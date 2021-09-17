BARRY POE: Le Mars welcomes NAIA's best golfers

Ottawa (Arizona) shot a sizzling 26-under-par 262 in one round here last year. It returns two All-Americans, one of whom shot 62 at Willow Creek a year ago. Ottawa finished sixth in its first national tournament trip last spring.

The Bellevue University squad returns two All-Americans from a team that finished seventh nationally.

Southwestern Christian (Oklahoma) has already set a school record this fall, shooting 22-under. Senior Leonardo Riggeri also established an individual school mark of 10-under-par and was a NWINAIT all-tournament pick in 2019.

Southwestern Christian is so deep and talented that it is bringing two teams to this tournament.

Kansas Wesleyan is making its first appearance here based on its No. 16 national finish last season.

Grand View, based in Des Moines, returns several players for Hall of Fame Coach Chris Winkel. The Vikings were the 2017 NAIA national champions.

Northwestern, Missouri Valley, Doane, Briar Cliff and Dordt round out the men’s field. Northwestern was runner-up to Morningside here last year.

The Morningside women’s team is back to defend its team title. Among the top challengers in the eight-team field is 2019 champion Texas Wesleyan.