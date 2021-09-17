BARRY POE: Le Mars welcomes NAIA's best golfers

Le MARS, Iowa – The best in NAIA college golf is returning to the Ice Cream Capital of the World.
The third annual Northwest Iowa National Invitational will be held Sunday-Tuesday at Willow Creek Golf Course.
And, once again, tournament director Dan Gray has managed to assemble a star-studded field.
Gray, a Le Mars native and former NAIA national champion, has golf connections across the country and uses those to his advantage to attract some of the nation’s top players to Northwest Iowa.
Morningside University will defend its team title and brings back two-time defending individual champion Sam Storey from Surrey, England.
Storey, recently crowned Sioux City Men’s City champion Jonny Douglas, Xan Milligan and Jackson Sitzmann form a strong nucleus for first-year Coach Nick Wandersched’s Mustangs.
The men’s field includes Texas Wesleyan, a seven-time national champion. Wesleyan returns four All-Americans from last year’s national runner-up squad that finished second to Dalton State in the national meet at TPC Deere Run by one shot.
Oh, by the way, Dalton State has committed to play in the Northwest Iowa event next year.
Lucas Gunderson, a freshman from Harris-Lake Park High School and a past Iowa Class 1A state champion, is on the Texas Wesleyan roster.
Ottawa (Arizona) shot a sizzling 26-under-par 262 in one round here last year. It returns two All-Americans, one of whom shot 62 at Willow Creek a year ago. Ottawa finished sixth in its first national tournament trip last spring.
The Bellevue University squad returns two All-Americans from a team that finished seventh nationally.
Southwestern Christian (Oklahoma) has already set a school record this fall, shooting 22-under. Senior Leonardo Riggeri also established an individual school mark of 10-under-par and was a NWINAIT all-tournament pick in 2019.
Southwestern Christian is so deep and talented that it is bringing two teams to this tournament.
Kansas Wesleyan is making its first appearance here based on its No. 16 national finish last season.
Grand View, based in Des Moines, returns several players for Hall of Fame Coach Chris Winkel. The Vikings were the 2017 NAIA national champions.
Northwestern, Missouri Valley, Doane, Briar Cliff and Dordt round out the men’s field. Northwestern was runner-up to Morningside here last year.
The Morningside women’s team is back to defend its team title. Among the top challengers in the eight-team field is 2019 champion Texas Wesleyan.
Morningside’s Laia Badosa of Girona, Spain, set three tournament records here last year, firing rounds of 66-68-73 for 9-under-par.
Ottawa is back after finishing 11th in last year’s national tournament in Oklahoma City. Ottawa returns five players, including a pair of All-Americans.
Bellevue was 20th nationally a year ago and brings back three of its top four players. William Penn from Oskaloosa, Iowa, has already won an event this fall.
Briar Cliff, Grand View and Southwestern Christian complete the women’s field.
Competition will consist of 36 holes on Monday (Sept. 20) and 18 holes on Tuesday (Sept. 21). The American Bank/Perspective Insurance awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
There are still spots available for Sunday’s College Amateur, which features four amateurs playing a scramble format with two college players. As a bonus, amateurs can use the tee shot of either of the college players on any hole.
The College Amateur benefits Junior Golf of Northwest Iowa, a 501(c)3IRS approved not for profit. Sponsorships are available from $300-$5,000.
Admission is free for either the College Amateur or the two exciting days of collegiate golf.
NEARING FINALE
The race for Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year has come down to the traditional season-ending Jividen Cup Match Play, set this year for Oct. 2-3 at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
Heading into the Jividen Cup – named for the late Mike and Leo Jividen – a pair of Green Valley members set the pace.
Colin Mitchell has a comfortable lead over Ray Sencenbaugh for the top spot, 727.5-540. But remember, the Jividen Cup winner will receive 400 points.
Brian Evans, Josh Wendling and Matt Pitts round out the top five. The next five consists of Sam Prue, Jonny Douglas, Corey Matthey, Johnnt Spellerberg and Ethan Spier. Doug Loutsch is next in line, followed by Conner Power.
Those players received automatic invitations to compete in the Jividen Cup. The final four spots will be filled through qualifying Sept. 25-30.
Players can qualify any of those days, with the exception of Monday, Sept. 27. Entry fee is $80. Contact Dakota Dunes for tee time availability.
By the way, automatic qualifiers may also play a practice round for an additional $24.
Spellerberg, the Tri-State Masters winner who lives in Bennington, Nebraska, has already committed. Spellerberg recently won the Nebraska Mid-Amateur and was the Omaha Men’s City champion.
Final pairings and tee times will be announced at the conclusion of qualifying.
Matthey, last year’s champion, has moved to Arizona to pursue a professional career.