BARRY POE: Now that The Masters is here, golf season has officially arrived

Golf season has officially arrived. It’s the second week of April and time for the Masters.
Somehow, it just didn’t feel right when they held the Masters last November. Sure, I’m glad they were able to get the tournament in and the thing I’ll remember most is that it was more than likely the last major Tiger Woods will ever play.
Dustin Johnson ran away from the field with an impressive victory, proving that he was the best player on the planet in 2020.
However, Augusta National just isn’t the same place unless the flowers are in full bloom and there are at least some “patrons” on the grounds.
To me, Masters weekend is a sacred event. Must see TV on the second weekend in April. My son and I have made it a tradition for a number of years to get together on Sunday to watch the drama unfold.
As the legendary commentator Ken Venturi used to say, the Masters doesn’t really begin until the final nine on Sunday.
A lot of times, that’s the case.
Whether or not that will happen this year remains to be seen. Regardless, I’m willing to bet that this is the tournament most golf fans – even the most casual – tune into more than any other.
In all of the years I’ve taken a stab at predicting the winner, I’ve only been correct once. That was in 2015, when I picked Jordan Spieth.
Nevertheless, I’m giving it another shot this year and it’s anybody’s guess who will eventually slip on the green jacket.
There’s no reason to think Dustin Johnson won’t repeat, although he has’t been at the top of his game of late. D.J., though, has fared quite well at Augusta National through the years.
If he’s on his game, Bryson DeChambeau can certainly win. He’s got the ability to overpower the course, but that strategy didn’t work last fall, despite him being an overwhelming favorite heading into the event.
Justin Thomas was at the top of his game in recently winning The Players Championship. When he gets on a roll, it’s like a runaway freight train. But, can he do it at the Masters?
Jon Rahm is the No. 3 player in the world and has become a father for the first time this week. Harkening back to 2016, Danny Willett went from being a new dad to becoming one of the most surprising winners ever, so it could happen again.
Brooks Koepka has had some difficulty recovering from a surgically repaired knee. But he’s one of just four players to finish in the top 10 in the last two Masters.
Rory McIlory takes another shot at completing a career grand slam. The Masters has been the one he’s needed for the last several years and he’s come close, but no cigar.
Patrick Cantlay’s name has come up in a lot of conversation this week. Xander Schauffele is another talented young player who could win, along with Collin Morikawa, the reigning PGA champion. Morikawa, though, is playing in his first Masters and only three “rookies” have won, the last being Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, so the odds are stacked against him.
How about Spieth, who has four top 10 finishes in his seven Masters appearances. He finally broke through with a win in the Texas Open last week, his first since copping the 2017 British Open and appears to have broken out of a horrific slump.
It has been reported that the course will be as firm and fast as it’s ever been. The average winning score in the last three Masters is 16-under-par, but some say this could be a year when the winner emerges in single digits under par.
Rain is in the forecast throughout the four days of the tournament, which of course could also play a major factor in the outcome.
All that said, I’m going to go with Jordan Spieth. Maybe because I know his caddie – MOC-Floyd Valley High School and Northwestern College graduate Michael Greller.
More than anything, I believe all he needed was a win to boost his confidence. And, his track record at Augusta is impeccable.
Can’t wait for Jack, Gary and Lee Elder to hit the ceremonial first tee shots.