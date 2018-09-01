COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Although it was a dubious honor, the Sioux City North football team was involved in a record-setting contest at Gale Wickersham Stadium here Friday night.
By now, I’m sure you’ve all heard about the preposterous 99-81 shellacking that Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson laid on the Stars. Yes, that looks more like a high-scoring basketball game, but it turned out to be the highest scoring game in Iowa high school football history.
The combined 180 points easily surpassed the previous mark of 159 set way back on Oct. 30, 1931 when Clarinda blanked Sidney 159-0. That, though, wasn’t the only record established.
According to its statistics, Thomas Jefferson racked up 745 rushing yards, which passed the old mark of 733 set by Bedford in a Sept. 28, 2007 contest against West Harrison.
Thomas Jefferson’s Cameron Baker, a highly touted prospect, carried 34 times for 371 yards and eight touchdowns. The Yellowjackets outgained North 745-280 on the ground.
North’s Matt Hagan, a senior, tied Iowa’s single-game record by tossing nine touchdown passes in just his second varsity start. Hagan completed 12 of 22 throws for 303 yards, hooking up with Devonta Cobbs, Cale Conner and Trenton Frerichs for three touchdowns apiece.
Hagan now shares the state record with Harry Saggau of Denison, who had nine TD passes against Woodbine (my alma mater) on Oct. 22, 1921. That’s a long time ago, even before I graduated from there.
“It kind of got to a point where we were just almost hoping for them to make a mistake because we knew we could match everything they were giving us from the offensive standpoint,” North Coach Mitch Mohr said. “We were in catch-up mode the whole time so we tried to score as fast as we could. We would onside kick to get the ball back, they would have a short field and we just couldn’t bring them down.”
Thomas Jefferson scored on the first drive of the game after recovering an onside kick. Then, after a fumble, Baker got his first touchdown and added another before North finally got on the board. It was 22-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The hosts piled up 444 yards in the first half en route to a 57-21 bulge at intermission. The lead grew to 63-21 before North scored three straight touchdowns to trim the deficit to 20 points with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter. Thomas Jefferson led 78-49 heading into the fourth quarter.
“There are a lot of things to learn from it, obviously,” Mohr said. “Schematically we felt good going into the game and after reviewing some of the film, we had people in the right spots more times than not, but we’d got one or two guy on him (Baker) in the backfield but couldn’t bring him down.
“The kids played extremely hard, it’s just a few things here and there that if we could have stirred it up defensively a little more we could have really swung the tide in the game.”
Mohr told his coaches before they went into meetings on Saturday that he wasn’t sure what emotions he was actually feeling.
“I’m overjoyed we scored 81 points but then I’m extremely upset that we gave up 99,” he said. “We gave up 20 to AL the week before and I was very upset about that, but then 99 the next week. I really don’t know. There are obviously a lot of teaching moments to use as we get to next week against West.
“From a positive standpoint, we had Matt throw for those nine touchdowns. We talked going into the game that they didn’t have a good enough secondary to cover our receivers. Offensively, we were pretty sound but we couldn’t force that big turnover and I think they scored twice on fourth and medium and that kind of changed the game, too.”
By the way, after the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Baker plowed in for his eighth touchdown, giving Thomas Jefferson 99 points, Coach Brant Anderson ordered his team to take a knee on the conversion attempt.