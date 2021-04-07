BARRY POE: Now that The Masters is here, golf season has officially arrived

Golf season has officially arrived. It’s the second week of April and time for the Masters.

Somehow, it just didn’t feel right when they held the Masters last November. Sure, I’m glad they were able to get the tournament in and the thing I’ll remember most is that it was more than likely the last major Tiger Woods will ever play.

Dustin Johnson ran away from the field with an impressive victory, proving that he was the best player on the planet in 2020.

However, Augusta National just isn’t the same place unless the flowers are in full bloom and there are at least some “patrons” on the grounds.

To me, Masters weekend is a sacred event. Must see TV on the second weekend in April. My son and I have made it a tradition for a number of years to get together on Sunday to watch the drama unfold.

As the legendary commentator Ken Venturi used to say, the Masters doesn’t really begin until the final nine on Sunday.

A lot of times, that’s the case.

Whether or not that will happen this year remains to be seen. Regardless, I’m willing to bet that this is the tournament most golf fans – even the most casual – tune into more than any other.