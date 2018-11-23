SIOUX CITY – Chances are, a lot of folks – especially those with short memories – will more clearly recall Morningside’s 52-7 rout of Saint Xavier in an NAIA football quarterfinal playoff last season than the epic battle that took place between the teams in 2015.
This reporter, though, happened to be fortunate enough to cover that wild 75-69 four-overtime thriller three years ago at Olsen Stadium. It has to rank near the top of the list of the literally thousands of football games I’ve written about over nearly four decades of doing what I do.
Just like now, Morningside was ranked No. 1 nationally and not many gave Saint Xavier, which was 7-4 and co-champion of the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League, a chance.
Boy, was everybody wrong.
The thing that sticks out to me the most was the dramatic ending, when Morningside’s Tyler Kavan ran 13 yards for the game-winning touchdown and headed directly for a pile of snow that was pushed off the field before the game began.
Kavan leaped into the snow and was soon joined by his teammates to celebrate a trip to the national quarterfinals. That was the ending, but so much more happened in the four-hour plus contest it was difficult to describe.
Saint Xavier took a 14-0 lead before Morningside even had a chance to get the football. That left the hearty faithful that braved the cold and snow in a state of disbelief.
John Rhode, who lit up the Mustangs for 539 passing yards and seven touchdowns, had scoring tosses of 16 and 14 yards in the first four minutes of the game. The second came after Saint Xavier recovered an onside kick.
When Morningside finally got its first possession, Ryan Kasdorf threw his first of six touchdown passes, but the Cougars answered to take a 21-7 lead after one quarter. The potent Mustang offense kicked into high gear in the second quarter, outscoring Saint Xavier 26-9 and by halftime the hosts clung to a 33-30 lead.
In that second quarter, freshman Jared Amundson booted field goals of 27 and 24 yards and Connor Niles caught a 27-yard touchdown pass. East High product Amundson is still booting them through the uprights for the Mustangs today, while former Bishop Heelan standout Niles has rewritten the receiving record books both at Morningside and nationally.
Saint Xavier seized momentum again in the third quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 10-0. Then, when Drey Devereaux scored on an 18-yard run less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Cougars enjoyed a 47-33 lead.
With as late as six minutes remaining in regulation, Saint Xavier had a 54-40 cushion, but the Mustangs rallied to tie on two TD passes by Kasdorf, that season’s Great Plains Athletic Conference offensive player of the year.
A 9-yard pass from Kasdorf to Briar Evans capped a nine-play, 55-yard drive, and after forcing a punt, the Mustangs marched 74 yards in just six plays. Jason Vander Kooi hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass with 58 seconds left in regulation and Amundson booted the all-important extra point.
Saint Xavier killed off the rest of the clock and won the toss for overtime, electing to take the ball. Then the fun continued.
Neither team scored in the first overtime. Ex-Dakota Valley prep stalwart Jason Lupkes had a huge sack for Morningside while the Mustangs were called for a costly holding penalty and had to try a 50-yard field goal, which was short.
Rhode threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Carroll and Saint Xavier converted the PAT kick in the second overtime. Kasdorf – who had a record-setting day – ran five yards for a score and Amundson’s PAT kick sent it to a third overtime deadlocked at 61-all.
By rule, teams are required to attempt a two-point conversion beginning in a third overtime, and Saint Xavier took a 69-61 lead on Rhode TD and conversion passes. Kasdorf hooked up with Michael Whitehead – who starred at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic – for a pair of 10-yard passes, setting up a 9-yard flip to Kendall Lindeman for a touchdown. Morningside stayed alive on a remarkable play by Kasdorf and Niles.
On the two-point conversion try, he rolled to his right and found nothing, then changed directions and sprinted across the field. In the meantime, Niles broke open in the end zone and made a diving catch, tying it at 69-69.
Morningside’s defense, which was gouged for a whopping 624 total yards, came up with its biggest stop of the season in the fourth overtime. Saint Xavier ran on first down, then threw three straight incompletions.
Adding to the drama, Kasdorf fumbled on Morningside’s first play of the fourth OT, but alertly recovered for a four-yard loss. Kasdorf then ran for 13 yards and Kavan piked up a first down on a 1-yarder, setting up the play that ended an instant classic.
For the record, Kasdorf set a Morningside single-game record with 581 total yards, passing for 456 and rushing for 125. Kavan finished with 119 rushing yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 107 yards and two scores. Niles, then a freshman, had six catches for 83 yards.
That was definitely a game for the ages, as they say. One that players, coaches and fans alike should never forget.
However, for the sake of me making my deadline, let’s hope it doesn’t happen again on Saturday.