, will be May 13-15 and the Lake Creek Amateur in Storm Lake is May 28-29.

Two Rivers Golf Club – which made some major changes to the look of its layout – hosts the Interstate Amateur on June 4. The Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play in Cherokee is slated for June 18-19 and The Ridge Mid-Summer Amateur is June 25.

July point events include the River-Cade Amateur at Green Valley July 9-10 and the Whispering Creek Invite July 23-24.

The Men’s City Tournament is scheduled for August 13-14 at Green Valley. Seniors can garner points in the Siouxland Senior Open on August 19.

The Le Mars Labor Day Open at Willow Creek is the only September points tournament, leading up to the traditional season finale, the Jividen Cup.

This year’s Jividen Cup Match Play will be held Oct. 1 at the sparkling new Landmand Golf Club near Homer, Nebraska.

Once again, players in the Open Division can count four regular events and three of the five double point events. Seniors (50-over) count one of two regular tournaments and four double point events.

The double point tournaments, by the way, are the Tri-State Masters, Interstate, River-Cade, Whispering Creek, Men’s City and the Jividen Cup.

Remember, players can also count state events as one of their regular point tournaments. For example, the Iowa State Amateur or any other event sanctioned by a specific state.

The top 16 finishers earn points in each event. A table has been included with this column breaking down the point structure.

Congratulations go out to Brady Nurse and Aaron Clausen for surviving the elements to win the 22nd annual Honkers 2-Man Classic at Green Valley last weekend. The pair shot a two-day total of 16-under-par while battling gale-force winds and cold conditions. That was five shots clear of the rest of the field.

Landmand Update

The opening of Landmand, located in the Loess Hills near Homer, is one of the most highly anticipated happenings, not only locally, but nationally as well.

The course is built on land owned by the Andersen family of rural Homer and was constructed by some of the top architects in the country.

Pioneer Members (which reportedly include NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning) and their guests will get the first crack to play the course the week of August 14-21.

The state-of-the-art layout will host the Nebraska State Mid-Am on August 27-28.

Public play will begin on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 a.m. Details on booking tee times will be announced at a later date. The last day of public play will be Sept. 30.

Green fees will be $100 for locals and the non-local (national) rate will be $150. Details on what clarifies local and national will be released at a later date.

Locals will have the opportunity to purchase a Landmand local pass at Old Dane Golf Club in Dakota City. You must present your state issued ID to be eligible for qualification. A one-time (seasonal) $50 fee will be charged for those who qualify.

This card must be presented at tee time check in. If it is not presented, you will be charged the additional cost.

In addition to golf, cabins will be available to rent at $500 per night. Each two-bedroom cabin has four full beds, a bathroom and dining area, as well as televisions in each bedroom, a kitchen and washer-dryer.

The clubhouse is near completion and there will also be a 20-foot food trailer adjacent to the driving range as you approach the clubhouse.

Look for plenty more information on Landmand as we draw closer to the opening.

